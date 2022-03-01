Middlesex Water : Fact Sheet - February 2022

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (MWC) owns and operates regulated water utility systems in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC also operates water and wastewater utility systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. An investor-owned public utility and professional services provider, the Company specializes in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.
DIVERSIFIED SERVICE PORTFOLIO
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Recent Share Price
$97.83
∙ Water Production, Treatment and Distribution
∙ Full Service Municipal Contract Operations
52-Week Range
$67.09-$121.43
∙
Design/Build/Own/Operate System Assets
Avg. 3m Trading Volume
146,080
∙
Public/Private Partnerships
Annualized Dividend
$1.16
∙ Wastewater Collection and Treatment
Dividend Yield
1.20%
∙ Water and Wastewater System Maintenance
Market Cap
$1.712B
∙ Water and Sewer Line Maintenance Programs
Source: Yahoo Finance as of February 22, 2022
(through a third party vendor)
2021 Revenues
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
2021 Net Income
OUTLOOK
$143.1 Million
Approximately $175 Million (2022-2023)
$36.5 Million
OUR MISSION: To provide service in the water, wastewater and related service fields in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.
OUR VISION: To be the company of choice for individuals, developers and municipalities seeking water, wastewater and related service solutions that make operational and economic sense.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands except per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Operating Revenues
$
143,141
$
141,592
Operating Expenses
$
109,930
$
104,172
Net Income
$
36,543
$
38,425
Earnings per share:
CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO
Basic::
$
2.08
$
2.19
Dennis W. Doll
Diluted:
$
2.07
$
2.18
H
732-634-1500
www.middlesexwater.com
485C Route 1 South, Suite 400, Iselin, New Jersey 08830
FACT SHEET
REVENUE BY CLASS SECTOR
TOTAL REVENUES BY SEGMENT
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
CORPORATE STRATEGY
Invest in projects, products and services that complement our core water and wastewater competencies;
Timely and adequate recovery of infrastructure investments and other costs to maintain service quality;
Prudent acquisitions of investor and municipally- owned water and wastewater utilities;
Operation of municipal and industrial water and wastewater systems on a contract basis which meet our risk profile.
Regulated Utility Business
Strong regulatory relationships
Diversified Services Portfolio
Stable residential customer base
Corporate Credit Rating "A"
49 years of consecutive dividend increases
Proven veteran management team
Successful Access to Capital Markets
Socially Responsible with Focus on Sustainable Operations
