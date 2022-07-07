Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:30 2022-07-07 am EDT
118.89 GBX   -0.09%
07/06MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/05MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/04MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

07/07/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No:  93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

                7 July 2022

 

Dividend Announcement

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

 

The dividend will be paid gross on Friday, 29 July 2022 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 15 July 2022. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 14 July 2022.

 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.

 

 

 

                

For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

 

 

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000		 Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

 


All news about MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
07/06MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/05MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/04MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/04MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
07/01MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/30MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/29MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/28MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/27MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/27MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Duration : Period :
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Senior Independent Director
Kate Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC1.06%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.25%4 260
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-13.60%1 549
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-30.60%55