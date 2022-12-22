Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income GBP PC : European MiFID Template (EMT) - December 22 2022 12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST Send by mail :

EUROPEAN MIFID TEMPLATE ‐ EMT V4 Disclaimer: The use of this template is not compulsory. It is free of use, intellectual property and copyright. It has been designed by the FinDatEx which includes European asset managers, banks, insurers and distributors. This template applies to activities which are in the scope of MiFID II. The target market specifications of this template apply for stand‐alone proposals of products and do not need to be taken into consideration in case of providing investment advice adopting a portfolio approach and/or portfolio management for diversification and/or hedging purpose. In this latter case, the criteria to be considered should be at least 'investor type' & 'knowledge & experience'. The template transports accurate information of the target market and the costs by the manufacturers. Agreements between manufacturers and distributors remain unaffected. National regulatory requirements must be taken into account. For any question, please contact first your association, then the FinDatEx coordinators : mifid@findatex.eu, or the secretariat of the working group: mifid.secretariat@findaetx.eu. Fund industry EMT updating: The EMT will need to be produced by manufacturers to fulfil distributor need of data input; it must be updated / sent for any material change. Distributors must take into account all EMT postings referencing dates within the scope of the end client ex‐post report. EMT records for terminated products must be kept available by manufacturers and data vendors for distributor retrieval until all relevant end‐client reporting can be assumed to have been completed. V4 is similar to V3: field 05105 asks if the product considers sustainability preferences. There is no more country related section and no more information on Art. 8/9 product type, both introduced in V3.1. These data are now available in the EET. V3 and V3.1 of the EMT are valid until 31 July 2022. V4 published on 14 March 2022 has to be used from 1 August 2022. EMT naming convention: The naming may start by EMT_Version_Date with Version = 00001_EMT_Version and Date = 00005_File_Generation_Date_And_Time. (Ex: EMT_V4_20210131) Mandatory [M] means fields are expected to be filled by the Manufacturer if the specific section of the EMT is included. If a specific field is not available such field should be left blank/empty. Conditional [C] means fields are expected to be filled under certain conditions such as contents of other fields. Indicative [I] means Mandatory and the answer is a guiding interpretation provided by the Manufacturer. Optional [O] means fields are Optional and can be filled on a voluntary basis Decimals are provided using decimal point[.] Fields are separated by pipe [|] Multiple entries within fields are separated by semicolon [;] 2022 03 14 FinDatEx MiFID TEMPLATE V4 DATA Mandatory / NUM DEFINITION Input CODIFICATION COMMENT Optional / (consistent with TPT & EPT for common data point) Conditional / Indicative EMT Data Set Information - Mandatory Section V4 is similar to V3: item 56 questions if the product considers Sustainability preferences. There is no more country related section and no more information on art 8 / art 9 product 1 00001_EMT_Version This field specifies the output version of the template and is used by the recipient to understand the V4 V4 type, both introduced in the V3.1. These data are available in the EET. M number of fields expected, their labeling and order. V3.0 and V3.1 versions of the EMT are valid until 31st July 2022. The V4 finalized January 26th 2022 has to be used from 1st August 2022 00002_EMT_Producer_Name If the Manufacturer/Issuer have chosen to outsource the production of an EMT posting to another O 2 party responsible for the production and publication of the EMT data set, such party name should be This field enables firms to report EMT on behalf of an Issuer/Manufacturer entered in this field. 00003_EMT_Producer_LEI If the Manufacturer/Issuer have chosen to outsource the production of an EMT posting to another O 3 party responsible for the production and publication of the EMT data set, such party LEI should be This field enables firms to report EMT on behalf of an Issuer/Manufacturer entered in this field. 