  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Midea Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000333   CNE100001QQ5

MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.

(000333)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
47.99 CNY   +1.98%
05:06aMidea's New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy
BU
10/12Competition From Listed Rivals Forces Skyworth Electric to Drop IPO Plan
MT
10/11Gmcc & Welling Exhibit At Chillventa 2022 : Embracing Green Refrigerant and Boosting Heat Pump Performance with Integrated Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Midea's New European Air-to-Water Heat Pump Production Base Starts Construction in Italy

10/15/2022 | 05:06am EDT
A new air-to-water(ATW) heat pump production base of Midea, including production lines, heat pump R&D center and supporting facilities , starts construction in Italy officially. The base is located in the Clivet factory in Feltre of Italy, as Clivet is a high-end commercial air-conditioning brand under Midea Building Technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005596/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The base has received a 60 million euros investment, and its forecast annual ATW heat pump capacity will reach 300,000 units when the facility to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2024.

"With the concept of 'local for local，western for western', Midea is committed to building Clivet brand into a mainstream brand in the pan-European HVAC industry," Cheng Lin, general manager of Midea Building Technology Overseas Marketing.

The company's production and operating area in Feltre exceeds 50,000 square meters and the total number of employees exceeds 700. It has 35 sales offices, 260 retailer channels and 160 service outlets in Italy with branches in the UK, Germany, France, Southeast Europe, the United Arab Emirates and India.

After completion, the key materials of ATW heat pump such as water pump and plate exchange will be sourced from Europe, and the delivery time of heat pump products will be cut from the original five months to one month, which will further improve the production capacity and delivery efficiency of the overall customized heat pump solutions in Europe, solving the safety problems of the global heat pump supply chain, and comprehensively enhancing the influence and comprehensive competition of Media Building Technology in the European.

Amid the background of carbon neutrality, ATW heat pump, as a renewable energy utilization device, is one of the most efficient ways of electric heating. Compared with coal-fired boilers, heat pumps can reduce carbon emissions by 60-80 percent. Under the background of rising fossil energy prices and the gradual implementation of the EU's "RepowerEU" plan, Europe has begun to gradually replace traditional fossil fuel heating with heat pump heating.

At present, heat pump products are also becoming an important growth pole of Midea Group. Data from industry data showed that Midea's overall heat pump export has increased by 215 percent in the first seven months of this year, with the exports ranking in the forefront of China's heat pump industry.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 368 B 51 186 M 51 186 M
Net income 2022 31 367 M 4 362 M 4 362 M
Net cash 2022 70 357 M 9 784 M 9 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 329 B 45 778 M 45 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Midea Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 47,99 CNY
Average target price 78,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hong Bo Fang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Wentao Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Qiang Hu Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Xiao Zhang Zhang Head-Supply Chain System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-34.98%45 778
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.56%30 014
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-35.86%6 800
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-32.97%6 055
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-10.83%5 876
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-25.56%5 202