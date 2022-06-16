Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCT   GB00B15PV034

MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC

(MCT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:31 2022-06-16 am EDT
133.50 GBX   -1.11%
10:22aMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM
GL
10:05aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/15MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM

06/16/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
 and
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell")

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 11.30 a.m. all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 April, 2022, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

 Votes in favour*% of votes cast in favourVotes against*% of votes cast against% of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**
 No. shares%No. shares%%No. shares%
Special Resolution 143,923,52799.9714,3370.0341.269,0370.01
Special Resolution 241,893,65395.352,044,2114.6541.269,0370.01
Ordinary Resolution 143,902,2301000041.2344,6710.04
Ordinary Resolution 243,898,41699.9330,9290.0741.2517,5560.02
Ordinary Resolution 343,909,38899.989,8060.0241.2427,7070.03
Ordinary Resolution 443,820,53499.8470,3290.1641.2255,9680.05
Ordinary Resolution 543,939,5951000041.267,2360.01

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares in the Cell.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 11.45 a.m. all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 April, 2022, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

 Votes in favour*% of votes in favourVotes against*% of votes against% of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**
 

No. shares

%No. shares%%No. shares%
Ordinary Resolution 145,374,32699.24348,2830.7642.9417,1510.02
Ordinary Resolution 243,277,99794.652,444,6125.3542.9417,1510.02
Ordinary Resolution 341,501,12192.783,231,4887.2242.011007,1510.95
Ordinary Resolution 445,367,77999.22354,8300.7842.9417,1510.02
Ordinary Resolution 545,374,32699.24348,2830.7642.9417,1510.02

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares in the Cell, 2 management shares in the Cell and 2 management shares in the Company.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 April, 2022, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

 Votes in favour*% of votes in favourVotes against*% of votes against% of issued shares voting**Votes withheld*% of issued shares withheld**
 

No. shares

%No. shares%%No. shares%
Ordinary Resolution 121000010000
Ordinary Resolution 221000010000
Ordinary Resolution 321000010000

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company’s and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 14 April, 2022.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.  

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


All news about MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
10:22aMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM
GL
10:05aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/15MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/14MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/13MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/13MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/10MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/09MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/08MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
06/07MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC : Net Asset Value(s)
GL
More news
Chart MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Duration : Period :
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Michael Phair Chairman
Philip Bisson Independent Non-Executive Director
Dino C. Orrico Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Stormont Hughes Senior Independent Director
Kate Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC - MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME - GBP PC14.65%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.40%4 220
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-8.32%1 674
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-31.88%54