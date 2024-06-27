Company Announcement
The following is a Company Announcement issued by MIDI p.l.c. ("MIDI" or the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").
AGM held and Board Composition
The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held at The Fortress Suite, Corinthia St. George's Bay Hotel, St. Julian's on the 27 June 2024 at 1530 hours.
All resolutions on the agenda (set out below) were approved as proposed:
Ordinary resolutions
- That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved.
- That a final net dividend of €0.009 per share, which represents a final net dividend of €1,927,439 as recommended by the Directors, for payment on the 19 July 2024 be and is hereby approved.
- That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.
Special Business - Ordinary Resolution - Advisory Vote*
4. That the Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.
* An advisory vote is a non-binding vote which allows shareholders to express their opinion regarding the issue at hand.
Special Business - Ordinary Resolutions
- That €125,000 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration to be paid to the directors of the Company in line with the previous year.
- That the Directors' Remuneration Policy in terms of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Circular to Shareholders included with the Notice to Shareholders be hereby approved
MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Malta
Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501
Company Registration No. C 15836
Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com
Appointment of Directors at the AGM
At the AGM, all the Directors of the Company retired from office in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles"). Since there were as many nominations as there were vacancies, namely eight (8) nominations for eight (8) vacancies, no election was required. The following persons were therefore appointed directors in accordance with the Articles and will hold office up to the next annual general meeting:
Joseph Bonello
Jacqueline sive Jackie Briffa
Jonathan Buttigieg
David Demarco
Joseph A. Gasan
Alec A. Mizzi
Alfredo Muñoz Perez
Joseph Said
Re-appointment of Executive Director Mark Portelli and Non-Executive Director Sarah Mamo
Following the Company's AGM, the Board of Directors of the Company re-appointed Mr Mark Portelli as an executive director and Dr Sarah Mamo as a non-executive director in terms of Article 102(3) of the Articles of Association of the Company. Both directors will hold office up to the next annual general meeting. Mr Mark Portelli has occupied the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 1 September 2017 and has been an executive director since 5 October 2020. Dr Sarah Mamo has held the role of non-executive director of the Company since 10 January 2023.
Board Composition
The Board of Directors of the Company is therefore composed of:
Alec A. Mizzi (Chairman)
Joseph Bonello
Jacqueline sive Jackie Briffa
Jonathan Buttigieg
David Demarco
Joseph A. Gasan
Sarah Mamo
Alfredo Muñoz Perez
Mark Portelli
Joseph Said
Catherine Formosa
Company Secretary
27th June 2024