4 00004_EMT_Producer_Email Contact entry point for distributors regarding EMT dorrico@middlefield.co.uk O 5 00005_File_Generation_Date_And_Time Date and Time of the creation of the EMT file 2022-11-23 16:30:00 YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss ISO 8601 Universal Time zone M (UTC+0) 6 00006_EMT_Data_Reporting_Target_Market Specifies if the Target Market section is filled in the current EMT posting. Y Y / N M 7 00007_EMT_Data_Reporting_Ex_Ante Specifies if the Ex-Ante Cost & Charges section is filled in the current EMT posting. Y Y / N M 8 00008_EMT_Data_Reporting_Ex_Post Specifies if the Ex-Post Cost & Charges section is filled in the current EMT posting. Y Y / N M General Financial Instrument information - Mandatory Section Use the following priority: - ISO 6166 code of ISIN when available - Other recognised codes (e.g.: 9 00010_Financial_Instrument_Identifying_Data Identification of the financial instrument GB00B15PV034 CUSIP, Bloomberg Ticker, Reuters Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach. M RIC) - Code attributed by the undertaking, when the options above are not available. Code must be unique and kept consistent over time. One of the options in the following closed list to be used: 1 - ISO 6166 for ISIN code 2 - CUSIP (The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures number assigned by the CUSIP Service Bureau for U.S. and Canadian companies) 3 - SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the London Stock 10 00020_Type_Of_Identification_Code_For_The_Financial_Instrument Codification chosen to identify the financial instrument 1 Exchange) Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach. M 4 - WKN (Wertpapier Kenn-Nummer, the alphanumeric German identification number) 5 - Bloomberg Ticker (Bloomberg letters code that identify a company's securities) 6 - BBGID (The Bloomberg Global ID) 7 - Reuters RIC (Reuters instrument code) 8 - FIGI (Financial Instrument Global Identifier) 11 00030_Financial_Instrument_Name Name of the financial instrument Redeemable Participating Preference Shares Alphanum (max 255) Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach. M 12 00040_Financial_Instrument_Currency Denomination currency of the financial instrument GBP Code ISO 4217 M 13 00045_Financial_Instrument_Performance_Fee Does this financial instrument have potential performance fees or carried interest? N Y / N Potential Performance Fees or Carried interest should be reported in 07140 and 08080 M respectively 14 00047_Financial_Instrument_Distribution_Of_Cash Does this financial instrument distribute Income in the form of cash to the investor? Y Y / N M 15 00050_General_Reference_Date Date to which the General data within the EMT refer 2022-11-23 YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 Date of the data set M 16 00060_Financial_Instrument_Product_Type Structured Securities or Structured Funds or UCITS or Non UCITS or UCITS Money Market Funds S or SF or U or N or UM or NM or ETC This item allows to fullfil the EMT. It is not designed to give the legal structure. All ETNs, M N ETCs and Bonds are considered structured securities, for any other part of the file. or Non UCITS Money Market Funds or Exchanged Traded Commodities or Bonds or B All ETNs and Bonds are structured securities. 17 00065_Maturity_Date Date of Maturity YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 C 18 00067_May_Be_Terminated_Early Yes or No Y / N Conditional of field 00060 being set to S, SF or B C 19 00070_Financial_Instrument_Manufacturer_Name Name of Manufacturer of the financial instrument. The one who is responsible for the financial Middlefield International Limited Alphanum (max 255) Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach. / Not ultimate parent M instrument management/issuance 20 00073_Financial_Instrument_Manufacturer_LEI Legal Entity Identifier, LEI of the Manufacturer of the financial instrument Alphanum (max 255) Important for reference when Feed Back Reporting takes place from Distributors as O specified in future template EFT. 21 00074_Financial_Instrument_Manufacturer_Email Contact entry point for communication with the Manufacturer to either provide feed back reporting or O to retrieve details on how to provide feed back reporting. A = Product governance procedure pursuant to MiFID II If the financial instrument is distributed in Germany, M For ex, Banks are MiFID II regulated -> A 22 00075_Financial_Instrument_Manufacturer_Product_Governance_Process B = Product governance procedure comparable to MiFID II O A, B, C or D For ex, Fund Managers regulated by AIFMD or UCITS Directive -> B C = Product governance procedure not in accordance with MiFID II For ex, Fund Managers without any comparable regulation to MiFID II -> C D = No information is requested from the issuer For ex, often with Non European based Asset Managers or banks -> D 23 00080_Financial_Instrument_Guarantor_Name Name of Guarantor of the financial instrument. Alphanum (max 255) O 24 00085_Financial_Instrument_Type_Notional_Or_Item_Based Structured Securities N for Notional based instrument, I for Item based instrument N / I Enables interpretation of Cost & Charges data when used together with fields 00096, C 08110 and 08120. 