Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income GBP PC : European MiFID Template (EMT) - December 22 2022

One of the options in the following
closed list to be used:
1 - ISO 6166 for ISIN code
2 - CUSIP (The Committee on Uniform
Securities Identification Procedures
number assigned by the CUSIP Service
Bureau for U.S. and Canadian
3 - SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily
10
Codification chosen to identify the financial instrument
Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach.
4 - WKN (Wertpapier Kenn-Nummer,
the alphanumeric German identification
5 - Bloomberg Ticker (Bloomberg
6 - BBGID (The Bloomberg Global ID)
8 - FIGI (Financial Instrument Global
11
Name of the financial instrument
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach.
12
Denomination currency of the financial instrument
GBP
|
M
13
Does this financial instrument have potential performance fees or carried interest?
N
|
Potential Performance Fees or Carried interest should be reported in 07140 and 08080
|
M
respectively
14
Does this financial instrument distribute Income in the form of cash to the investor?
Y
|
|
15
Date to which the General data within the EMT refer
|
2022-11-23
ISO 8601
|
Date of the data set
|
M
16
Structured Securities or Structured Funds or UCITS or Non UCITS or UCITS Money Market Funds
|
S or SF or U or N or UM or NM or ETC
|
This item allows to fullfil the EMT. It is not designed to give the legal structure. All ETNs,
|
N
|
ETCs and Bonds are considered structured securities, for any other part of the file.
|
or Non UCITS Money Market Funds or Exchanged Traded Commodities or Bonds
|
|
|
All ETNs and Bonds are structured securities.
|
17
Date of Maturity
|
|
|
18
Yes or No
|
Conditional of field 00060 being set to S, SF or B
|
19
Name of Manufacturer of the financial instrument. The one who is responsible for the financial
|
Middlefield International Limited
Alphanum (max 255)
|
Consistent with Solvency II & PRIIPS approach. / Not ultimate parent
|
instrument management/issuance
20
Legal Entity Identifier, LEI of the Manufacturer of the financial instrument
|
Alphanum (max 255)
|
Important for reference when Feed Back Reporting takes place from Distributors as
|
|
21
Contact entry point for communication with the Manufacturer to either provide feed back reporting or
|
|
to retrieve details on how to provide feed back reporting.
A = Product governance procedure pursuant to MiFID II
22
B = Product governance procedure comparable to MiFID II
|
O
|
|
|
|
|
23
Name of Guarantor of the financial instrument.
|
Alphanum (max 255)
|
|
|
24
Structured Securities N for Notional based instrument, I for Item based instrument
|
N / I
|
|
Enables interpretation of Cost & Charges data when used together with fields 00096,
|
|
08110 and 08120.
|
25
Designation of the respective product category or nature for Germany
|
German code between 1 and 33
|
If the financial instrument is distributed in Germany, complete with the German
|
|
categorization code
|
|
Designation of the respective product category or nature.
|
26
Structured Securities EUSIPA Map/Codes for structured securities (https://eusipa.org/governance/#EusipaDMap)
|
EUSIPA code for structured securities.
|
If the financial instrument is a structured security complete with the EUSIPA code
|
|
|
Defines if the quotation type in the Ex-Ante and Ex-Post section of the EMT file is in UNITS or in
|
27
Structured Securities PERCENTAGE related to the specific Reference as presented in field 07150,07155, 08110 and
|
U / P
|
|
If 00060 is set to S or ETC
|
|
08120 respectively.
|
28
Yes or No
N
|
To enable reporting on the depreciation of leveraged financial instruments or contingent
|
|
liability transactions in accordance with Art. 62 of the MiFID II's Delegated Regulation
|
|