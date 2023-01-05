Middlesex Water : 2022 Annual Meeting Presentation

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
MAY 23, 2022
Speakers:
|
Dennis W. Doll
|
A. Bruce O'Connor
|
Jay L. Kooper
|
Chairman,
|
Sr. Vice President,
|
Vice President,
|
President & CEO
|
Treasurer & Chief
|
General Counsel &
|
|
Financial Officer
|
Secretary
Forward Looking Statement
As an introduction to the information we will be discussing, please be aware that some of our comments can be considered forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws and as outlined in the Company's SEC filings. As such, any forward-looking statements are based on currently available information
and management's assumptions, expectations and
estimates; however, actual results may vary significantly. Risk factors that could cause actual results to vary from expectations are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. These factors are also available in our most recent earnings release which can be viewed on our website at www.middlesexwater.com or in our Annual Report.
MSEX Milestones
125 Years of water utility service.
30th Anniversary of the acquisition of Tidewater Utilities.
40th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing.
Added to the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index.
2021 Financial Highlights
Revenues………………………..$143.1M
Net Income………………..…..$ 36.5M
Earnings Per Share………….$ 2.07
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.