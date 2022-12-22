Advanced search
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-22 am EST
119.00 GBX   +2.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income GBP PC : European PRIIPS Template (EPT) - December 22, 2022

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
This template does not represent any obligation of any kind regarding its usage. It is free of use, intellectual property and copyright.It has been designed by the European Working Group which includes members of Insurance Europe and EFAMA. It has been endorsed by EFAMA and Insurance Europe.

This document is a functional description of the minimum set of data to be exchanged from asset managers and banks to insurers to help them fulfil their PRIIPs regulatory obligations. This template could be exchanged in txt, csv, xml formats, such as Fundxml

Please note that the narratives section should contain a single language and separate files should be produced where additional languages are being provided. The naming convention may requires an ISO code suffix (example 20170531_EquityFundXXX_FR)

The EPT V1.1 completes the version EPT V1.0 with two optional parts (items 82 to 101), the first part is relevant only for funds/ structured products offered in the German market and the second part for structured products

Post 20170711Meeting/ 20170728 call /2017 07 28

DATA Fields numbering/taxonomy to allow easy IT implementation: 5 digits

Explanation of Field numbering

Digits 1 & 2 = section number (00 = general portfolio information|01 = risk data|02 = performance data| 03 = cost data | 04 = narratives | 05= additionnal UCITS data Art 14.2 )

00000

M = mandatory ‐> the field is a "must have" to allow the recipient(s) to produce documents that reflect the investment option under article 10a and 10b

Note: the classification of a field may not in all cases have a direct link to a value that would appear on the final document, but is always required to ensure the production of the final document by the MOP manufacturer

O = optional ‐> the field is a "nice to have". So the manufacturer of the investment option can decide to provide this information.

C = conditional ‐> the field is always dependant on another mandatory field and linked to the value of this mandatory field to decide whether the conditional field has to be filled or not

PRIIPS KID /

UCITS KID /

14.1 Option

14.2 Option

COST

DATA

DEFINITION

CODIFICATION

COMMENT

Mandatory /

Mandatory /

RISK

PERF

NAR

Optional /

Optional /

S

Conditional

Conditional

Name of Issuer of

00010_Portfolio_Issuer_Name

Fund or Share Class.

C

C

or segregated

Alphanum

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

account manager or

financial instrument.

Name of Guarantor of

the financial

Required only if

instrument or fund...

00020_Portfolio_Guarantor_Name

Alphanum

different from the

O

O

X

i.e. the entity to which

the end investor has

issuer

counterparty risk

Use the following priority:

- ISO 6166 code of ISIN when available

Identification of the

- Other recognised codes (e.g.: CUSIP, Bloomberg

00030_Portfolio_Identifying_Data

Ticker, Reuters RIC)

Consistent with S2

M

M

GB00B15PV034

fund or share class or

segregated account

- Code attributed by the undertaking, when the options

approach

above are not available. Code must be unique and kept

consistent over time.

One of the options in the following closed list to be used:

1 - ISO 6166 for ISIN code

2 - CUSIP (The Committee on Uniform Securities

Identification Procedures number assigned by the CUSIP

Service Bureau for U.S. and Canadian companies)

3 - SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the

Consistent with S2

London Stock Exchange)

00040_Type_Of_Identification_Code_For_The_Fund_Share_Or_Portf

Codification chosen to

4 - WKN (Wertpapier Kenn-Nummer, the alphanumeric

approach.

identify the share of

German identification number)

In case the LEI is

M

M

1

olio

the CIS

5 - Bloomberg Ticker (Bloomberg letters code that identify

used then the type

a company's securities)

shall be "9".

6 - BBGID (The Bloomberg Global ID)

7 - Reuters RIC (Reuters instrument code)

8 - FIGI (Financial Instrument Global Identifier)

9 - Other code by members of the Association of National

Numbering Agencies

99 - Code attributed by the undertaking

Portfolio or Fund

00050_Portfolio_Name

Name of the Portfolio

or Share Class

M

M

Alphanum (max 255)

name

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

or name of the CIS

consistent with S2

approach

Fund or Share

Class currency -

reported to insurer

in currency of one

fund or share

Valuation currency of

class

00060_Share_Class_Currency

the portfolio or the

Code ISO 4217

Consistent with S2

M

M

X

GBP

share class

Approach.

Be cautious to

currency risk that

can only be

appreciated at the

PRIIP level.

00070_Reference_Date

Date of reference.

YYYY-MM-DD

ISO 8601

The date to which

M

M

2022-11-23

the data refers.

Performance &

annex

PRIIPS Category of

2.1.3/

00080_Portfolio_PRIIPS_Category

1 to 4

MRM calculation

M

O

2

the Portfolio

4/5/6/

method

7

the share class of

the fund, or the

financial

instrument,

provided to assist

insurance

CIC code - Fund (4

S.06.02 (old: Assets D1) - Remark: first two digits are

companies in the

00090_Fund_CIC_code

handling of

O

O

digits)

expected to be XL ( not country code)

PRIIPS KID

production. It

allows them to

segregate equity,

debt, money

market, asset

allocation, real

estate...funds.

