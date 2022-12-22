Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income GBP PC : European PRIIPS Template (EPT) - December 22, 2022 12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST Send by mail :

So the manufacturer of the investment option can decide to provide this information. C = conditional ‐> the field is always dependant on another mandatory field and linked to the value of this mandatory field to decide whether the conditional field has to be filled or not PRIIPS KID / UCITS KID / 14.1 Option 14.2 Option COST DATA DEFINITION CODIFICATION COMMENT Mandatory / Mandatory / RISK PERF NAR Optional / Optional / S Conditional Conditional Name of Issuer of 00010_Portfolio_Issuer_Name Fund or Share Class. C C or segregated Alphanum Middlefield Canadian Income PCC account manager or financial instrument. Name of Guarantor of the financial Required only if instrument or fund... 00020_Portfolio_Guarantor_Name Alphanum different from the O O X i.e. the entity to which the end investor has issuer counterparty risk Use the following priority: - ISO 6166 code of ISIN when available Identification of the - Other recognised codes (e.g.: CUSIP, Bloomberg 00030_Portfolio_Identifying_Data Ticker, Reuters RIC) Consistent with S2 M M GB00B15PV034 fund or share class or segregated account - Code attributed by the undertaking, when the options approach above are not available. Code must be unique and kept consistent over time. One of the options in the following closed list to be used: 1 - ISO 6166 for ISIN code 2 - CUSIP (The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures number assigned by the CUSIP Service Bureau for U.S. and Canadian companies) 3 - SEDOL (Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the Consistent with S2 London Stock Exchange) 00040_Type_Of_Identification_Code_For_The_Fund_Share_Or_Portf Codification chosen to 4 - WKN (Wertpapier Kenn-Nummer, the alphanumeric approach. identify the share of German identification number) In case the LEI is M M 1 olio the CIS 5 - Bloomberg Ticker (Bloomberg letters code that identify used then the type a company's securities) shall be "9". 6 - BBGID (The Bloomberg Global ID) 7 - Reuters RIC (Reuters instrument code) 8 - FIGI (Financial Instrument Global Identifier) 9 - Other code by members of the Association of National Numbering Agencies 99 - Code attributed by the undertaking Portfolio or Fund 00050_Portfolio_Name Name of the Portfolio or Share Class M M Alphanum (max 255) name Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC or name of the CIS consistent with S2 approach Fund or Share Class currency - reported to insurer in currency of one fund or share Valuation currency of class 00060_Share_Class_Currency the portfolio or the Code ISO 4217 Consistent with S2 M M X GBP share class Approach. Be cautious to currency risk that can only be appreciated at the PRIIP level. 00070_Reference_Date Date of reference. YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 The date to which M M 2022-11-23 the data refers. Performance & annex PRIIPS Category of 2.1.3/ 00080_Portfolio_PRIIPS_Category 1 to 4 MRM calculation M O 2 the Portfolio 4/5/6/ method 7 the share class of the fund, or the financial instrument, provided to assist insurance CIC code - Fund (4 S.06.02 (old: Assets D1) - Remark: first two digits are companies in the 00090_Fund_CIC_code handling of O O digits) expected to be XL ( not country code) PRIIPS KID production. It allows them to segregate equity, debt, money market, asset allocation, real estate...funds. This field named "Environemental Or Social" portfolio Indicator whether the refers to art 8(4) of EU 1286/2014. As portfolio targets of 1 january 2018, 00100_EOS_portfolio specific Y/N O O Priips environmental or Manufacturers will social objectives. have to indicate wether a product follows EOS objectives or not. N Valuation frequency used for MRM calculation Number of valuation and Performance Frequency ("0" = other than /"1"= annual / "2"= biannual / scenario. This annex annex days per year for the 01010_Valuation_Frequency "4"=quarterly / "12"= monthly / "24"=bimonthly / corresponds to the M portfolio or fund or 2.1.12 4.9 "52"=weekly / "104"=biweekly, "252"=daily) number of share class. valuation days of the fund, share class or portfolio, 252 per year. VEV of the Mandatory if annex 01020_Portfolio_VEV_Reference floating decimal Portfolio_PRIIPS_ C 2.1.13 Portfolio/Share Class Category = 2 or 3 /17 0.30 Indicator to alert if the 01030_IS_Flexible portfolio is flexible. If M annex the annex 2 section