in 2023 and presently the façade works, and the finishes and mechanical and electrical works are progressing as planned.

These apartments are scheduled to be delivered starting from the second half of 2025. It is then that the Group will be able to account for the revenues and profits generated by the sale of these apartments. We truly believe that this latest development on Tigné Point will reinforce MIDI's commitment towards contemporary and sustainable development which seamlessly integrates the heritage aspects of Tigné Point.

MANOEL ISLAND PROJECT

The Manoel Island project continues to be at the forefront of MIDI's objectives. A significant amount of planning work continues to take place behind the scenes to get this long- awaited project finally off the ground.

Discussions with Government are ongoing with regards to the specific remedies available in the Deed of Emphyteusis entered on 15 June 2000 which will help to mitigate, in part, the impact of the reduction of development volumes as a consequence of the discovery of archaeological remains present on the site as well as to the extension to the substantial completion date detailed in the Deed for the entire development. As I had reported in last year's Annual General Meeting, the discovery of the archaeological remains necessitated a revision to the Manoel Island Masterplan which resulted in a reduction of development volumes from 127,000 sqm to 95,000 sqm.

The Group has continued with its negotiations and discussions with AC Enterprises Limited (C49755), the party with whom the Company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the possibility of setting up a joint venture to develop Manoel Island. Significant progress has been made on this front, but no transaction has been completed.

During 2023, the Outline Development Permit for Manoel Island was first confirmed by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and then re-confirmed by the Court of Appeal after an appeal by a third party in relation to the Environmental Impact Assessment, which had been previously approved by the Environmental and Resources Authority.

In the meantime, the Company has continued to work on the detailed design for the development. At last year's Annual General Meeting, I reported that the Company had submitted its full development application for the development to the Planning Authority.

At the public hearing of 14 March 2024, the Planning Authority deferred the meeting of the full development application as it was deemed appropriate that a Heritage Impact Assessment ("HIA") is commissioned in view of the fact that Manoel Island lies within the proposed buffer zone for the Valletta World Heritage site. The Company remains confident that the proposed development will not compromise the heritage status of Valletta. Notably, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage did not raise objections during the consultation