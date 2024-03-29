Midea Group:

Background:

Midea Group, a leading global technology group, recently released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report with ambitious sustainable development goals set for 2030.

They include achieving over 500 megawatts of photovoltaic power generation, reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity (scopes 1 and 2) by 0.040, secure Energy Management System Certification for 50 factories, and achieve 100% carbon footprint accounting for major categories of smart home appliances.

This is aligned with the Sustainable Development Report Standards of the Global Report Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The new report and campaign focuses on four dimensions: Protect the Blue Planet, Build a Harmonious Community, Practice 'Bring Great Innovations to Life', and Jointly Create the Prosperous Ecology.

The campaign:

Midea’s ESG credentials are comprehensive but communicating them to a wider audience can be complex and run the risk of sounding dry.

For its first-ever ESG brand film, it would have been easy to follow convention with a montage of oceans, rainforests, and renewable energy supported by a prosaic voiceover but in order to cut through, entertainment was key.

With this in mind, a narrative based film was created telling the story of a factory visit featuring Midea‘s most important VIPs. The next generation.

This creative juxtaposition highlights kids as VIPs as well as future beneficiaries of its ESG initiatives. Their characters bring a warmth, simplicity, and charm only kids can provide, allowing the brand to deliver hard facts with a soft touch.

The film was launched globally on 28 March 2024, across Linkedin, Facebook, X, Youtube platforms.

With its unwavering commitment to sustainability, Midea Group is well-positioned to continue leading the way towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Additional Midea ESG facts:

- Currently, Midea boasts 5 Global Lighthouse factories and 28 factories with the national-level green factory titles.

- It also provides its 190,000 employees with a multi-channel talent development system and regularly provides cross-cultural exchange activities.

- Additionally, the company has revealed its plans to invest RMB 140 million towards education development in local communities.

- As a globally responsible citizen, Midea Group aims to support the United Nations Sustainable - Development Goals (SDGs) and has joined the United Nations Global Compact organization. Furthermore, Midea Building Technology has become a part of the SBTi (Science-based Carbon Targets Initiative).

- In recognition of its dedication to sustainability, Media Group was listed in Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women in 2023.

