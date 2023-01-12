Advanced search
    MDI   MT0000420126

MIDI P.L.C.

(MDI)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
0.2940 EUR   +22.50%
07:30aMidi P L C : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2022Midi P L C : Amalgamation of subsidiary
PU
2022Midi P L C : Final Phase For Tigné Point
PU
MIDI p l c : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

01/12/2023 | 07:30am EST
Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement issued by MIDI p.l.c. ("MIDI" or the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").

Quote

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company announces that Dr Sarah Mamo, holder of ID No. 73681M of 15, Castro Street, Naxxar has been appointed to the Board of Directors as a non-executive director in terms of Article 102(3) of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Dr Mamo graduated Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta in 2005 and pursued her studies in the United Kingdom graduating from Warwick University with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2013. Dr Mamo has worked as a senior associate for a number of years with one of Malta's leading law firms spearheading many high-profile projects and continues to practice her profession in the private sector.

The appointment is with effect from the 10 January 2023.

There are no other matters to be disclosed with respect to Dr Mamo in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Unquote

Catherine Formosa

Company Secretary

12 January 2023

MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Malta

Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501

Company Registration No. C 15836

Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com

Disclaimer

Midi plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 12:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
