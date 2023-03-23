Advanced search
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:32:12 2023-03-23 am EDT
110.25 GBX   -0.90%
09:25aMiddlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
03/22Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
03/21Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

03/23/2023 | 09:25am EDT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 22 March 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 120.28 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Anderson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC-6.32%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 469
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-7.37%326
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP17.12%50
