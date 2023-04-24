Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:58:10 2023-04-24 am EDT
111.00 GBX    0.00%
11:06aMiddlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/21Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
04/21Middlefield Canadian Income Pcc Middlefield Canadian Income Gbp Pc : - Notice of the Cell AGM and the Cell & Company AGM Circular
PU
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

04/24/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 21 April 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 127.98 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.30 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 28 April 2023).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Kate Anderson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC-6.53%0