25 00090_Product_Category_Or_Nature_Germany Designation of the respective product category or nature for Germany German code between 1 and 33 If the financial instrument is distributed in Germany, complete with the German C categorization code Designation of the respective product category or nature. 26 00095_Structured_Securities_Product_Category_Or_Nature Structured Securities EUSIPA Map/Codes for structured securities (https://eusipa.org/governance/#EusipaDMap) EUSIPA code for structured securities. If the financial instrument is a structured security complete with the EUSIPA code O Defines if the quotation type in the Ex-Ante and Ex-Post section of the EMT file is in UNITS or in 27 00096_Structured_Securities_Quotation Structured Securities PERCENTAGE related to the specific Reference as presented in field 07150,07155, 08110 and U / P If 00060 is set to S or ETC C 08120 respectively. 28 00100_Leveraged_Financial_Instrument_Or_Contingent_Liability_Instrument Yes or No N Y / N To enable reporting on the depreciation of leveraged financial instruments or contingent I liability transactions in accordance with Art. 62 of the MiFID II's Delegated Regulation 29 00110_Fund_Share_Class_Without_Retrocession Funds Yes or No Y Y / N The shareclass does not pay any inducement in the context of MiFID II. I 30 00120_Ex_Post_Cost_Calculation_Basis_Italy Funds Rolling based (last 12 months) or Fixed base (calendar year) R / F it is mandatory in respect of Italian distributors C Target Market Section 31 01000_Target_Market_Reference_Date Date to which the Target Market data within the EMT refer 2022-11-23 YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 Date of the data set Investor Type - Hierarchical logic (except for real estate funds in Germany and France) M 32 01010_Investor_Type_Retail Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral Neutral means usage by Retail clients are available under certain conditions. M 33 01020_Investor_Type_Professional Yes or No or Professional Per Se or Elective Professional Y Y / N / P / E Y means both Professional Per Se and Elective Professionals are compatible. N means that neither Professional Per Se nor Elective Professionals are compatible. P means that Professional Per Se is compatible but Elective Professionals are not. E means that Elective Professional is compatible but Professionals Per Se are not. P is only used if the distinction Per Se is done in the Prospectus. M 34 01030_Investor_Type_Eligible_Counterparty Yes or No Y Y / N M Knowledge and/Or Experience - Hierarchical logic Investors having the following characteristics: 02010_Basic_Investor • basic knowledge of relevant financial instruments (a basic investor can make an M 35 Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral informed investment decision based on the regulated and authorised offering documentation or with the help of basic information provided by point of sale); • no financial industry experience, i.e. suited to a first time investor Having one, or more, of the following characteristics: • average knowledge of relevant financial products (an informed investor can make an 36 02020_Informed_Investor Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral informed investment decision based on the regulated and authorised offering M documentation, together with knowledge and understanding of the specific factors/risks highlighted within them only) • some financial industry experience Investors having one, or more, of the following characteristics: 37 02030_Advanced_Investor Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral • good knowledge of relevant financial products and transactions M • financial industry experience or accompanied by professional investment advice or included in a discretionary portfolio service 02040_Expert_Investor_Germany Expert knowledge of and / or experience with highly specialised financial products O 38 Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral (Regulatory requirement in Germany/ example: CFD/ the updated