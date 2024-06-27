Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement issued by MIDI p.l.c. ("MIDI" or the "Company")

AGM held and Board Composition

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was held at The Fortress Suite, Corinthia St. George's Bay Hotel, St. Julian's on the 27 June 2024 at 1530 hours.

All resolutions on the agenda (set out below) were approved as proposed:

Ordinary resolutions

That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved. That a final net dividend of €0.009 per share, which represents a final net dividend of €1,927,439 as recommended by the Directors, for payment on the 19 July 2024 be and is hereby approved. That the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, of 78, Mill Street, Qormi, Malta as auditors of the Company be hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

Special Business - Ordinary Resolution - Advisory Vote*

4. That the Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Annual Report be and is hereby approved.

* An advisory vote is a non-binding vote which allows shareholders to express their opinion regarding the issue at hand.

Special Business - Ordinary Resolutions

That €125,000 be established as the maximum annual aggregate remuneration to be paid to the directors of the Company in line with the previous year. That the Directors' Remuneration Policy in terms of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Circular to Shareholders included with the Notice to Shareholders be hereby approved