Y / N 2.1.14 14 of the regulation N applies VaR Equivalent Intermediate result annex 01040_Flex_VEV_Historical Volatility of the floating decimal for control. M if IS- C 2.1.14 portfolio Flexible is set to Y .a.i VaR Equivalent annex volatility of the M if IS_Flexible is 01050_Flex_VEV_Ref_Asset_Allocation reference asset floating decimal C 2.1.14 set to Y allocation of the .a.ii portfolio 01060_IS_Risk_Limit_Relevant Indicator to alert if M if IS_Flexible is C annex there is a relevant risk Y/N set to Y 2.1.14 limit fro flexible funds VaR Equivalent M if annex 01070_Flex_VEV_Risk_Limit volatility of the risk floating decimal IS_Risk_Limit_Rel C 2.1.14 limit of the portfolio evant is set to Y. .a.iii Credit risk exists only when NAV of the fund is garanteed and the valuation of the garantee exceed annex 10% of the NV 01080_Existing_Credit_Risk Indicator to alert if Y/N M M 2.2. without any there is a credit risk 30to3 collateralisation. 6 Cleared OTC or listed derivatives entail no credit risk for the purpose of CRM Y calculation art 14 Summary Indicator c) + 01090_SRI O art 3 Risk of the fund or the number [1 - 7] + portfolio annex 5 2 - 3 Market Risk Measure number [1 - 7] art 14 01100_MRM O c) + of the fund or portfolio 5 art 3 Credit Risk measure This data is the art 14 01110_CRM CRM at the level M c) + of the fund or the number [1 - 6] of the portfolio/ art 3 portfolio 3 fund /share class. + Recommended This is the RHP of the fund, the 01120_Recommended_Holding_Period holding period of the in years (not an integer) share class, the M O fund portfolio or the 5 financial Required only for fixed maturity financial 01130_Maturity_Date Date of Maturity YYYY-MM-DD ISO 8601 instruments in O ordrer to calculate the remaining time to maturity as a RHP. M or I, use wording in picture box Annex III, if L no narrative to drive. Liquidity will have to be considered at the 01140_Liquidity_Risk level of the M L Risk of Liquidity at the insurance product and of the level of the fund or underlying the portfolio, also investment. This used for narrative data is only linked M = material liquidity with the risk, I = illiquid, L = no underlying liquidity issue. "M", "I", "L" investment 02010_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_1_year Annual return of the Mandatory if RHP C annex portfolio, fund, share floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.277 >1 year. 4 Averageclass correspondingannual return 02020_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_half_RHP Mandatory if the C annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.150 RHP > 2 years. 4 Averageshare classannual return 02030_Portfolio_return_unfavorable_scenario_RHP M annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.107 4 Returnshare classof the 02040_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_1_year Mandatory if RHP C annex portfolio, fund, share floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.062 >1 year. 4 Averageclass correspondingannual return 02050_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_half_RHP Mandatory if the C annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.061 RHP > 2 years. 4 Averageshare classannual return 02060_Portfolio_return_moderate_scenario_RHP M annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.061 4 Annualshare classreturn of the 02070_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_1_year Mandatory if RHP C annex portfolio, fund, share floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.553 >1 year. 4 Averageclass correspondingannual return 02080_Portfolio_return_favorable_scenario_half_RHP Mandatory if the C annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.322 RHP > 2 years. 4 Averageshare classannual return 02090_Portfolio_return favorable scenario_RHP M annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount 0.258 4 Annualshare classreturn of the 02100_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_1_year Mandatory if RHP C annex portfolio, fund, share floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.877 >1 year. 4 Averageclass correspondingannual return 02110_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_half_RHP Mandatory if the C annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.364 RHP > 2 years. 4 Averageshare classannual return 02120_Portfolio_return_stress_scenario_RHP M annex of the portfolio, fund, floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 ; signed amount -0.307 4 share class Mandatory for Anne 02130_Portfolio_number_of_observed_return_M0 See PRIIPS floating decimal C annex regulation PRIIPS cat equals x 4 1304 M1to 2. Mandatory for 2Anne1 12 02140_Portfolio_mean_observed_returns_M1 See PRIIPS floating decimal C annex regulation PRIIPS cat equals x 4 0.00040 Squareto 2 root of M2. 