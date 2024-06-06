2023
CHAIRMAN'S
MESSAGE
"By prioritizing open communication, community engagement, and a commitment to quality and sustainability, I believe we can navigate through these challenges and ensure that the Manoel Island development fulfils its promise as a vibrant and inclusive hub for all. "
ALEC A. MIZZI
CHAIRMAN, MIDI P.L.C.
in 2023 and presently the façade works, and the finishes and mechanical and electrical works are progressing as planned.
These apartments are scheduled to be delivered starting from the second half of 2025. It is then that the Group will be able to account for the revenues and profits generated by the sale of these apartments. We truly believe that this latest development on Tigné Point will reinforce MIDI's commitment towards contemporary and sustainable development which seamlessly integrates the heritage aspects of Tigné Point.
MANOEL ISLAND PROJECT
The Manoel Island project continues to be at the forefront of MIDI's objectives. A significant amount of planning work continues to take place behind the scenes to get this long- awaited project finally off the ground.
Discussions with Government are ongoing with regards to the specific remedies available in the Deed of Emphyteusis entered on 15 June 2000 which will help to mitigate, in part, the impact of the reduction of development volumes as a consequence of the discovery of archaeological remains present on the site as well as to the extension to the substantial completion date detailed in the Deed for the entire development. As I had reported in last year's Annual General Meeting, the discovery of the archaeological remains necessitated a revision to the Manoel Island Masterplan which resulted in a reduction of development volumes from 127,000 sqm to 95,000 sqm.
The Group has continued with its negotiations and discussions with AC Enterprises Limited (C49755), the party with whom the Company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the possibility of setting up a joint venture to develop Manoel Island. Significant progress has been made on this front, but no transaction has been completed.
During 2023, the Outline Development Permit for Manoel Island was first confirmed by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and then re-confirmed by the Court of Appeal after an appeal by a third party in relation to the Environmental Impact Assessment, which had been previously approved by the Environmental and Resources Authority.
In the meantime, the Company has continued to work on the detailed design for the development. At last year's Annual General Meeting, I reported that the Company had submitted its full development application for the development to the Planning Authority.
At the public hearing of 14 March 2024, the Planning Authority deferred the meeting of the full development application as it was deemed appropriate that a Heritage Impact Assessment ("HIA") is commissioned in view of the fact that Manoel Island lies within the proposed buffer zone for the Valletta World Heritage site. The Company remains confident that the proposed development will not compromise the heritage status of Valletta. Notably, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage did not raise objections during the consultation
process with the Planning Authority, affirming that the matter was reviewed together with the National World Heritage Technical Committee. A decision on this application is anticipated in the latter half of 2024 following the completion and submission of the HIA.
Despite the challenges, obstacles, and delays posed by third parties whose stated motive has been that of running down the clock, I maintain that the Manoel Island project will ultimately be delivered to world-class standards. The project's success hinges on its ability to meet the diverse and sometimes conflicting expectations of various stakeholders, including the Group's shareholders, the local community, future residents, and the broader public. By prioritizing open communication, community engagement, and a commitment to quality and sustainability, I believe we can navigate through these challenges and ensure that the Manoel Island development fulfils its promise as a vibrant and inclusive hub for all.
OTHER OPERATIONS
As in previous years, Mid Knight Holdings Limited ("MKH"), the joint venture owning 'The Centre' office block situated at the heart of the Tigné Point development, continues to generate a positive contribution to the Group's results.
The Group's own rental operations continued to be resilient, and revenues generated from this sector are in line with revenues generated in 2022. It is pleasing to note that all of the Group's properties are currently occupied.
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT & DIVIDENDS
Given that the projected returns of both Q3 - Fortress Gardens residential development and the Manoel Island project are not expected to accrue in the short term, adopting a prudent approach to financial management continues to be key to the Group's overall strategy. The Group continues to prioritise the careful allocation of resources and expenditures based on long-term viability.
