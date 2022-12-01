Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
  News
  7. Summary
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:58 2022-12-01 am EST
124.22 GBX   -1.81%
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

12/01/2022 | 09:23am EST
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 30 November 2022 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 138.27 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Chart MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Anderson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC7.43%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.54%4 144
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-40.59%45