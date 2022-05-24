Log in
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
05/24 11:35:03 am EDT
129.50 GBX   -2.63%
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

05/24/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 23 May 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 149.18 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Senior Independent Director
Kate Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC12.95%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC13.16%4 636
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-9.44%1 724
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-27.78%61