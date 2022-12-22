Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income GBP PC : European PRIIPS Template (EPT) - December 22, 2022
This template does not represent any obligation of any kind regarding its usage. It is free of use, intellectual property and copyright.It has been designed by the European Working Group which includes members of Insurance Europe and EFAMA. It has been endorsed by EFAMA and Insurance Europe.
This document is a functional description of the minimum set of data to be exchanged from asset managers and banks to insurers to help them fulfil their PRIIPs regulatory obligations. This template could be exchanged in txt, csv, xml formats, such as Fundxml
Please note that the narratives section should contain a single language and separate files should be produced where additional languages are being provided. The naming convention may requires an ISO code suffix (example 20170531_EquityFundXXX_FR)
The EPT V1.1 completes the version EPT V1.0 with two optional parts (items 82 to 101), the first part is relevant only for funds/ structured products offered in the German market and the second part for structured products
Post 20170711Meeting/ 20170728 call /2017 07 28
DATA Fields numbering/taxonomy to allow easy IT implementation: 5 digits
Explanation of Field numbering
Digits 1 & 2 = section number (00 = general portfolio information|01 = risk data|02 = performance data| 03 = cost data | 04 = narratives | 05= additionnal UCITS data Art 14.2 )
00000
M = mandatory ‐> the field is a "must have" to allow the recipient(s) to produce documents that reflect the investment option under article 10a and 10b
Note: the classification of a field may not in all cases have a direct link to a value that would appear on the final document, but is always required to ensure the production of the final document by the MOP manufacturer
O = optional ‐> the field is a "nice to have". So the manufacturer of the investment option can decide to provide this information.
C = conditional ‐> the field is always dependant on another mandatory field and linked to the value of this mandatory field to decide whether the conditional field has to be filled or not
PRIIPS KID /
UCITS KID /
14.1 Option
14.2 Option
COST
DATA
DEFINITION
CODIFICATION
COMMENT
Mandatory /
Mandatory /
RISK
PERF
NAR
Optional /
Optional /
S
Conditional
Conditional
Name of Issuer of
00010_Portfolio_Issuer_Name
Fund or Share Class.
C
C
or segregated
Alphanum
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
account manager or
financial instrument.
Name of Guarantor of
the financial
Required only if
instrument or fund...
00020_Portfolio_Guarantor_Name
Alphanum
different from the
O
O
X
i.e. the entity to which
the end investor has
issuer
counterparty risk
Use the following priority:
- ISO 6166 code of ISIN when available
Identification of the
- Other recognised codes (e.g.: CUSIP, Bloomberg
00030_Portfolio_Identifying_Data
Ticker, Reuters RIC)
Consistent with S2
M
M
GB00B15PV034
fund or share class or
segregated account
- Code attributed by the undertaking, when the options
approach
above are not available. Code must be unique and kept
consistent over time.
One of the options in the following closed list to be used:
1 - ISO 6166 for ISIN code
2 - CUSIP (The Committee on Uniform Securities
Identification Procedures number assigned by the CUSIP
Service Bureau for U.S. and Canadian companies)
3 - SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the
Consistent with S2
London Stock Exchange)
00040_Type_Of_Identification_Code_For_The_Fund_Share_Or_Portf
Codification chosen to
4 - WKN (Wertpapier Kenn-Nummer, the alphanumeric
approach.
identify the share of
German identification number)
In case the LEI is
M
M
1
olio
the CIS
5 - Bloomberg Ticker (Bloomberg letters code that identify
used then the type
a company's securities)
shall be "9".
6 - BBGID (The Bloomberg Global ID)
7 - Reuters RIC (Reuters instrument code)
8 - FIGI (Financial Instrument Global Identifier)
9 - Other code by members of the Association of National
Numbering Agencies
99 - Code attributed by the undertaking
Portfolio or Fund
00050_Portfolio_Name
Name of the Portfolio
or Share Class
M
M
Alphanum (max 255)
name
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
or name of the CIS
consistent with S2
approach
Fund or Share
Class currency -
reported to insurer
in currency of one
fund or share
Valuation currency of
class
00060_Share_Class_Currency
the portfolio or the
Code ISO 4217
Consistent with S2
M
M
X
GBP
share class
Approach.
Be cautious to
currency risk that
can only be
appreciated at the
PRIIP level.
00070_Reference_Date
Date of reference.
YYYY-MM-DD
ISO 8601
The date to which
M
M
2022-11-23
the data refers.
Performance &
annex
PRIIPS Category of
2.1.3/
00080_Portfolio_PRIIPS_Category
1 to 4
MRM calculation
M
O
2
the Portfolio
4/5/6/
method
7
the share class of
the fund, or the
financial
instrument,
provided to assist
insurance
CIC code - Fund (4
S.06.02 (old: Assets D1) - Remark: first two digits are
companies in the
00090_Fund_CIC_code
handling of
O
O
digits)
expected to be XL ( not country code)
PRIIPS KID
production. It
allows them to
segregate equity,
debt, money
market, asset
allocation, real
estate...funds.
