Middlesex Water : Other acquisition or disposition

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock (Book Entry)
0
D
Common Stock (Street Name)
06/04/2021
S
300
D
$86.17
7,951
D
Explanation of Responses:
s/Jay L. Kooper, Power of
Attorney for Walter G.
06/04/2021
Reinhard
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Date
