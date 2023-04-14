Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The Company hereby announces the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2022 (the “AFR”).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the AFR has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AFR is also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website: https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/

Enquiries:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

