MIDI p l c : AGM Agenda and other AGM information

Appointment of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

All the directors of the Company will retire from office in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"). In line with the Articles, the Company issued adverts calling for the nomination of persons to be appointed directors. The Company received eight (8) valid nominations. Accordingly: (a) in terms of the Articles, since there are as many nominations as there are vacancies, no election will take place and the following eight (8) nominees will automatically take office as directors; and (b) no resolution is required at this Meeting as the directors are duly appointed pursuant to the Articles.

Jacqueline sive Jackie Briffa Joseph Bonello Jonathan Buttigieg David Demarco Joseph A. Gasan Alec A. Mizzi Alfredo Muñoz Perez Joseph Said

Participation

The AGM Notice has been mailed to the Shareholders on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 19 May 2023, this being the "Record Date" and only these Shareholders have the right to participate and vote at the AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote at the AGM by attending the meeting in person or by nominating a proxy. The form of proxy may be sent by mail to MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016 or electronically on email address agm@midimalta.com no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM.

Annual Report

A copy of the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 is available for viewing at the registered address of the Company at North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016, Malta and it can also be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website on https://www.midimalta.com/en/annual-reports.Shareholders wishing to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, may send their request on agm@midimalta.com or alternatively they may call on +356 2065 5500.

AGM documentation

The AGM documentation is available for viewing at the registered address of the Company at North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016, Malta and on the Company's website under the Investor Relations Section http://www.midimalta.com/en/agm.

Unquote

Catherine Formosa

Company Secretary

Date: 29 May 2023