This field named
"Environemental
Or Social" portfolio
Indicator whether the
refers to art 8(4) of
EU 1286/2014. As
portfolio targets
of 1 january 2018,
00100_EOS_portfolio
specific
Y/N
O
O
Priips
environmental or
Manufacturers will
social objectives.
have to indicate
wether a product
follows EOS
objectives or not.
N
Valuation
frequency used for
MRM calculation
Number of valuation
and Performance
Frequency ("0" = other than /"1"= annual / "2"= biannual /
scenario. This
annex
annex
days per year for the
01010_Valuation_Frequency
"4"=quarterly / "12"= monthly / "24"=bimonthly /
corresponds to the
M
portfolio or fund or
2.1.12
4.9
"52"=weekly / "104"=biweekly, "252"=daily)
number of
share class.
valuation days of
the fund, share
class or portfolio,
252
per year.
VEV of the
Mandatory if
annex
01020_Portfolio_VEV_Reference
floating decimal
Portfolio_PRIIPS_
C
2.1.13
Portfolio/Share Class
Category = 2 or 3
/17
0.30
Indicator to alert if the
01030_IS_Flexible
portfolio is flexible. If
M
annex
the annex 2 section
Y / N
2.1.14
14 of the regulation
N
applies
VaR Equivalent
Intermediate result
annex
01040_Flex_VEV_Historical
Volatility of the
floating decimal
for control. M if IS-
C
2.1.14
portfolio
Flexible is set to Y
.a.i
VaR Equivalent
annex
volatility of the
M if IS_Flexible is
01050_Flex_VEV_Ref_Asset_Allocation
reference asset
floating decimal
C
2.1.14
set to Y
allocation of the
.a.ii
portfolio
01060_IS_Risk_Limit_Relevant
Indicator to alert if
M if IS_Flexible is
C
annex
there is a relevant risk
Y/N
set to Y
2.1.14
limit fro flexible funds
VaR Equivalent
M if
annex
01070_Flex_VEV_Risk_Limit
volatility of the risk
floating decimal
IS_Risk_Limit_Rel
C
2.1.14
limit of the portfolio
evant is set to Y.
.a.iii
Credit risk exists
only when NAV of
the fund is
garanteed and the
valuation of the
garantee exceed
annex
10% of the NV
01080_Existing_Credit_Risk
Indicator to alert if
Y/N
M
M
2.2.
without any
there is a credit risk
30to3
collateralisation.
6
Cleared OTC or
listed derivatives
entail no credit
risk for the
purpose of CRM
Y
calculation
art 14
Summary Indicator
c) +
01090_SRI
O
art 3
Risk of the fund or the
number [1 - 7]
+
portfolio
annex
5
2 - 3
Market Risk Measure
number [1 - 7]
art 14
01100_MRM
O
c) +
of the fund or portfolio
5
art 3
Credit Risk measure
This data is the
art 14
01110_CRM
CRM at the level
M
c) +
of the fund or the
number [1 - 6]
of the portfolio/
art 3
portfolio
3
fund /share class.
+
Recommended
This is the RHP of
the fund, the
01120_Recommended_Holding_Period
holding period of the
in years (not an integer)
share class, the
M
O
fund
portfolio or the
5
financial
Required only for
fixed maturity
financial
01130_Maturity_Date
Date of Maturity
YYYY-MM-DD
ISO 8601
instruments in
O
ordrer to calculate
the remaining time
to maturity as a
RHP.
M or I, use
wording in picture
box Annex III, if L
no narrative to
drive. Liquidity will
have to be
considered at the
01140_Liquidity_Risk
level of the
M
L
Risk of Liquidity at the
insurance product
and of the
level of the fund or
underlying
the portfolio, also
investment. This
used for narrative
data is only linked
M = material liquidity
with the
risk, I = illiquid, L = no
underlying
liquidity issue.
"M", "I", "L"
investment
02010_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_1_year
Annual return of the
Mandatory if RHP
C
annex
portfolio, fund, share
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.277
>1 year.
4
Average
class correspondingannual return
02020_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_half_RHP
Mandatory if the
C
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.150
RHP > 2 years.
4
Average
share classannual return
02030_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_RHP
M
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.107
4
Return
share classof the
02040_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_1_year
Mandatory if RHP
C
annex
portfolio, fund, share
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.062
>1 year.
4
Average
class correspondingannual return
02050_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_half_RHP
Mandatory if the
C
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.061
RHP > 2 years.
4
Average
share classannual return
02060_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_RHP
M
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.061
4
Annual
share classreturn of the
02070_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_1_year
Mandatory if RHP
C
annex
portfolio, fund, share
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.553
>1 year.
4
Average
class correspondingannual return
02080_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_half_RHP
Mandatory if the
C
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.322
RHP > 2 years.
4
Average
share classannual return
02090_Portfolio_return favorable scenario_RHP
M
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
0.258
4
Annual
share classreturn of the
02100_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_1_year
Mandatory if RHP
C
annex
portfolio, fund, share
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.877
>1 year.
