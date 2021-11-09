Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Middlefield Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBCN   US5963042040

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

(MBCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kevin A. DiGeronimo Elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp - Form 8-K

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kevin A. DiGeronimo Elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp.

Clayton W. Rose, III Retires from the Middlefield Banc Corp. Board

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, November 9, 2021 ◆◆◆◆ Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) ("Middlefield") today announced Kevin A. DiGeronimo has been elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp., and was named as a member to the Audit Committee. Mr. DiGeronimo replaces Clayton W. Rose, III who announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp.

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Kevin has been a valuable member of the Middlefield Bank Board of Directors since joining in January 2021. He is an active member of the business community partnering with hundreds of companies across our region."

"I also want to thank Clay for his dedication and leadership as a board member of both the Middlefield Bank and Middlefield Banc Corp. I wish Clay well on his retirement, and I look forward to Kevin's expanded role as a director of the Middlefield Banc Corp," concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Mr. DiGeronimo is a principal at the DiGeronimo Companies, a trusted development and construction partner for hundreds of companies. For over 60 years, DiGeronimo Companies have combined integrity with unrivaled standards through a diverse portfolio of development, construction, and capital services. As a principal for the DiGeronimo Companies, Mr. DiGeronimo has worked on high profile development projects throughout Ohio including the Flats East Bank Redevelopment, Ernst & Young Headquarters, the JACK Cleveland Casino, and the Sherwin-Williams R&D Center at Valor Acres. Previously, he held various roles at Independence Excavating, Inc. Mr. DiGeronimo is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

Middlefield Banc Corp. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
08:05aMiddlefield Banc Corp. Announces a 6.3% Increase in the 2021 Fourth Quarter Cash Divide..
AQ
08:04aKevin A. DiGeronimo Elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp - Form 8..
PU
08:03aMIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
08:03aMIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aKevin A. DiGeronimo Elected to the Board of Directors of Middlefield Banc Corp.
AQ
10/22MIDDLEFIELD BANC : Jennifer Moeller Elected to the Board of Directors of The Middlefield B..
GL
10/22Jennifer Moeller Elected to the Board of Directors of The Middlefield Banking Company
GL
10/18Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Nine Month Financial Results
GL
10/18MIDDLEFIELD BANC : Reports 2021 Nine Month Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/18MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,8 M - -
Net income 2021 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Middlefield Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,00 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas G. Caldwell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald L. Stacy Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William J. Skidmore Chairman
Shalini Singhal Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James R. Heslop Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.15.56%160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831