This field named

"Environemental

Or Social" portfolio

Indicator whether the

refers to art 8(4) of

EU 1286/2014. As

portfolio targets

of 1 january 2018,

00100_EOS_portfolio

specific

Y/N

O

O

Priips

environmental or

Manufacturers will

social objectives.

have to indicate

wether a product

follows EOS

objectives or not.

N

Valuation

frequency used for

MRM calculation

Number of valuation

and Performance

Frequency ("0" = other than /"1"= annual / "2"= biannual /

scenario. This

annex

annex

days per year for the

01010_Valuation_Frequency

"4"=quarterly / "12"= monthly / "24"=bimonthly /

corresponds to the

M

portfolio or fund or

2.1.12

4.9

"52"=weekly / "104"=biweekly, "252"=daily)

number of

share class.

valuation days of

the fund, share

class or portfolio,

252

per year.

VEV of the

Mandatory if

annex

01020_Portfolio_VEV_Reference

floating decimal

Portfolio_PRIIPS_

C

2.1.13

Portfolio/Share Class

Category = 2 or 3

/17

0.30

Indicator to alert if the

01030_IS_Flexible

portfolio is flexible. If

M

annex

the annex 2 section

Y / N

2.1.14

14 of the regulation

N

applies

VaR Equivalent

Intermediate result

annex

01040_Flex_VEV_Historical

Volatility of the

floating decimal

for control. M if IS-

C

2.1.14

portfolio

Flexible is set to Y

.a.i

VaR Equivalent

annex

volatility of the

M if IS_Flexible is

01050_Flex_VEV_Ref_Asset_Allocation

reference asset

floating decimal

C

2.1.14

set to Y

allocation of the

.a.ii

portfolio

01060_IS_Risk_Limit_Relevant

Indicator to alert if

M if IS_Flexible is

C

annex

there is a relevant risk

Y/N

set to Y

2.1.14

limit fro flexible funds

VaR Equivalent

M if

annex

01070_Flex_VEV_Risk_Limit

volatility of the risk

floating decimal

IS_Risk_Limit_Rel

C

2.1.14

limit of the portfolio

evant is set to Y.

.a.iii

Credit risk exists

only when NAV of

the fund is

garanteed and the

valuation of the

garantee exceed

annex

10% of the NV

01080_Existing_Credit_Risk

Indicator to alert if

Y/N

M

M

2.2.

without any

there is a credit risk

30to3

collateralisation.

6

Cleared OTC or

listed derivatives

entail no credit

risk for the

purpose of CRM

Y

calculation

art 14

Summary Indicator

c) +

01090_SRI

O

art 3

Risk of the fund or the

number [1 - 7]

+

portfolio

annex

5

2 - 3

Market Risk Measure

number [1 - 7]

art 14

01100_MRM

O

c) +

of the fund or portfolio

5

art 3

Credit Risk measure

This data is the

art 14

01110_CRM

CRM at the level

M

c) +

of the fund or the

number [1 - 6]

of the portfolio/

art 3

portfolio

3

fund /share class.

+

Recommended

This is the RHP of

the fund, the

01120_Recommended_Holding_Period

holding period of the

in years (not an integer)

share class, the

M

O

fund

portfolio or the

5

financial

Required only for

fixed maturity

financial

01130_Maturity_Date

Date of Maturity

YYYY-MM-DD

ISO 8601

instruments in

O

ordrer to calculate

the remaining time

to maturity as a

RHP.

M or I, use

wording in picture

box Annex III, if L

no narrative to

drive. Liquidity will

have to be

considered at the

01140_Liquidity_Risk

level of the

M

L

Risk of Liquidity at the

insurance product

and of the

level of the fund or

underlying

the portfolio, also

investment. This

used for narrative

data is only linked

M = material liquidity

with the

risk, I = illiquid, L = no

underlying

liquidity issue.

"M", "I", "L"

investment

02010_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_1_year

Annual return of the

Mandatory if RHP

C

annex

portfolio, fund, share

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.277

>1 year.

4

Averageclass correspondingannual return

02020_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_half_RHP

Mandatory if the

C

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.150

RHP > 2 years.

4

Averageshare classannual return

02030_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_RHP

M

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.107

4

Returnshare classof the

02040_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_1_year

Mandatory if RHP

C

annex

portfolio, fund, share

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.062

>1 year.

4

Averageclass correspondingannual return

02050_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_half_RHP

Mandatory if the

C

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.061

RHP > 2 years.

4

Averageshare classannual return

02060_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_RHP

M

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.061

4

Annualshare classreturn of the

02070_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_1_year

Mandatory if RHP

C

annex

portfolio, fund, share

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.553

>1 year.

4

Averageclass correspondingannual return

02080_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_half_RHP

Mandatory if the

C

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.322

RHP > 2 years.

4

Averageshare classannual return

02090_Portfolio_return favorable scenario_RHP

M

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

0.258

4

Annualshare classreturn of the

02100_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_1_year

Mandatory if RHP

C

annex

portfolio, fund, share

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.877

>1 year.