4
Average
class correspondingannual return
02110_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_half_RHP
Mandatory if the
C
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.364
RHP > 2 years.
4
Average
share classannual return
02120_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_RHP
M
annex
of the portfolio, fund,
floating decimal. 100%=1,
5%= 0,05 ; signed amount
-0.307
4
share class
Mandatory for
Anne
02130_Portfolio_number_of_observed_return_M0
See PRIIPS
floating decimal
C
annex
regulation
PRIIPS cat equals
x
4
1304
M1
to 2. Mandatory for
2
Anne1 12
02140_Portfolio_mean_observed_returns_M1
See PRIIPS
floating decimal
C
annex
regulation
PRIIPS cat equals
x
4
0.00040
Square
to 2
root of M2.
2
Anne1 12
02150_Portfolio_observed_Sigma
See PRIIPS
floating decimal
C
annex
regulation
Mandatory for
x
4
0.0185
MandatoryPRIIPS cat forequals
2
Anne1 12
02160_Portfolio_observed_Skewness
See PRIIPS
floating decimal
C
annex
regulation
PRIIPS cat equals
x
4
-0.55
Mandatory
to 2
for
2
Anne1 12
02170_Portfolio_observed_Excess_Kurtosis
See PRIIPS
floating decimal
C
annex
regulation
PRIIPS cat equals
x
4
7.54
Volatility
to 2
2 1 12
02180_Portfolio_observed_Stressed_Volatility
See PRIIPS
used to
C
annex
floating decimal
calculate stress
4.10
0.0243
regulation
scenario
and 11
This data is the
maximum costs
that may be
charged by the
Asset managers.
anne
These costs are
x 6.1.
Subscription fees not
generally acquired
1to3
acquired to the fund
to the distributor. It
anne
03010_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost
or the share class or
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
is indicative and
M
x 6.1
portfolio mandate.
should be adapted
27to3
Expressed as a % of
by the insurance
0, 34
the amount to be
compagny
and
invested
receiving the file
36to4
to take into
6
account the
anne
commercial
x 7
agreement with
table
the asset
2
0
manager
Subscription fees
This data
x 6.1.
03015_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost_Acquired
acquired to the fund
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
correspond to
M
1to3
or the share class or
fixed fees that
anne
0
portfolio mandate.
may be charged to
Be careful entry
anne
exit fees at the end of
and exit fees may
x 6.1.
RHP for the portfolio
be considered as
1to3
03020_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_RHP
or fund or share class.
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
transaction fees at
M
anne
the level of the
It is expressed as a %
x 6.1
of net asset value.
insurance contract
27to3
as well as
0, 34
0
arbitrage costs
anne
x 6.1.
Be careful entry
1to3
anne
exit fees after one
and exit fees may
x 6.1
be considered as
27to3
year for the portfolio
03030_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_1_year
transaction fees at
C
0, 34
or fund or share class.
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
the level of the
and
It is expressed as a %
insurance contract
36to4
of net asset value.
as well as
6
arbitrage costs.
anne
x 7
table
2
0
anne
x 6.1.
Be careful entry
1to3
anne
exit fees after half of
and exit fees may
x 6.1
the RHP for the
be considered as
27to3
03040_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_half_RHP
portfolio or fund or
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
transaction fees at
C
0, 34
share class. It is
the level of the
and
expressed as a % of
insurance contract
36to4
net asset value
.
as well as
6
arbitrage costs.
anne
x 7
table
2
0
anne
x 6.1.
1to3
anne
x 6.1
Indicates whether
UCITs generally
27to3
03050_One_off_costs_Portfolio_sliding_exit_cost_Indicator
M
0, 34
there is a sliding exit
Y/N
have no exit cost
and
cost or not
36to4
6
anne
x 7
table
See PRIIPS definition
Maximum fees,
2
N
anne
03060_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_other_costs
as a % of NAV of the
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
including look
M
x 6.1
portfolio, the funds or
through for fund
the share class / per
of funds /
4to5
0.0169
03070_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_management_costs
Management fees as
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
Maximum fee.
O
x 6.1.
Can be
a % of the NAV
submitted to
4to5
See PRIIPS definition
Transaction costs
as a % of NAV of the
03080_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_transaction_costs
calculated as per
M
anne
portfolio, the funds or
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
annex VI part 1
x 6.1
the share class / per
annum.
point 7 to 23.
.7to2
0.0057
4
Indicates whether
03090_Existing_performance_fees
there are existing
Y/N
M
performance fees or
N
not
See PRIIPS definition
as per regulation.
anne
03095_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_performance_fees
as a % of NAV of the
C
portfolio, the funds or
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
Mandatory if item
x
the share class / per
52 is set to Y
6.1.24
Indicates whether
03100_Existing_carried_interest_fees
there are exiting
Y/N
M
carried interest fees
N
or not
03105_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_carried_interest
See PRIIPS definition
floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05
Should be based
C
x 6.1
as a % of invested
on actual
25
capital per annum
incidental costs
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:22 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Chart MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral