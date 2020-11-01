China's blue-chip stocks firm on strong factory data; Hong Kong up

* SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 0.4%, HSI 0.9%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 4.7%
* FTSE China A50 +0.2%
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks started
the month on a firm note on Monday, with consumer stocks leading
gains, as a private survey showing strong factory activity in
China underscored its swift economic recovery from the
coronavirus crisis.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,712.46 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1% to 3,222.91 points.
** The CSI300 consumer discretionary index
advanced 3.2%, with bellwether Midea Group Co Ltd
rising 6.5% to a record high.
** Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the
fastest pace in nearly a decade in October as domestic demand
surged, a private business survey showed on Monday, adding
further momentum to the economic recovery.
** "Recovery was the word in the current macro economy, with
the domestic epidemic under control. Manufacturing supply and
demand improved at the same time," Wang Zhe, senior economist at
Caixin Insight Group, wrote in a note accompanying the survey
release.
** Investors shifted their focus to external factors after
Chinese companies posted their earnings results in the third
quarter.
** Going into November, the uncertainties for the A-share
market are mainly external, including the U.S. election and the
lockdowns in Europe due to the resurgence of the coronavirus
outbreak, Huajin Securities said in a note.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.9% to
24,318.40 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1% to 9,868.69 points.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.50% while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 1.33%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.6878 per U.S. dollar,
0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.6932.
** As of 04:19 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 45.21% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)