MIDI p l c : Interim Financial Statements for 2022

MIDI p.l.c.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information ‐ 30 June 2022

Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2

This Interim Directors' Report is published in terms of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules Chapter 5 and the Prevention of Financial Markets Abuse Act, 2005. The consolidated interim financial information included in this report has been extracted from MIDI p.l.c.'s ("MIDI" or "Company") unaudited consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The Group includes Midi p.l.c. as the parent entity and its subsidiaries: Tigné Contracting, Limited, T14 Investments Limited and Solutions & Infrastructure Services Limited, together "the Group". The Group has an investment in a joint venture entity, Mid Knight Holdings Limited. In terms of Listing Rule 5.75.5, this interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Group is the development of the Manoel Island and Tigné Point project.

Material events & transactions

In preparing this Report, the Directors have taken regard of the material events and transactions for the period ended 30 June 2022 ("the Relevant Period"), and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, together with the prospects of the remaining six months ending 31 December 2022.

During the Relevant Period, the MIDI Group has posted a loss after tax of €529k. This result contrasts sharply with the profit after tax of €961k that was posted by the Group for the same period in 2021.

The principal reason for this is that MIDI has had no inventory of residential apartments for sale, reflecting the cyclical nature of MIDI's property development business. In fact, although the Company has commenced works on the final residential development at Tigne Point, the launch of these apartments is earmarked for the first half of 2022 and in terms of the Company's accounting policies the sale of these residential units will only be recognized once the final deeds of sale are entered into with their respective buyers. Given that the Group's financial results are very dependent on the contribution generated from the sale of property, the lack of revenues generated from this sector invariably impacts negatively on the Group's overall financial results. As a consequence, revenues generated from sale of property during the Relevant Period amounted to only €27k compared to €5.4 million generated for the same period last year.

With regards to the property and rental management segment, revenues are on the increase and are approaching pre‐pandemic levels (2022: €1.5m versus 2021: €1.2m) as the Company has now discontinued any rent concessions it was providing to the tenants and operators of its commercial properties to mitigate tenants' cashflow challenges that were created by measures taken by the Authorities to limit the spread of the COVID‐19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021. In fact, revenues from this segment are now largely in line with contracted lease agreements.

The Group's results for the Relevant Period also include the consolidation of the financial results of its subsidiary Solutions & Infrastructure Services Limited ("SIS") as well as the Group's 50% share of the financial results of Mid Knight Holdings Limited ("MKH"), a joint venture company which owns and operates "The Centre" office block located at Tigné Point. The Group's share of MKH's profit for the Relevant Period amounted to €993k (2021: €994k).

Total assets have decreased marginally from €225.7m as at 31 December 2021 to €224.8m whilst the Group's Net Asset Value decreased from €102.4m to €101.8 million reflecting the loss being posted for the Relevant Period. Consequently, the Net Asset Value per share now stands at €0.475 (€0.478 as at 31 December 2021).

The development of Manoel Island continues to play a prominent part in the Group's activities. Discussions with Government are ongoing with regards to the specific remedies available in the Deed of Emphyteusis

