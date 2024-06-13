Middlefield Banc Corp.
2024 First Quarter Investor Presentation
(Nasdaq: MBCN)
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Middlefield Banc Corp.'s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and intentions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The significant risks and uncertainties related to Middlefield Banc Corp. of which management is aware are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to review Middlefield Banc Corp.'s periodic reports, which are available at no charge through the SEC's website at www.sec.govand through Middlefield Banc Corp.'s website at www.middlefieldbank.bankon the "Investor Relations" page. Middlefield Banc Corp. assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this presentation.
Middlefield Banc Corp.
Providing financial services throughout Central, Western and Northeast Ohio
Profitably serving its communities, customers, employees, and shareholders by its commitment to quality, safety and soundness, and maximizing shareholder value.
At Middlefield Bank, we believe in the power of community and giving back!
Each year, MB team members find ways to partner and support the local organizations making an impact in our own backyard. From sponsoring programs and events to volunteering with food banks, schools, local chapters of United Way, Junior Achievement and more, we're building a brighter future for every
community that we're part of.
A Community Bank That is Safe, Strong, and Committed.
Highlights
21
Branches
3
Strong and
compelling Ohio
markets
#1
Community Bank in core markets
120+
Years of service
3.54%
Q1 2024 net
interest margin
Strategic Strengths
Experienced and Proven Team:
- As part of the Company's comprehensive succession plan, Ron Zimmerly was appointed CEO in 2024 and Mike Ranttila CFO in 2023
- Strategic focus on developing and attracting proven bankers to support growth
Communities:
- Serving attractive Ohio banking markets
- Located in three of the top five Ohio counties ranked by median household income
- Optimally positioned between rural (funding) and metropolitan (lending) communities
Customers:
- Balanced mix of retail and commercial customers
- Geauga County in Northeast Ohio is home to the world's 4th largest Amish population
Community Banking Values and Focus:
- Providing superior and responsive financial services since 1901
- Committed to quality, safety and soundness
- Local decision making and community investment creates competitive advantage
Financial Strength:
- Profitable throughout multiple economic cycles and never reported a loss
- AOCI impact is considerably lower than Middlefield's peers
- Above peer ROAA, NIM, Equity/Assets, and Tangible Equity/Assets*
- Legacy of returning capital back to shareholders
- $482.1 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the FHLB at March 31, 2024
* Please see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on slide 24
Compelling Ohio Banking Franchise
Only independent community bank with exposure to Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio Markets. Branches are in counties that have above average median household income, median value of owner- occupied housing, and employment rates.
6
Experienced Executive Leadership Team Assembled
Middlefield has focused on pursuing a comprehensive succession plan. Through the successful integration of the December 2022 Liberty Bancshares acquisition and addition of new, experienced leaders, Middlefield is well positioned to move forward with the next phase of its growth strategy.
Ronald L. Zimmerly Jr.
Chief Executive Officer
and President
Tom Wilson
Executive Vice President /
Chief Strategy and
Innovation Officer
Sarah Winters
Senior Vice President /
Chief Human Resources
Officer
Josh Riley
Senior Vice President /
Chief Commercial Market
Executive - Central Ohio
Anna Maria Brenneman
Western Regional
President
Zimmerly joined MBCN in 2022 after the Liberty Bancshares acquisition and has 35 years of banking experience, including 13 years as President and CEO of Liberty.
Wilson joined MBCN in 2022 after the Liberty Bancshares acquisition and has over 24 years of investment banking, management consulting, and investment experience.
Winters joined MBCN in 2023 from KeyCorp and has 24 years of HR strategy, talent management, and business experience.
Riley joined MBCN in 2023 from First Merchants Bank and has over 21 years of financial services experience within the Central Ohio market.
Brenneman joined MBCN in 2022 after the Liberty Bancshares acquisition and has over 35 years of banking experience.
Michael Ranttila
Executive Vice President /
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Cheravitch
Executive Vice President / Chief Banking Officer
Courtney Erminio
Executive Vice President /
Chief Risk Officer
Rebecca Noblit
Executive Vice President /
Chief Credit Officer
Jerry Benko
Senior Vice President /
Chief Commercial Market
Executive - Northeast Ohio
Ranttila has been with the Bank for over 12 years, beginning as a Controller and then was promoted through pivotal roles within the Bank.
Cheravitch joined MBCN in 2023 from F.N.B. Corporation and has over 35 years of banking experience.