list will be provided by the DSGV) Client Ability To Bear Losses - Hierarchical logic 39 03010_Compatible_With_Clients_Who_Can_Not_Bear_Capital_Loss Investor can bear no loss of capital. Minor losses especially due to costs possible. Yes or No or N Y / N / Neutral N for negative target: product should not be sold to investors that cannot bear losses M Neutral Investor seeking to preserve capital or can bear losses limited to a level specified by the product. Structured Securities / Assessment of loss level is based on investments in the same currency as the instrument To be filled only for structured securities & funds with an explicit capital protection or for 40 03020_Compatible_With_Clients_Who_Can_Bear_Limited_Capital_Loss Structured Funds / denomination and do not take into consideration potential adverse FX market performance. Y / N / Neutral C To be filled only for structured securities & funds with an explicit capital protection or for Money Money Market funds. Money Market funds Market funds. Yes or No or Neutral 03030_Limited_Capital_Loss_Level To be completed for products that have a clearly stated full or partial capital guarantee, C 41 Loss up to XX% floating decimal (0.5 = 50%) provided on the primary market. This field represents the maximum loss a client could incur when investing in this product - it is not the level of capital protection offered 42 03040_Compatible_With_Clients_Who_Do_Not_Need_Capital_Guarantee No Capital Guarantee nor protection. 100% capital at risk . Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral M 43 03050_Compatible_With_Clients_Who_Can_Bear_Loss_Beyond_Capital Loss Beyond the Capital. Yes or No or Neutral N Y / N / Neutral M Risk Tolerance 44 04010_Risk_Tolerance_PRIIPS_Methodology SRI 5 1-7 or Empty If PRIIPS KID is available. German distributors will use only this Risk Tolerance item C 45 04020_Risk_Tolerance_UCITS_Methodology SRRI 6 1-7 or Empty For funds C 46 04030_Risk_Tolerance_Internal_Methodology_For_Non_PRIIPS_And_Non_UCITS Low/medium/high (L or M or H) or Empty For NON PRIIPS and NON UCITS. C 04040_Risk_Tolerance_For_Non_PRIIPS_And_Non_UCITS_Spain For Spanish local NON PRIIPS and NON UCITS products. O 47 Spanish SRI 1-6 or Empty Orden ECC/2316/2015, de 4 de noviembre, relativa a las obligaciones de información y clasificación de productos financieros 48 04050_Not_For_Investors_With_The_Lowest_Risk_Tolerance_Germany Yes or Neutral Y / Neutral For all products distributed in Germany O Client Objectives & Needs Indicates if the product is compatible with clients looking for preserving their capital. 05010_Return_Profile_Client_Looking_For_Preservation Products stipulating a capital preservation objective should be YES. For other products, M 49 Yes or No or Neutral Neutral Y / N / Neutral the answer should be NO or NEUTRAL based on a case-by-case analysis. In Germany fields 05010, 05020 and 05030 are merged and regarded "General Capital Formation". A YES in any of these fields will be regarded a YES in the German combined field. Indicates if the product is compatible with clients looking for growing their capital. 50 05020_Return_Profile_Client_Looking_For_Capital_Growth Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral In Germany fields 05010, 05020 and 05030 are merged and regarded "General Capital M Formation". A YES in any of these fields will be regarded a YES in the German combined field. Indicates if the product is compatible with clients looking for Income. 51 05030_Return_Profile_Client_Looking_For_Income Yes or No or Neutral Y Y / N / Neutral In Germany fields 05010, 05020 and 05030 are merged and regarded "General Capital M Formation". A YES in any of these fields will be regarded a YES in the German combined field. 52 05040_Return_Profile_Hedging Structured Securities Yes or No or Neutral Y / N / Neutral Only for Structured Securities 53 05050_Option_Or_Leveraged_Return_Profile Yes or No or Neutral Y / N / Neutral 54 05070_Return_Profile_Pension_Scheme_Germany Yes or No or Neutral Y / N / Neutral 55 05080_Minimum_Recommended_Holding_Period Minimum recommending holding period: RHP in years or Very Short Term (<1Y)or Short term L floating decimal or V or S or M or L or RHP: Recommended Holding Period (>=1Y) or Medium term (>=3Y) or Long term (>5Y) or Hold To Maturity H 05105_Does_This_Financial_Instrument_Consider_End_Client_Sustainability_Prefer cf https://ec.europa.eu/info/publications/210421-sustainable-finance- 56 Yes or Neutral Neutral Y, Neutral communication_en#csrd ences All ESG data are included within the EET. 57 05115_Other_Specific_Investment_Need