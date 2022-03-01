Middlesex Water : Fact Sheet - February 2022

FACT SHEET

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY OVERVIEW - NASDAQ: MSEX

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (MWC) owns and operates regulated water utility systems in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC also operates water and wastewater utility systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. An investor-owned public utility and professional services provider, the Company specializes in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. MWC is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

DIVERSIFIED SERVICE PORTFOLIO CAPITAL STRUCTURE Recent Share Price $97.83 ∙ Water Production, Treatment and Distribution ∙ Full Service Municipal Contract Operations 52-Week Range $67.09-$121.43 ∙ Design/Build/Own/Operate System Assets Avg. 3m Trading Volume 146,080 ∙ Public/Private Partnerships Annualized Dividend $1.16 ∙ Wastewater Collection and Treatment Dividend Yield 1.20% ∙ Water and Wastewater System Maintenance Market Cap $1.712B ∙ Water and Sewer Line Maintenance Programs Source: Yahoo Finance as of February 22, 2022 (through a third party vendor) 2021 Revenues CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 2021 Net Income OUTLOOK $143.1 Million Approximately $175 Million (2022-2023) $36.5 Million

OUR MISSION: To provide service in the water, wastewater and related service fields in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.

OUR VISION: To be the company of choice for individuals, developers and municipalities seeking water, wastewater and related service solutions that make operational and economic sense.