Taking into account the current status of the Group's projects and financial position, I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors is recommending the payment of a final net dividend of €0.009 per share for 2023. This decision reflects our confidence in the Company's performance and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.
To conclude, my fellow directors join me in expressing gratitude to our CEO, Mark Portelli, the management team and all Group staff members for their dedication and good work. Thanks, are also due to fellow Directors for their valued contribution throughout the year, as well as to the shareholders, bondholders, clients and other stakeholders for the steadfast support and continued loyalty.
ALEC A. MIZZI
CHAIRMAN, MIDI P.L.C.
CEO'S REVIEW
OF OPERATIONS
In 2023, the MIDI Group recorded a loss of €1.5 million, marking an improvement from the previous year's loss of €2.3 million. However, despite this reduction in losses, the financial performance for the year remained strikingly similar to that of the previous year. The ongoing challenge faced by the Company continued to be the limited inventory of apartments available for delivery during the year. This persistent constraint continues to hinder the Group's ability to achieve profitability since the Group's financial results are highly dependent on the contribution generated from the sale of property.
Revenues generated from the development and sale of property segment amounted to €888k compared to €229k generated in 2022. Despite an increase in revenues, the operating loss for this segment rose to €1.7 million (2022: operating loss of €1.1 million), primarily due to an impairment charge on inventory amounting to €1.1 million.
In contrast, the financial performance of the property rental and management segment improved when compared to 2022. Despite generating comparable revenues to the previous year, totalling €3.2 million, the segment achieved an operating profit of €544k, a significant improvement from the operating loss of €277k recorded in 2022. The 2022 result was adversely affected by an impairment charge of €1.0 million, which lowered the carrying value of the Group's investment property.
As in previous years, the Group's results continue to be positively impacted by the financial performance of Mid Knight Holdings Limited ("MKH"), a
"The timely delivery of the Q3 apartments is expected to have a favorable impact on the Company's profitability, as it allows for the realization of revenue streams once the deeds of sale are concluded. "
MARK PORTELLI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MIDI P.L.C.
jointly controlled entity which owns and operates 'The Centre' office block at Tigné Point. The Company's share of its 2023 profits amounted to €1.6 million compared to the €2.0 million recorded in 2022. During 2023 MKH sold one floor for a total value of €13.6 million. This sale has had minimal impact on the overall profits registered by MKH during the financial year ended 31 December 2023, since the attributable profit was recognised as an increase in fair value within the financial statements when MKH had revalued 'The Centre' during the financial year ending 31 December 2017.
I had previously reported that MKH's development plans for the ground floor had been approved by the Planning Authority and a permit had been issued for this development. This development comprises circa 1,300 sqm of new office space spread between the ground floor areas on the north and south facing wings. Works are now progressing well, and the target is to have all these works completed by end 2024. In the meantime, MKH had entered into a promise of sale agreement for the sale of the north facing wing of the ground floor (measuring circa 700 sqm). It is envisaged that the contract of sale will be executed towards the end of the first half of 2024.
Having referred to the development and sale of property segment at the beginning of this report, I am very pleased to report on the progress being made on the Group's latest residential development at Tigné Point, known as Q3 - Fortress Gardens. This development comprises of 63 apartments together with the landscaping and embellishment of the area surrounding the historic Garden Battery. Civil works have been completed and works relating to the façade and finishes and services are progressing as scheduled. It is expected that all works will be completed by mid-2025,after which the Company will deliver these apartments to the prospective owners.
In January 2023, MIDI placed these apartments on the market and the response was extremely encouraging. In fact, more than 70% of the units are now subject to promise of sale agreement. This substantial interest underscores the appeal of the properties to prospective buyers. By staying attuned to emerging trends in residential developments, MIDI has proactively updated its apartment configurations and finishes to align with the expectations of today's discerning clientele. Notably, the response has been equally strong from both local and international markets, highlighting the broad appeal of MIDI's offerings.
