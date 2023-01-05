Advanced search
    MSEX   US5966801087

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

(MSEX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2023-01-05 pm EST
77.93 USD   -4.48%
03:08pMiddlesex Water : 2022 Annual Meeting Presentation
PU
2022Transcript : Middlesex Water Company Presents at Bank of America 2022 Water Conference, Dec-06-2022 02:15 PM
CI
2022Middlesex Water To Participate in Bank of America Securities Virtual Water Conference
GL
Middlesex Water : 2022 Annual Meeting Presentation

01/05/2023 | 03:08pm EST
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MAY 23, 2022

Speakers:

Dennis W. Doll

A. Bruce O'Connor

Jay L. Kooper

Chairman,

Sr. Vice President,

Vice President,

President & CEO

Treasurer & Chief

General Counsel &

Financial Officer

Secretary

Forward Looking Statement

As an introduction to the information we will be discussing, please be aware that some of our comments can be considered forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws and as outlined in the Company's SEC filings. As such, any forward-looking statements are based on currently available information

and management's assumptions, expectations and

estimates; however, actual results may vary significantly. Risk factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. These factors are also available in our most recent earnings release which can be viewed on our website at www.middlesexwater.com or in our Annual Report.

MSEX Milestones

125 Years of water utility service.

30th Anniversary of the acquisition of Tidewater Utilities.

40th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing.

Added to the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index.

2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues………………………..$143.1M

Net Income………………..…..$ 36.5M

Earnings Per Share………….$ 2.07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Middlesex Water Company published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 20:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
