Official MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC press release

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

4 January 2024

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared an increase in the quarterly dividend to 1.325 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”). This increase follows the increase to 1.30 pence (from 1.275 pence) announced in January 2023.

In 2023, the Fund paid four quarterly dividends totalling 5.2 pence per share (2022: 5.1 pence per share).

During 2024, the Fund intends to pay four quarterly dividends each of 1.325 pence per share, in January, April, July and October, for a total of 5.3 pence per share1.

The January dividend will be paid gross on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 12 January 2024. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 11 January 2024.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey)

Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000 Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016





1 The target dividend for 2024 set out above is a target only and not a profit forecast or estimate and there can be no assurance that it will be met or that the Fund will make any distributions whatsoever. The times and dates in this announcement are expected times and dates only and are subject to change. Any such changes will be notified to shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service.