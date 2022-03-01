Log in
    MSEX   US5966801087

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

(MSEX)
  Report
Middlesex Water : Fact Sheet - February 2022

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
FACT SHEET

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY OVERVIEW - NASDAQ: MSEX

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (MWC) owns and operates regulated water utility systems in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC also operates water and wastewater utility systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. An investor-owned public utility and professional services provider, the Company specializes in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

DIVERSIFIED SERVICE PORTFOLIO

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Recent Share Price

$97.83

Water Production, Treatment and Distribution

Full Service Municipal Contract Operations

52-Week Range

$67.09-$121.43

Design/Build/Own/Operate System Assets

Avg. 3m Trading Volume

146,080

Public/Private Partnerships

Annualized Dividend

$1.16

Wastewater Collection and Treatment

Dividend Yield

1.20%

Water and Wastewater System Maintenance

Market Cap

$1.712B

Water and Sewer Line Maintenance Programs

Source: Yahoo Finance as of February 22, 2022

(through a third party vendor)

2021 Revenues

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

2021 Net Income

OUTLOOK

$143.1 Million

Approximately $175 Million (2022-2023)

$36.5 Million

OUR MISSION: To provide service in the water, wastewater and related service fields in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.

OUR VISION: To be the company of choice for individuals, developers and municipalities seeking water, wastewater and related service solutions that make operational and economic sense.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands except per share amounts)

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

Operating Revenues

$

143,141

$

141,592

Operating Expenses

$

109,930

$

104,172

Net Income

$

36,543

$

38,425

Earnings per share:

CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO

Basic::

$

2.08

$

2.19

Dennis W. Doll

Diluted:

$

2.07

$

2.18

H

732-634-1500

www.middlesexwater.com

485C Route 1 South, Suite 400, Iselin, New Jersey 08830

FACT SHEET

REVENUE BY CLASS SECTOR

TOTAL REVENUES BY SEGMENT

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

CORPORATE STRATEGY

  • Invest in projects, products and services that complement our core water and wastewater competencies;
  • Timely and adequate recovery of infrastructure investments and other costs to maintain service quality;
  • Prudent acquisitions of investor and municipally- owned water and wastewater utilities;
  • Operation of municipal and industrial water and wastewater systems on a contract basis which meet our risk profile.
  • Regulated Utility Business
  • Strong regulatory relationships
  • Diversified Services Portfolio
  • Stable residential customer base
  • Corporate Credit Rating "A"
  • 49 years of consecutive dividend increases
  • Proven veteran management team
  • Successful Access to Capital Markets
  • Socially Responsible with Focus on Sustainable Operations

View our Latest Corporate Sustainability Report

INVESTOR, ANALYST &

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MEDIA INQUIRIES

732-638-7549

Dennis W. Doll, Chairman

Walter G. Reinhard, Lead Director

Joshua Bershad

corpcomm@middlesexwater.com

James F. Cosgrove Jr.

Kim C. Hanemann

Steven M. Klein

Amy B. Mansue

Vaughn L. McKoy

Ann L. Noble

Disclaimer

Middlesex Water Company published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
