Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
Annual Financial Report
The Company hereby announces the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2022 (the “AFR”).
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the AFR has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The AFR is also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website: https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/
Enquiries:
Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
