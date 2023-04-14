Advanced search
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:35:23 2023-04-14 am EDT
113.00 GBX   -1.31%
04:15aMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report
GL
04:15aMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report
GL
04/13Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report

04/14/2023 | 04:15am EDT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Annual Financial Report

The Company hereby announces the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2022 (the “AFR”).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the AFR has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AFR is also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website: https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/

Enquiries:

Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Attachment


Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Anderson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC-3.58%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.20%4 642
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-7.65%332
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP15.32%50