4

Averageclass correspondingannual return

02110_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_half_RHP

Mandatory if the

C

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.364

RHP > 2 years.

4

Averageshare classannual return

02120_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_RHP

M

annex

of the portfolio, fund,

floating decimal. 100%=1,

5%= 0,05 ; signed amount

-0.307

4

share class

Mandatory for

Anne

02130_Portfolio_number_of_observed_return_M0

See PRIIPS

floating decimal

C

annex

regulation

PRIIPS cat equals

x

4

1304

M1to 2. Mandatory for

2Anne1 12

02140_Portfolio_mean_observed_returns_M1

See PRIIPS

floating decimal

C

annex

regulation

PRIIPS cat equals

x

4

0.00040

Squareto 2

root of M2.

2Anne1 12

02150_Portfolio_observed_Sigma

See PRIIPS

floating decimal

C

annex

regulation

Mandatory for

x

4

0.0185

MandatoryPRIIPS cat forequals

2Anne1 12

02160_Portfolio_observed_Skewness

See PRIIPS

floating decimal

C

annex

regulation

PRIIPS cat equals

x

4

-0.55

Mandatoryto 2

for

2Anne1 12

02170_Portfolio_observed_Excess_Kurtosis

See PRIIPS

floating decimal

C

annex

regulation

PRIIPS cat equals

x

4

7.54

Volatilityto 2

2 1 12

02180_Portfolio_observed_Stressed_Volatility

See PRIIPS

used to

C

annex

floating decimal

calculate stress

4.10

0.0243

regulation

scenario

and 11

This data is the

maximum costs

that may be

charged by the

Asset managers.

anne

These costs are

x 6.1.

Subscription fees not

generally acquired

1to3

acquired to the fund

to the distributor. It

anne

03010_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost

or the share class or

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

is indicative and

M

x 6.1

portfolio mandate.

should be adapted

27to3

Expressed as a % of

by the insurance

0, 34

the amount to be

compagny

and

invested

receiving the file

36to4

to take into

6

account the

anne

commercial

x 7

agreement with

table

the asset

2

0

manager

Subscription fees

This data

x 6.1.

03015_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost_Acquired

acquired to the fund

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

correspond to

M

1to3

or the share class or

fixed fees that

anne

0

portfolio mandate.

may be charged to

Be careful entry

anne

exit fees at the end of

and exit fees may

x 6.1.

RHP for the portfolio

be considered as

1to3

03020_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_RHP

or fund or share class.

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

transaction fees at

M

anne

the level of the

It is expressed as a %

x 6.1

of net asset value.

insurance contract

27to3

as well as

0, 34

0

arbitrage costs

anne

x 6.1.

Be careful entry

1to3

anne

exit fees after one

and exit fees may

x 6.1

be considered as

27to3

year for the portfolio

03030_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_1_year

transaction fees at

C

0, 34

or fund or share class.

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

the level of the

and

It is expressed as a %

insurance contract

36to4

of net asset value.

as well as

6

arbitrage costs.

anne

x 7

table

2

0

anne

x 6.1.

Be careful entry

1to3

anne

exit fees after half of

and exit fees may

x 6.1

the RHP for the

be considered as

27to3

03040_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_half_RHP

portfolio or fund or

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

transaction fees at

C

0, 34

share class. It is

the level of the

and

expressed as a % of

insurance contract

36to4

net asset value.

as well as

6

arbitrage costs.

anne

x 7

table

2

0

anne

x 6.1.

1to3

anne

x 6.1

Indicates whether

UCITs generally

27to3

03050_One_off_costs_Portfolio_sliding_exit_cost_Indicator

M

0, 34

there is a sliding exit

Y/N

have no exit cost

and

cost or not

36to4

6

anne

x 7

table

See PRIIPS definition

Maximum fees,

2

N

anne

03060_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_other_costs

as a % of NAV of the

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

including look

M

x 6.1

portfolio, the funds or

through for fund

the share class / per

of funds /

4to5

0.0169

03070_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_management_costs

Management fees as

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

Maximum fee.

O

x 6.1.

Can be

a % of the NAV

submitted to

4to5

See PRIIPS definition

Transaction costs

as a % of NAV of the

03080_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_transaction_costs

calculated as per

M

anne

portfolio, the funds or

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

annex VI part 1

x 6.1

the share class / per

annum.

point 7 to 23.

.7to2

0.0057

4

Indicates whether

03090_Existing_performance_fees

there are existing

Y/N

M

performance fees or

N

not

See PRIIPS definition

as per regulation.

anne

03095_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_performance_fees

as a % of NAV of the

C

portfolio, the funds or

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

Mandatory if item

x

the share class / per

52 is set to Y

6.1.24

Indicates whether

03100_Existing_carried_interest_fees

there are exiting

Y/N

M

carried interest fees

N

or not

03105_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_carried_interest

See PRIIPS definition

floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05

Should be based

C

x 6.1

as a % of invested

on actual

25

capital per annum

incidental costs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