2Anne1 12 02150_Portfolio_observed_Sigma See PRIIPS floating decimal C annex regulation Mandatory for x 4 0.0185 MandatoryPRIIPS cat forequals 2Anne1 12 02160_Portfolio_observed_Skewness See PRIIPS floating decimal C annex regulation PRIIPS cat equals x 4 -0.55 Mandatoryto 2 for 2Anne1 12 02170_Portfolio_observed_Excess_Kurtosis See PRIIPS floating decimal C annex regulation PRIIPS cat equals x 4 7.54 Volatilityto 2 2 1 12 02180_Portfolio_observed_Stressed_Volatility See PRIIPS used to C annex floating decimal calculate stress 4.10 0.0243 regulation scenario and 11 This data is the maximum costs that may be charged by the Asset managers. anne These costs are x 6.1. Subscription fees not generally acquired 1to3 acquired to the fund to the distributor. It anne 03010_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost or the share class or floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 is indicative and M x 6.1 portfolio mandate. should be adapted 27to3 Expressed as a % of by the insurance 0, 34 the amount to be compagny and invested receiving the file 36to4 to take into 6 account the anne commercial x 7 agreement with table the asset 2 0 manager Subscription fees This data x 6.1. 03015_One_off_cost_Portfolio_entry_cost_Acquired acquired to the fund floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 correspond to M 1to3 or the share class or fixed fees that anne 0 portfolio mandate. may be charged to Be careful entry anne exit fees at the end of and exit fees may x 6.1. RHP for the portfolio be considered as 1to3 03020_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_RHP or fund or share class. floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 transaction fees at M anne the level of the It is expressed as a % x 6.1 of net asset value. insurance contract 27to3 as well as 0, 34 0 arbitrage costs anne x 6.1. Be careful entry 1to3 anne exit fees after one and exit fees may x 6.1 be considered as 27to3 year for the portfolio 03030_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_1_year transaction fees at C 0, 34 or fund or share class. floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 the level of the and It is expressed as a % insurance contract 36to4 of net asset value. as well as 6 arbitrage costs. anne x 7 table 2 0 anne x 6.1. Be careful entry 1to3 anne exit fees after half of and exit fees may x 6.1 the RHP for the be considered as 27to3 03040_One_off_costs_Portfolio_exit_cost_at_half_RHP portfolio or fund or floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 transaction fees at C 0, 34 share class. It is the level of the and expressed as a % of insurance contract 36to4 net asset value. as well as 6 arbitrage costs. anne x 7 table 2 0 anne x 6.1. 1to3 anne x 6.1 Indicates whether UCITs generally 27to3 03050_One_off_costs_Portfolio_sliding_exit_cost_Indicator M 0, 34 there is a sliding exit Y/N have no exit cost and cost or not 36to4 6 anne x 7 table See PRIIPS definition Maximum fees, 2 N anne 03060_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_other_costs as a % of NAV of the floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 including look M x 6.1 portfolio, the funds or through for fund the share class / per of funds / 4to5 0.0169 03070_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_management_costs Management fees as floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 Maximum fee. O x 6.1. Can be a % of the NAV submitted to 4to5 See PRIIPS definition Transaction costs as a % of NAV of the 03080_Ongoing_costs_Portfolio_transaction_costs calculated as per M anne portfolio, the funds or floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 annex VI part 1 x 6.1 the share class / per annum. point 7 to 23. .7to2 0.0057 4 Indicates whether 03090_Existing_performance_fees there are existing Y/N M performance fees or N not See PRIIPS definition as per regulation. anne 03095_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_performance_fees as a % of NAV of the C portfolio, the funds or floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 Mandatory if item x the share class / per 52 is set to Y 6.1.24 Indicates whether 03100_Existing_carried_interest_fees there are exiting Y/N M carried interest fees N or not 03105_Incidental_costs_Portfolio_carried_interest See PRIIPS definition floating decimal. 100%=1, 5%= 0,05 Should be based C x 6.1 as a % of invested on actual 25 capital per annum incidental costs This is an excerpt of the original content. 