No, Islamic banking or Other N / I / O (Alphanum) C O O M M I Distribution strategy 58 06010_Execution_Only Retail or Professional or Both or Neither B R / P / B / N 59 06020_Execution_With_Appropriateness_Test_Or_Non_Advised_Services Retail or Professional or Both or Neither B R / P / B / N 60 06030_Investment_Advice Retail or Professional or Both or Neither B R / P / B / N 61 06040_Portfolio_Management Retail or Professional or Both or Neither B R / P / B / N Cost & Charges Ex-AnteSection 1. All ongoing cost disclosures must be reported in annualized terms regardless of time of existance2. Negative costs are reported using a minus sign "-" I I I I 07020_Gross_One- Funds Floating decimal. This data is a maximum cost not acquired to the fund.. It is indicative and should be C Maximum not acquired to the fund. Expressed as a % of the amount to be invested. 1.15% = 0.0115 adapted by the distributor receiving the file to take into account the commercial off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Entry_Cost_Non_Acquired - Funds 5% = 0.05 agreement with the asset manager. Conditional to the existence of this feature 62 07020_Gross_One- If 00096 set to U : number of units in This data should only incorporate manufacturer costs (i.e. cost of the financial instrument) product currency and distributor upfront when knownby the manufacturer. It should however NOT include off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Entry_Cost_Non_Acquired - Structured Structured Securities M "Ask Price" - Fair Value ( as of Reference Date Ex-Ante ) If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in distribution fees added on top of the product price by ditributors that is out of control of Securities field 07150 or 07155 respectively. the manufacturer. 07025_Net_One-off_Cost_Structured_Products_Entry_Cost_Non_Acquired Structured Funds Expressed as a % of the amount to be invested. Subscription NAV - Fair Value O 63 Net_One-off Entry cost = 07020 less upfront distribution fee embedded in the 07020. In practice This data is optional and could be used in the event of only one layer of intermediation or 07025_Net_One-off_Cost_Structured_Products_Entry_Cost_Non_Acquired Structured Securities in a case where distributor up fronts are paid equally to all distributors. The costs O 07025 will be the portion of the 07020 retained by the manufacturer. reported in this field is a Net disclosure and therefore the distributor upfront is equal to the difference between 07020 and 07025. 07030_One- Floating decimal. Expressed as Only for the Italian Market. Conditionnal to the existence of the feature Funds Maximum fixed amount per subscription, not incorporated. Flat fixed fee definied by the It is subscription related but decided by the manufacturers. In all cases it must be C 64 maximum amount of currency units. off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Entry_Cost_Fixed_Amount_Italy manufacturer (Linked to Paying Agent) adapted to the specific relationship between the manufacturers and the distribution. This Number must be >=0 cost is not taken in account in the entry cost item 07020 Floating decimal. 65 07040_One-off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Entry_Cost_Acquired Funds Subscription fees acquired to the fund 1.15% = 0.0115 Not included in the entry cost 07020. Conditionnal to the fact that the fund has this C Expressed as a % of the amount to be invested 5% = 0.05 feature. Number must be >=0 Floating decimal. 66 07050_One-off_Costs_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Exit_Cost_Non_Acquired Funds Maximum not acquired to the fund Expressed as a % of the NAV. 1.15% = 0.0115 Maximum fees not acquired to the funds that could happen at a certain time during the C 5% = 0.05 life of the product. Conditionnal to the existence of this feature Number must be >=0 Only for the Italian Market. Conditionnal to the existence of the feature. 07060_One- Floating decimal. Expressed as Funds It is redemption related but decided by the manufacturers.In all cases it must be adapted C 67 Maximum fixed amount per redemption, not incorporated. Flat fee definied by the manufacturer maximum amount of currency units. off_Costs_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Exit_Cost_Fixed_Amount_Italy to the specific relationship between the manufacturers and the distribution. This cost is Number must be >=0 not taken in account in the exit cost item 07050 Floating decimal. 