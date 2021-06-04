Log in
    MSEX   US5966801087

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

(MSEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middlesex Water : Other acquisition or disposition

06/04/2021
SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

REINHARD WALTER G

MIDDLESEX WATER CO[ MSEX ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

485C ROUTE 1 SOUTH

06/04/2021

SUITE 400

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

ISELIN

NJ

08830

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock (Book Entry)

0

D

Common Stock (Street Name)

06/04/2021

S

300

D

$86.17

7,951

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

s/Jay L. Kooper, Power of

Attorney for Walter G.

06/04/2021

Reinhard

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Middlesex Water Company published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 503 M 1 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Middlesex Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 85,00 $
Last Close Price 85,99 $
Spread / Highest target 1,17%
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,48%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis W. Doll Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
A. Bruce O'Connor Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Georgia M. Simpson Vice President-Information Technology
Robert K. Fullagar Vice President-Operations
Walter G. Reinhard Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY18.66%1 503
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.1.67%28 316
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.34%9 506
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.8.20%4 145
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.92%3 991
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.10.21%2 466