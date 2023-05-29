MIDI p l c : Annual Report for 2022

Battery will be sensitively landscaped to create a new public realm for the enjoyment of residents and the neighbouring community.
The Fortress Gardens project was launched to the market in January 2023, and I am very pleased to report that more than 60% of these apartments are subject to a reservation agreement or a promise of sale agreement. The market's response has been very encouraging with interest coming equally from both local and international buyers. Development works commenced during 2022 and the shell structure is earmarked for completion by the end of the first half of 2023. The finishes and façade works will commence soon, and the project is expected to be completed towards the middle of 2025. Given the market's response, I am confident that this development will have a very positive effect on the overall financial performance of the Group, once these apartments are delivered to their owners.
The Manoel Island project remains at the forefront of the Company's objectives. A significant amount of planning work is taking place behind the scenes to get this long-awaited project finally off the ground.
Discussions with Government are ongoing with regards to specific remedies available in the Deed of Emphyteusis, which will mitigate in part the impact on the overall profitability of the project, following the reduction of development volumes as a consequence of the discovery of archaeological finds on the Manoel Island site. This discovery had necessitated a revision to the Manoel Island Masterplan which resulted in a reduction of development volumes from 127,000 sqm to 95,000 sqm.
Following the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with AC Enterprises Limited in December 2021 to explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture for the development of Manoel Island, the Group has continued with intensive negotiations and discussions throughout 2022.
From a planning process point of view, the detailed design process has advanced well and the full development application for the Manoel Island development was submitted to the Planning Authority in December 2022. In January 2023, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal ("EPRT") rejected the appeal submitted by a third party in relation to the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA"), which had been previously approved by the Environmental and Resources Authority. The appellant appealed the EPRT decision at the Court of Appeal and on the 10th May 2023, the Court of Appeal rejected this appeal and therefore both the EIA and the Outline Development Permit have now been confirmed.
Notwithstanding the challenges faced, obstacles created by third parties and subsequent delays experienced, I am confident that a world class Manoel Island project will ultimately be successfully delivered and that it will meet the different and contrasting expectations of the project's stakeholders, be it the Group's shareholders, the Gzira community, future residents, and the wider community.
The Group will continue to take a prudent approach to its overall financial management. It is cognisant of the fact that the returns of its main projects, i.e. that of the Q3 - Fortress Gardens residential development and the Manoel Island development, are not expected to accrue in the short term. Given the status of its projects, the Board of Directors has decided to continue adopting a cautious approach and is therefore not proposing the declaration of a dividend for 2022.
Together with my fellow directors, I would like to express our appreciation to our CEO, Mark Portelli, and the management team, as well as to all staff for their commitment and loyalty during the past year. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members for their continued support and valuable contributions. We remain focused on our principal target which is to create shareholder value from the Q3 residential development and the Manoel Island project.
Finally, I would like to thank all MIDI's shareholders, bondholders, clients and other stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in the MIDI Group of Companies.
ALEC A. MIZZI
CHAIRMAN, MIDI P.L.C.
MIDI P.L.C. ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022
