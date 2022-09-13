Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (LON: MCT), a London listed investment company that invests in a broadly diversified portfolio comprised primarily of Canadian and US equity income securities, is pleased to announce changes in its Board composition.

Mrs Janine Fraser, a Jersey resident, was appointed as a Board apprentice on 25 March 2021. The Board is pleased to announce that Mrs Fraser was today appointed as a non-executive director of the Company and Fund with immediate effect.

Mrs Fraser became a member of the Institute of Directors in 2020, is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants having qualified in 1999, and also holds a Master’s Degree in E-Commerce from the University of Westminster.

Mrs Fraser is domiciled in Jersey, working for an international investment firm, Triton Partners, since 2013 as a financial controller. She has previously worked in several locations worldwide, including Jersey, London and Edinburgh, and commuted worldwide. Mrs Fraser had extensive industry experience prior to moving into private equity that extended to include ten years in retail and merchant banking with RBS, LloydsTSB and Hill Samuel and, prior to that, within the travel, manufacturing and oil industries. Those roles included being the cash manager in treasury for British Airways, managing the finance team at Ultra Electronics Ltd (a manufacturer for the MOD) and working in finance for Anadarko LLP (oil exploration).

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the FCA Listing Rules.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kate Anderson, a Jersey resident, as senior independent director with immediate effect.

The Board intends to further refresh its composition in a phased manner. Following Mrs Fraser’s appointment, Mr Philip Bisson, a Jersey resident, non-executive director of the Company and the Fund, will remain on the Board until his planned retirement at the commencement of the annual general meetings in 2023 in order to facilitate an orderly transition. Following his retirement, the Board will comprise five non-executive directors, of whom four will be independent and 40% will be female, including the senior independent director.

Enquiries:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

