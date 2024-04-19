Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
The Company hereby announces the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the “AFR”).
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the AFR has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The AFR is also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website: https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/
Enquiries:
Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
