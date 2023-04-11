Advanced search
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:19:45 2023-04-11 am EDT
111.02 GBX   +0.01%
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

04/11/2023 | 09:27am EDT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 06 April 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 126.22 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Chart MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Duration : Period :
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Anderson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC-6.53%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.12%4 625
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%324
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP18.47%51