68 07070_One-off_Costs_Financial_Instrument_Maximum_Exit_Cost_Acquired Funds Maximum Exit fees acquired to the fund Expressed as a % of the NAV 1.15% = 0.0115 Not included in the exit cost item 07050 . Conditionnal to the existence of this feature. C 5% = 0.05 Number must be >=0 Normal fees if the client holds the product until maturity or during RHP. Example: a product with a 5 year maturity has exit costs of: Floating decimal. - 4% after 1 and 2yrs - 3% after 3yrs 07080_One-off_Costs_Financial_Instrument_Typical_Exit_Cost - Funds Funds Current exit cost linked to the RHP or Time to Maturity or 1Y (V) or 3Y(S) or 5Y (M L) (the value of 1.15% = 0.0115 - 1% after 4 yrs, O 05080_Minimum_Recommended_Holding_Period) 5% = 0.05 - 0 at maturity Number must be >=0 Then maximum exit cost: 4% 69 Typical cost : 0 07080_One-off_Costs_Financial_Instrument_Typical_Exit_Cost - Structured If 00096 set to U : number of units in Structured Securities Exit cost at the RHP product currency O Securities If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in field 07150 or 07155 respectively. 07090_One- Floating decimal. Structured Funds Expressed as a % of the amount to be divested. Fair Value - Exit Value (eg Bid Price) 1.15% = 0.0115 C off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Exit_Cost_Structured_Products_Prior_RHP - Funds 5% = 0.05 70 Number must be >=0 70 07090_One- If 00096 set to U : number of units in product currency off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Exit_Cost_Structured_Products_Prior_RHP - Structured Securities Fixed amount M If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in Structured Securities field 07150 or 07155 respectively. Floating decimal. Ongoing costs include management fees and distribution fees, and exclude all % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be 1.15% = 0.0115 07100_Financial_Instrument_Gross_Ongoing_Costs - Funds Funds 0.01694372 transaction costs, incidental costs and performance fees. Costs reported should reflect M applied) 5% = 0.05 current running ongoing costs. Number must be >=0 71 If 00096 set to U : number of units in 07100_Financial_Instrument_Gross_Ongoing_Costs - Structured Securities Structured Securities Expressed as a % of NAV / Notional (or currency amount for Absolute quotation) of the Financial product currency M Product in annualized terms related to Reference in 07150 or 07155 respectively. If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in field 07150 or 07155 respectively. Financing costs related to borrowing for the purposes of gearing expressed as a % of NAV of the Floating decimal. Only applicable if the product is borrowing 72 07105_Financial_Instrument_Borrowing_Costs_Ex_Ante_UK Funds 0.003531159 1.15% = 0.0115 Borrowing costs are included in Ongoing costs. O Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be applied) 5% = 0.05 Floating decimal. These fees are included in total on going costs. These fees are used by distributors to % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be 1.15% = 0.0115 07110_Financial_Instrument_Management_Fee - Funds Funds 0.007443485 calculate their retrocession fees. Costs reported should reflect current running M applied) 5% = 0.05 management costs. Number must be >=0 73 If 00096 set to U : number of units in 07110_Financial_Instrument_Management_Fee - Structured Securities Structured Securities Expressed as a % of NAV / Notional (or currency amount for Absolute quotation) of the Financial product currency These fees are included in total on going costs. Only applicable if the product has this O Product in annualized terms related to Reference Value in 07150 or 07155 respectively. If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in feature. These fees are used by distributors to calculate their retrocession fees field 07150 or 07155 respectively. % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be Floating decimal. Only applicable if the product has this feature (legal wording in the documentation). C 74 07120_Financial_Instrument_Distribution_Fee Funds 1.15% = 0.0115 These fees are included in total on going costs and are not included into the managemen applied) 5% = 0.05 fees. Costs reported should reflect current running Distribution fees. % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be Floating decimal. 75 07130_Financial_Instrument_Transaction_Costs_Ex_Ante Funds 0.005731305 1.15% = 0.0115 0 for structured products. Costs within the products M applied) 5% = 0.05 % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be Floating decimal. 07140_Financial_Instrument_Incidental_Costs_Ex_Ante - Funds Funds 0 1.15% = 0.0115 M applied). Includes Performance Fees and other costs. 