Manoel Island continues to be the primary focus of MIDI's endeavours, yet its development journey so far has not been without its challenges and obstacles. The discovery of archaeological finds on the site had necessitated the Company to redesign the whole project and this has resulted in a reduction from previously approved development volumes of 127,000 sqm to 95,000 sqm. To this end, the Company has been in discussions with the Government of Malta with regards to specific remedies available to the Company in case of such an eventuality. These remedies will mitigate, in part, the financial impact that these finds are
expected to have on the project as well as the extension to the substantial completion date of the project.
The project has been subject to a number of appeals by third parties. As reported previously, the Planning Authority ("PA") approved the Outline Permit for the revised Manoel Island Masterplan on 16 September 2021. This had followed the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") by the Environmental and Resources Authority ("ERA"). Although the Outline Permit itself was not subject to appeal, the decision by ERA to approve the EIA was appealed. On the 10 January 2023, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal advised that the third party's appeal had been rejected. Following this, the Court of Appeal also rejected the third party's appeal on 10 May 2023. As a result of this decision, the Outline Development Permit is now definitively confirmed and not subject to further appeal.
The detailed design process for Manoel Island's development continues to progress in earnest, marking a significant milestone with the submission of a comprehensive full development application in December 2022. The development application encompasses a detailed blueprint for the island's transformation, outlining proposed infrastructure, building layouts and landscaping. We believe that this submission provides a well-thought-out balance between the modern development and the unique historical heritage of the island.
At the public hearing of 14 March 2024, the Planning Board deferred the hearing of this full development application on the basis that Manoel Island now lies within the proposed buffer zone for the Valletta World Heritage Site ("WHS") and it was deemed desirable that a Heritage Impact Assessment ("HIA") is commissioned on the basis of terms of reference subsequently issued by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage ("SCH").
The Group is confident that the proposed development of Manoel Island does not impact the status of the Valletta WHS as the SCH, after having consulted the National World Heritage Technical Committee ("NWHTC"), had not objected to this full development application as part of the consultation process undertaken by the Planning Authority. A decision on this application is expected during the second half of 2024 post completion and submission of the HIA. In the meantime, site preparatory works are ongoing under the supervision of an archaeological monitor.
Following the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding in December 2021, the Group continues to be in discussions with AC Enterprises Limited (C49755) to explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture for the development of Manoel Island. Although significant progress has been made, to date no transaction has been concluded and the Group will communicate material updates on these discussions in accordance with regulatory requirements. Any eventual agreement will be subject to the Company's contractual obligations and any necessary shareholder approvals in terms of law.
In light of the above development, the Group is also confident that the delays encountered with respect to the approval of building permits will not affect the investment plans of the prospective investor in line with the provisions of the signed memorandum of understanding.
Despite the challenges encountered, the MIDI Group remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a successful and unique development on Manoel Island. This vision extends beyond mere construction; it encompasses a holistic approach that embraces the local community, enhances shareholder value, preserves historical heritage, and considers the interests of all stakeholders involved.
REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULTS
The Group generated €4.1 million in revenues, which is 20% higher than the revenues generated in 2022 (€3.4 million). Despite the improvement in revenues, the Group's financial results continue to be hampered by a shortage of apartment inventory available for delivery to clients given the cyclical nature of the Group's property development business. The resulting operating loss for the year amounted to €1.1 million compared to that of €1.4 million in the prior year.
