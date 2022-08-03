Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Midea Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000333   CNE100001QQ5

MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.

(000333)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
53.60 CNY   -1.85%
01:38aMidea hits 245th on 2022 Fortune Global 500 through tech-driven transformation and overseas market breakthroughs
BU
07/29Midea’s Lighting Unit Shelves Shenzhen IPO Plan
MT
07/13Wellling's and Motinova's New E-bike Motor Series Debut at EUROBIKE 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midea hits 245th on 2022 Fortune Global 500 through tech-driven transformation and overseas market breakthroughs

08/03/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 2022 Fortune Global 500 list has been announced with Midea Group listed on Fortune Global 500 for its seventh consecutive year, this time with its ranking moved up to No. 245.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005072/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This April, Midea Group published its 2021 annual report - the company's annual revenue grew 20.06% in 2021, reaching an all-time high of RMB343.4 billion.

Midea adheres to its strategic focus on “Technology Leadership”, and accelerates its technology-driven transformation.

For C-suite businesses, smart home is committed to providing the best experience of whole-house smart home appliances and services through using IoT and AI technology.

For B-suite businesses, Midea focuses on developing not only ToB business areas such as robotics and automation, building technologies, energy management, smart travel, and Midea Healthcare, but also further developing the transformation and upgrading of digital innovation business areas such as Annto, Midea Cloud.

In this approach Midea will strive to better realize its ultimate aim of evolving from a home appliance company into an innovation-driven technology group.

Midea Industrial Technology invests in green energy and high-precision products, and it operates brands such as GMCC, Welling, HICONICS, SERVOTRONIX, etc.

With its digital building service platform, Midea Building Technologies provides one-stop solutions that are intelligent, digital, and low-carbon.

The Robotics & Automation division focuses on providing solutions for industrial robotics, automatic logistics systems, and transmission systems for future factory-related fields, as well as solutions for health care, entertainment, new consumption, etc.

The Digital Innovation Business provides solutions and services for the digital transformation of enterprises.

In addition, Midea has been seeking breakthroughs in overseas markets; recently, COSCO-owned CSP Abu Dhabi signed an agreement with Midea on the joint construction of an overseas warehouse transit center in the Middle East, which will make it easier for international users to access Midea products.

Midea Group is proud to have a family of approximately 160,000 employees, including over 30,000 based overseas.

About Midea Group

Midea Group has upheld its philosophy of creating a better life through technology ever since its establishment 54 years ago. Over the past five years, Midea has invested nearly RMB50 billion in R&D, and has 35 R&D centers and 35 major production bases across the globe. Midea products and services are used and enjoyed by 400 million consumers in over 200 countries and regions.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
01:38aMidea hits 245th on 2022 Fortune Global 500 through tech-driven transformation and over..
BU
07/29Midea’s Lighting Unit Shelves Shenzhen IPO Plan
MT
07/13Wellling's and Motinova's New E-bike Motor Series Debut at EUROBIKE 2022
BU
07/10Midea Real Estate's H1 Sales Reach $6 Billion
MT
07/01Tranche Update on Midea Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 20..
CI
06/22Midea Investment to Donate Entire 10.5% Stake in SiE Consulting to Charity
MT
06/15Midea Launches the Midea GAIA AC, an Innovative Split AC System That Delivers Real Natu..
CI
06/13Midea Real Estate Logs $4.74B in Jan.-May Contracted Sales; Shares Slip 3%
MT
06/10Midea Launches AI Butler Xiaowei
MT
06/09Midea Introduces XIAOWEI - Reshaping Home Life
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 371 B 54 933 M 54 933 M
Net income 2022 31 422 M 4 654 M 4 654 M
Net cash 2022 74 461 M 11 028 M 11 028 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 368 B 54 530 M 54 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 165 799
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Midea Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 53,60 CNY
Average target price 83,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hong Bo Fang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Wentao Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Qiang Hu Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Xiao Zhang Zhang Head-Supply Chain System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-27.38%54 530
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-20.27%31 385
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-9.34%8 388
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-26.72%7 728
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-5.03%6 258
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-28.23%5 463