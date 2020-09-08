Tidewater Named “Superstar in Business” by Delaware State Chamber

DOVER, Del., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater) has been named a 2020 Superstar in Business (60-150 Employee Category) by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The recognition honors small businesses that display the highest of ethical standards and incorporate innovative ways to sustain and grow their business while maintaining a qualified workforce. Businesses and nonprofits submit an application detailing eight areas of business practices. The evaluation committee recognizes the top businesses in three categories, based on number of employees, and separately, evaluates organizations in a nonprofit category. Tidewater was named an Award of Excellence winner in the same category in 2019.

“The Superstars in Business Award from the Delaware State Chamber comes at a difficult time when our staff is working as hard as ever to ensure that every drop of water delivered to our customers is safe and reliable to aid in protecting the health and safety of families and businesses throughout Delaware. Like many companies, we face a variety of challenges and we work diligently to overcome them. We are deeply grateful to our employees who continue to provide high quality service to our customers and we thank the Chamber for this distinguished recognition,” said Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) that specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to preserve the welfare of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources. To learn more about Tidewater Utilities, Inc., visit www.tuiwater.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