Erminio joined MBCN in 2010 from Crowe Horwath and has 18 years of audit, risk and business experience.
Noblit joined MBCN in 2022 after the Liberty Bancshares acquisition and has over 19 years of banking experience.
Benko joined MBCN in 2023 from Huntington National Bank and has over 21 years of banking experience within the Northeast Ohio market.
Proven Board of Directors
Middlefield's board has an average age of 59 years and average tenure of 9 years
William J. Skidmore
Director Since 2007
Age: 67
Kevin A. DiGeronimo
Director Since 2021
Age: 39
Kenneth E. Jones
Director Since 2008
Age: 75
Darryl E. Mast
Director Since 2013
Age: 73
Mark R. Watkins
Director Since 2022
Age: 61
Spencer T. Cohn
Director Since 2022
Age: 36
Skidmore has been Middlefield's Chairman since 2019 and former Northeast Ohio Senior District Manager of Waste Management.
Principal at the DiGeronimo
Companies and President of
Independence Construction.
Former President of Chesapeake Financial Advisors.
Former Vice President Operations for Hattie Larlham Care Group and Foundation.
Partner in Watkins Farm, Watkins
Farmland Stewardship, LLC, and
Rushwood Farms, LLC.
Director of Castle Creek.
Thomas W. Bevan
Director Since 2017
Age: 58
Ronald L. Zimmerly Jr.
Director Since 2022
Age: 59
Michael C. Voinovich
Director Since 2020
Age: 50
James J. McCaskey
Director Since 2004
Age: 60
Carolyn J. Turk
Director Since 2004
Age: 67
Jennifer L. Moeller
Director Since 2023
Age: 60
Founding shareholder and CEO of Bevan & Associates, LPA, Inc.
Zimmerly serves as Chief Executive Officer and President of Middlefield and The Middlefield Banking Company.
Executive Vice President and Chief
Investment Officer of ECHO Health,
Inc.
McCaskey serves as Middlefield's Vice Chairman, and is President of McCaskey Landscape & Design, LLC.
Former Chief Financial
Officer/Treasurer of Molded Fiber
Glass Companies.
Moeller is an angel investor and serves as Chairperson of the Investment Screening Committee at North Coast Ventures.
The 10-county area in Central Ohio is home to over
2.2 million people and 16 Fortune 1000 company headquarters. The Columbus region is the 14th largest metropolis in the U.S.(3)
Historic Growth Underway in
The Columbus Region
Historic economic development is underway across Central Ohio, including recently announced projects(1) from Intel ($100 Billion), Amazon ($8.0 Billion), Honda ($4.5 Billion), and Nationwide Children's Hospital ($3.3 Billion). Intel's project alone is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio's history.
Intel's initial $20 billion investment into two new factories in Licking County
could grow to as much as $100 billion by the time the buildout is complete, creating one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world. The first phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs(2).
The Columbus Region has experienced robust growth. From 2010 to 2020, the population of the city alone increased at a growth rate of more than 12%, which is substantially higher than the 2.1% average for the rest of the Midwest. The Columbus Region is expected to expand to 3 million people by 2050(3). Every job at Intel is expected to create 13 more jobs in other industries, creating a total of 39,000 jobs in Central Ohio(1)
The Middlefield Banking Company has a strong and established presence throughout Central and Western Ohio. With 10 locations throughout Central and Western Ohio, The Middlefield Banking Company is one of the largest independent community banks in the region making it well positioned to support the rapidly expanding financial needs of its surrounding communities.
Sources: (1) Betsy Liska Goldstein, "Intel on Intel"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MO0wPg4CYw
- https://www.cleveland19.com/2022/09/09/intels-investment-ohio-could-have-100-billion-impact/
- https://columbusregion.com
+
- Intel supplier footprint has roughly doubled to 300 suppliers since project inception
- Suppliers included businesses in more than 38 counties in Ohio
- Suppliers come from every region in Ohio
- In addition to new full-time jobs at Intel, the project created 7,000 additional construction jobs - 92% of the construction workers onsite are Ohio residents
- The project is expected to produce tens of thousands of jobs across Ohio
Source: https://development.ohio.gov/home/news-and-events/all-news/2023-0925-Ohio-Delivers-on-Commitment-Issues-Onshoring-Grant-to-Intel
Middlefield's Markets Have a Strong Overlap with Intel's Supplier Network
Blue Counties: Counties with Intel suppliers
Red Outlined Counties: Counties with MBCN branches