5% = 0.05 76 If 00096 set to U : number of units in 07140_Financial_Instrument_Incidental_Costs_Ex_Ante - Structured Securities Structured Securities Expressed as a % of NAV / Notional (or currency amount for Absolute quotation) of the Financial 0 product currency M Product in annualized terms related to Reference Value in 07150 or 07155 respectively. If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in field 07150 or 07155 respectively. 07150_Structured_Securities_Reference_Price_Ex_Ante Structured Securities The Reference Price is the instrument price to which a Unit disclosed Ex-Post cost is based and to Reference Price can be used for both Item based and Notional Based instruments as C 77 which a Percentage disclosed cost should be multiplied in order to retrieve the Unit cost. This field is Number of units in product Currency defined in 00085. This field is used if a Price is the preferred reference to which the conditional and only used if 07155 is not used. diclosed ex-post cost are related. This field can NOT be used simultanously with 07155. 07155_Structured_Securities_Notional_Reference_Amount_Ex_Ante Structured Securities The Notional Reference Amount is the amount expressed in number of currency units to which a Only used if 00085 is set to N (Notional Based) and if a Notional Reference Amount is the C 78 Unit disclosed Ex-Post cost is based and to which a Percentage disclosed cost should be multiplied Number of units in product Currency preferred cost reference. This field can NOT be used simultanously with 07150. in order to retrieve the Unit cost. This field is conditional and only used if 07150 is not used. 79 07160_Ex_Ante_Costs_Reference_Date The Reference Date to which all Ex-Ante Cost disclosures refer (i.e NOT to be misstaken for 2022-11-23 YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 M General Reference Date, field 00050 or Generation Date and Time, field 00005) Cost & Charges Ex-PostSection 1. All ongoing cost disclosures must be reported in annualized terms regardless of time of existence2. Negative costs are reported using a minus sign "-" If 00096 set to U : number of units in This data should only incorporate manufacturer costs (i.e. cost of the financial instrument) 80 08010_Gross_One-off_Cost_Structured_Securities_Entry_Cost_Ex_Post Structured Securities Fixed Amount product currency and distributor upfront when knownby the manufacturer. It should however NOT include C If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in distribution fees added on top of the product price by distributors that is out of control of field 08110 or 08120 respectively. the manufacturer. This data is optional and could be used in the event of only one layer of intermediation or 81 08015_Net_One-off_Cost_Structured_Securities_Entry_Cost_Ex_Post Structured Securities Net One-off Entry cost = 08010 less upfront distribution fee embedded in the 08010. In practice in a case where distributor up fronts are paid equally to all distributors. The costs O 08015 will be the portion of the 08010 retained by the manufacturer. reported in this field is a Net disclosure and therefore the distributor upfront is equal to the difference between 08010 and 08025. If 00096 set to U : number of units in 82 08020_One-off_Costs_Structured_Securities_Exit_Cost_Ex_Post Structured Securities Fixed amount product currency This exit cost is supposed to be prior RHP C If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in field 08110 or 08120 respectively. 08025_One-off_Cost_Financial_Instrument_Entry_Cost_Acquired Funds Floating decimal. C 83 % of NAV 1.15% = 0.0115 5% = 0.05 08030_Financial_Instrument_Ongoing_Costs_Ex_Post - Funds Funds % of NAV of the Financial Product expressed in annualized terms (rate of cost deduction to be Floating decimal. M 0.01694372 1.15% = 0.0115 applied) 5% = 0.05 84 If 00096 set to U : number of units in 08030_Financial_Instrument_Ongoing_Costs_Ex_Post - Structured Securities Structured Securities Expressed as a % of NAV / Notional (or currency amount for Absolute quotation) of the Financial product currency M Product in annualized terms related to Reference Value in 08110 If 00096 set to P : % of Reference in field 08110 or 08120 respectively. Presented in absolute figures in product 85 08040_Structured_Securities_Ongoing_Costs_Ex_Post_Accumulated Structured Securities Sum of each daily Recurring Product Costs currency accumulated during the year Mandatory field for Distribution in Germany, Switzerland and Austria O up until the End of Reference Date Period Ex Post in field 08100 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