INCOME STATEMENT
The Group's Income Statement is summarised below:
2023
2022
€
€
Revenue
4,070,889
3,414,773
Cost of sales
(1,234,178)
(1,339,133)
Gross profit
2,836,711
2,075,640
Other operating income
49,564
50,923
Changes in fair value attributable to investment property
-
(1,050,000)
Impairment charge on Inventories - Development project
(1,109,804)
-
Administrative expenses
(2,903,563)
(2,483,513)
Operating loss
(1,127,092)
(1,406,950)
Finance income
105,567
11,154
Finance costs
(2,632,907)
(2,711,982)
Dividend income
39,000
-
Share of profit of investment accounted for using the equity method of accounting
1,558,896
1,983,510
Loss before tax
(2,056,536)
(2,124,268)
Tax income/(expense)
538,178
(151,681)
Loss for the year
(1,518,358)
(2,275,949)
INVENTORY IMPAIRMENT CHARGE
During 2023, the Board of Directors has assessed the carrying value of the Group's inventory. It has concluded that it would be prudent to write down the carrying value by €1.1 million to reflect what it estimates to be its estimated recoverable amount.
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES AND FINANCE COSTS
Group administrative expenses for the year are higher than those registered for 2022 (2023: €2.9 million versus 2022: €2.5 million). The principal reason for this increase is that there has been a change in the Group's policy of capitalizing project management overheads to inventory. Such capitalized overheads are now being limited to the salaries of those project management personnel who are directly involved in the Group's projects at Tigné Point and Manoel Island. This change in policy has led to an increase in the amount of project management overheads being directly written off in the income statement.
Finance costs have decreased marginally compared with those of 2022 (2023: €2.6 million versus 2022: €2.7 million). The interest payable on the 4% bond issued by the Company in 2016 remains the largest component of the Company's finance charges at €2 million per year.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
The Group's total assets have increased from €232 million to €255 million as at 31 December 2023. The major asset remains inventory, which consists of land held for development and work in progress, which has increased from €141 million to €150 million. This increase in inventory is mainly attributable to the ongoing development works connected to the Q3 - Fortress Gardens residential development. Group assets also include investment properties which are valued at €36 million (2022: €36 million). Other assets include the Group's investment in MKH which value has decreased from €32 million to €28 million as at 31 December 2023 following the distribution of dividends by MKH. The significant increase in cash and cash equivalents from €5 million to €22 million is attributed to progress payments received from prospective owners of Q3 - Fortress Gardens apartments. These buyers have entered into promise of sale agreements with the Group for the eventual purchase of the Q3 apartments.
The Group's Net Asset Value has decreased from €101 million to €99 million as a result of the loss after tax registered for 2023. The Net Asset Value per share as at year end amounts to €0.464 compared to €0.472 as at 31 December 2022. Group borrowings have decreased from €63 million to €58 million which reflects the Group's commitment to operating a prudent treasury strategy. By actively managing its debt levels, the Group aims to reduce financing costs, and enhance its overall financial health. Total liabilities excluding borrowings have increased from €68 million to €98 million. This increase mirrors the increase in cash and cash equivalents as the deposits received from prospective owners of apartments at Q3 - Fortress Gardens are considered a liability until such time that the apartments are delivered to their respective owners and the corresponding contracts of sale are concluded. Due to the decrease in borrowings and increase in cash and cash equivalents, the Group's gearing ratio has decreased from 36.2% as at 31 December 2022 to 26.4% as at 31 December 2023.
LOOKING FORWARD
In 2024, the Group will continue its Q3 residential development efforts with a primary focus on maintaining the project timeline and to remain within the established cost estimates. The goal is to commence the delivery of these apartments in the second half of 2025 as planned. The timely delivery of the Q3 apartments is expected to have a favorable impact on the Company's profitability, as it allows for the realization of revenue streams once the deeds of sale are concluded.
Furthermore, the Group will continue to focus on advancing the Manoel Island project by finalizing separate discussions with Government and AC Enterprises. Additionally, efforts will persist in obtaining the full development permit, despite the challenges encountered thus far. By prioritizing these objectives, the Group aims to pave the way for the development of Manoel Island.
Finally, I would like to thank the Senior Management team and Group employees for all their continued hard work and support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my Chairman, Dr. Alec A. Mizzi, and the Board of Directors, for their unreserved support.
MARK PORTELLI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MIDI P.L.C.
