MIDI p l c : AGM Agenda and other AGM information

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MIDI p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDI   MT0000420126

MIDI P.L.C.

(MDI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
0.2920 EUR    0.00%
06:19aMidi P L C : AGM Agenda and other AGM information
PU
05:49aMidi P L C : Notice - MIDI AGM 2023
PU
05/17Midi P L C : Letter to Shareholders - MIDI AGM 2023
PU
Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement issued by MIDI p.l.c. ("MIDI" or the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").

Quote

AGM Agenda and other AGM information

The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of the Company which is being held physically at The Portomaso Suite, Hilton Hotel, Portomaso, St. Julian's, Malta on Monday 19 June 2023 at 1600 hours for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved.
  2. That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTION

3. That €125,000 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration to be paid to the directors of the Company in line with the previous year.

SPECIAL BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTION - Advisory Vote*

4. That the Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.

  • The Remuneration Report is being submitted to the Annual General Meeting for an advisory vote as required by the Capital Markets Rules. An advisory vote is a non-binding vote which allows shareholders to express their opinion regarding the issue at hand.

MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Malta

Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501

Company Registration No. C 15836

Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com

Appointment of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

All the directors of the Company will retire from office in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"). In line with the Articles, the Company issued adverts calling for the nomination of persons to be appointed directors. The Company received eight (8) valid nominations. Accordingly: (a) in terms of the Articles, since there are as many nominations as there are vacancies, no election will take place and the following eight (8) nominees will automatically take office as directors; and (b) no resolution is required at this Meeting as the directors are duly appointed pursuant to the Articles.

Jacqueline sive Jackie Briffa

Joseph Bonello

Jonathan Buttigieg

David Demarco

Joseph A. Gasan

Alec A. Mizzi

Alfredo Muñoz Perez

Joseph Said

Participation

The AGM Notice has been mailed to the Shareholders on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on the 19 May 2023, this being the "Record Date" and only these Shareholders have the right to participate and vote at the AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote at the AGM by attending the meeting in person or by nominating a proxy. The form of proxy may be sent by mail to MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016 or electronically on email address agm@midimalta.com no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM.

Annual Report

A copy of the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 is available for viewing at the registered address of the Company at North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016, Malta and it can also be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website on https://www.midimalta.com/en/annual-reports.Shareholders wishing to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, may send their request on agm@midimalta.com or alternatively they may call on +356 2065 5500.

AGM documentation

The AGM documentation is available for viewing at the registered address of the Company at North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016, Malta and on the Company's website under the Investor Relations Section http://www.midimalta.com/en/agm.

Unquote

Catherine Formosa

Company Secretary

Date: 29 May 2023

Date: 29 May 2023

Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501

Company Registration No. C 15836

Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com

Disclaimer

Midi plc published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
