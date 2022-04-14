Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MIDI p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDI   MT0000420126

MIDI P.L.C.

(MDI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-09
0.3800 EUR   -5.00%
05:35aMIDI P L C : HSBC Malta Foundation supports Zibel's new Seabin at Manoel Island
PU
04/04MIDI P L C : Board Meeting to be held
PU
2021MIDI P L C : Manoel Island
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIDI p l c : HSBC Malta Foundation supports Zibel's new Seabin at Manoel Island

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HSBC Malta Foundation supports Zibel's new Seabin at Manoel Island 14 April 2022

The HSBC Malta Foundation is supporting environmental non-governmental organisation (eNGO) Zibel with a donation of more than €5,000 to purchase and install a Seabin at the Manoel Island Marina. The Seabin will filter sea water and collect waste in a specific location where litter is known to accumulate.

The Seabin that HSBC Malta is sponsoring will be part of the Seabin Malta Project, which was started by Zibel and their partners Strand Marine in 2018. Seabins are generally placed in marinas, attached to piers or floating docks, where water easily flows through them, through which the bay will clean itself as currents circulate the surface debris. The top ten waste items filtered out by a Seabin are: foam/polystyrene residues, cigarettes, foil wrappers and packets, plastic fragments larger and smaller than 1cm, plastic bags and bottles, rope remnants, bottle caps, and paper.

Each Seabin can filter 25,000 litres of seawater per hour, or almost 220 million litres every year, and collect approximately 1.5 kilogrammes of floating debris a day, which equates to the weight of roughly 151 empty one-litre plastic bottles. Furthermore, a Seabin can collect microplastics as small as 2 mm. This unit joins an expanding network of Seabins around the island.

Simon Vaughan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank Malta and Chair of the HSBC Malta Foundation, said: "In addition to cleaning the sea surface of debris and pollutants, a Seabin can collect waste that is otherwise difficult to collect due to its size and which presents a threat to marine life. The sponsorship of a Seabin is very much in line with HSBC Bank Malta's commitment to facilitating the delivery of impactful solutions that both address environmental challenges and raise awareness on sustainability and the environment."

Speaking about the Company's collaboration with Zibel, MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said: "Following our recent sponsorship for the provision of berthing facilities for Zibel's boat, we are proud to once again be collaborating with this eNGO to supply the right environment and services for the installation of a Seabin at the Manoel Island Marina. As the company which is responsible for the revitalisation of Manoel Island and Tigné Point, MIDI is extremely conscious of its environmental responsibilities and has always been at the forefront of supporting green initiatives."

Andrew Schembri, Cofounder and Chairman of Zibel, said: "We have grown significantly since we founded Zibel in 2017. While our focus on a cleaner environment and sustainable lifestyle education remained intact, we have moved beyond simple cleanups. Today, we work on many projects, one of which is the Seabin Malta Project, which is able to expand thanks to generous corporate donations such as the one we are receiving from the HSBC Malta Foundation. Since the launch of the project we have strived to work with communities in-order to install as many units as possible."

Disclaimer

Midi plc published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIDI P.L.C.
05:35aMIDI P L C : HSBC Malta Foundation supports Zibel's new Seabin at Manoel Island
PU
04/04MIDI P L C : Board Meeting to be held
PU
2021MIDI P L C : Manoel Island
PU
2021MIDI P L C : George Bonello Du Puis playground at Qui-Si-Sana
PU
2021MIDI P L C : The Manoel Island Masterplan - Interview (Part 3 of 3)
PU
2021The Manoel Island Masterplan - Interview (Part 2 of 3)
PU
2021The Manoel Island Masterplan - Interview (Part 1 of 3)
PU
2021MIDI P L C : Restoring landmark heritage sites to their former glory
PU
2021MIDI P L C : Reviving Manoel Island
PU
2021MIDI P L C : World Clean-up Day at Manoel Island Marina
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,82 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
Net income 2020 -2,12 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net Debt 2020 62,0 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,4 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,02x
EV / Sales 2020 56,1x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart MIDI P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MIDI p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Portelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jesmond Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Alec A. Mizzi Chairman
Joseph Bonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph A. Gasan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDI P.L.C.-11.63%88
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.74%35 634
VONOVIA SE-19.51%33 725
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-10.85%13 861
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.56%13 154
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.07%12 170