Middlesex Water Reminds Customers to Prepare for Hurricane Season

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY June 7, 2024 -- With National Weather Service forecasters predicting above normal activity in the Atlantic basin, Middlesex Water Company is reminding customers to prepare for potential hurricanes and severe storm activity and to have a plan in place to keep their loved ones and property safe this season.

Middlesex Water factors climate events such as storm surge, flooding and extended power outages into its emergency response and business continuity plans and in recent years has made numerous improvements to harden drinking water infrastructure and train response personnel. Improvements include constructing a redundant transmission main, upgrading standby generators and associated switchgear, exercising interconnections, reinforcing Incident Command System training, maintaining vegetation control to allow ready access to critical assets, investing in fuel tankers and emergency fuel supply contracts, enhancing storage facilities, and increasing emergency response staffing to ensure continued operation during events that could impact water service, quality and reliability.

"With storms becoming more frequent and intense in recent years, the Company has updated its emergency response plans, conducts numerous drills and provides additional training to better prepare for weather events, as well any other situations that could impact the delivery of safe drinking water," said Robert Fullagar, Vice President of Operations. "The start of hurricane season is a good time to remind customers they too should plan ahead to have an emergency plan in place to keep themselves and their families safe," added Fullagar.

Middlesex encourages customers to visit https://www.ready.gov/hurricanesfor planning tips. Please note that as part of emergency preparations, ready.gov/hurricanes advises individuals to store at least one gallon of water per person per day for drinking, food preparation and hygiene and to consider that children, nursing mothers and those who are sick may need more water. This is in the event hurricanes disrupt power supply to the water utility rendering pumps inoperable. For more tips on planning for emergencies that could impact water service, visit Tips & Tools - Middlesex Water Company

Should a water quality emergency arise in relation to a significant weather event, Middlesex Water will be issuing Alerts https://www.middlesexwater.com/alerts/and updates to customers through automated phone call and via messaging on its website. To ensure the Company has accurate contact information, customers should register or update their contact information on Sign Up for DirectAlert - Middlesex Water CompanyTo keep customers informed, the Company also works through media sources, municipal and health departments,