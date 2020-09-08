Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Middlesex Water Company    MSEX

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

(MSEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tidewater Named “Superstar in Business” by Delaware State Chamber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 10:42am EDT

DOVER, Del., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater) has been named a 2020 Superstar in Business (60-150 Employee Category) by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The recognition honors small businesses that display the highest of ethical standards and incorporate innovative ways to sustain and grow their business while maintaining a qualified workforce. Businesses and nonprofits submit an application detailing eight areas of business practices. The evaluation committee recognizes the top businesses in three categories, based on number of employees, and separately, evaluates organizations in a nonprofit category. Tidewater was named an Award of Excellence winner in the same category in 2019.

“The Superstars in Business Award from the Delaware State Chamber comes at a difficult time when our staff is working as hard as ever to ensure that every drop of water delivered to our customers is safe and reliable to aid in protecting the health and safety of families and businesses throughout Delaware. Like many companies, we face a variety of challenges and we work diligently to overcome them.  We are deeply grateful to our employees who continue to provide high quality service to our customers and we thank the Chamber for this distinguished recognition,” said Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) that specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to preserve the welfare of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources. To learn more about Tidewater Utilities, Inc., visit www.tuiwater.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Tina Gardner, Tidewater Utilities, Inc.
tgardner@tuiwater.com  (302) 747-1316  

Bernadette M. Sohler, Middlesex Water Company
bsohler@middlesexwater.com  (732) 638-7549 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY
10:42aMIDDLESEX WATER : Tidewater Named “Superstar in Business” by Delawar..
AQ
10:42aTidewater Named “Superstar in Business” by Delaware State Chamber
GL
08/21Tidewater Utilities Announces Promotions
GL
08/13MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06Middlesex Water Company to Invest $3.7 Million Upgrading Water Mains in Metuc..
GL
07/31MIDDLESEX WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/31MIDDLESEX WATER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31Middlesex Water Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/31MIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/24Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Middlesex Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 71,33 $
Last Close Price 63,90 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,98%
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis W. Doll Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert K. Fullagar Vice President-Operations
A. Bruce O'Connor Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Georgia M. Simpson Vice President-Information Technology
Walter G. Reinhard Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY0.52%1 116
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.16.54%25 943
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-25.28%10 274
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-23.35%3 905
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-5.00%3 739
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.9.72%2 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group