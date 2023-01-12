MIDI p l c : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement issued by MIDI p.l.c. ("MIDI" or the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company announces that Dr Sarah Mamo, holder of ID No. 73681M of 15, Castro Street, Naxxar has been appointed to the Board of Directors as a non-executive director in terms of Article 102(3) of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Dr Mamo graduated Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta in 2005 and pursued her studies in the United Kingdom graduating from Warwick University with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2013. Dr Mamo has worked as a senior associate for a number of years with one of Malta's leading law firms spearheading many high-profile projects and continues to practice her profession in the private sector.

The appointment is with effect from the 10 January 2023.

There are no other matters to be disclosed with respect to Dr Mamo in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Catherine Formosa

Company Secretary

12 January 2023