MIDI p l c : Interim Financial Statements for 2022

MIDI p.l.c.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information ‐ 30 June 2022
Contents
|
|
Page
|
Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2
|
1 ‐ 3
|
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|
4
|
Condensed consolidated income statement
|
5
|
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
5
|
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
6
|
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
|
7
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information
|
8 - 13
|
Directors' statement pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.3
|
14
Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2
This Interim Directors' Report is published in terms of the Malta Financial Services Authority Listing Rules Chapter 5 and the Prevention of Financial Markets Abuse Act, 2005. The consolidated interim financial information included in this report has been extracted from MIDI p.l.c.'s ("MIDI" or "Company") unaudited consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The Group includes Midi p.l.c. as the parent entity and its subsidiaries: Tigné Contracting, Limited, T14 Investments Limited and Solutions & Infrastructure Services Limited, together "the Group". The Group has an investment in a joint venture entity, Mid Knight Holdings Limited. In terms of Listing Rule 5.75.5, this interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors.
Principal activity
The principal activity of the Group is the development of the Manoel Island and Tigné Point project.
Material events & transactions
In preparing this Report, the Directors have taken regard of the material events and transactions for the period ended 30 June 2022 ("the Relevant Period"), and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, together with the prospects of the remaining six months ending 31 December 2022.
During the Relevant Period, the MIDI Group has posted a loss after tax of €529k. This result contrasts sharply with the profit after tax of €961k that was posted by the Group for the same period in 2021.
The principal reason for this is that MIDI has had no inventory of residential apartments for sale, reflecting the cyclical nature of MIDI's property development business. In fact, although the Company has commenced works on the final residential development at Tigne Point, the launch of these apartments is earmarked for the first half of 2022 and in terms of the Company's accounting policies the sale of these residential units will only be recognized once the final deeds of sale are entered into with their respective buyers. Given that the Group's financial results are very dependent on the contribution generated from the sale of property, the lack of revenues generated from this sector invariably impacts negatively on the Group's overall financial results. As a consequence, revenues generated from sale of property during the Relevant Period amounted to only €27k compared to €5.4 million generated for the same period last year.
With regards to the property and rental management segment, revenues are on the increase and are approaching pre‐pandemic levels (2022: €1.5m versus 2021: €1.2m) as the Company has now discontinued any rent concessions it was providing to the tenants and operators of its commercial properties to mitigate tenants' cashflow challenges that were created by measures taken by the Authorities to limit the spread of the COVID‐19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021. In fact, revenues from this segment are now largely in line with contracted lease agreements.
The Group's results for the Relevant Period also include the consolidation of the financial results of its subsidiary Solutions & Infrastructure Services Limited ("SIS") as well as the Group's 50% share of the financial results of Mid Knight Holdings Limited ("MKH"), a joint venture company which owns and operates "The Centre" office block located at Tigné Point. The Group's share of MKH's profit for the Relevant Period amounted to €993k (2021: €994k).
Total assets have decreased marginally from €225.7m as at 31 December 2021 to €224.8m whilst the Group's Net Asset Value decreased from €102.4m to €101.8 million reflecting the loss being posted for the Relevant Period. Consequently, the Net Asset Value per share now stands at €0.475 (€0.478 as at 31 December 2021).
The development of Manoel Island continues to play a prominent part in the Group's activities. Discussions with Government are ongoing with regards to the specific remedies available in the Deed of Emphyteusis
Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2 ‐ continued
entered into on 15 June 2000 which will help to mitigate in part the impact of the reduction of development volumes resulting from the discovery of archaeological finds on the Manoel Island site. The discovery of these finds had necessitated a revision to its Manoel Island masterplan which resulted in a reduction of development volumes from 127,000sqm to 95,000sqm.
As previously announced, the Planning Authority ('PA') has approved the Outline Permit for the revised Manoel Island Masterplan on 16 September 2021. This had followed the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ('EIA') by the Environmental and Resources Authority ('ERA'). Although the Outline Permit is not subject to appeal itself, the decision by ERA to approve the EIA has been appealed by third parties.
Following the signing of a non‐binding memorandum of understanding with AC Enterprises Limited (C49755) in December 2021 to explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture with regards to the Manoel Island development, the Company has continued with intensive negotiations and discussions with the party in question but as yet no transaction has been concluded.
In parallel to the ongoing separate discussions with Government and AC Enterprises Limited, the detailed design process has continued in earnest and it is expected that the full development application for the Manoel Island development will be submitted to the PA towards the end of this year.
During the course of this year, the Company commenced works on the aforementioned final residential development at Tigné Point. This development, known as the Q3 residential development, consists of 63 apartments and underground parking as well as the landscaping, paving and embellishment of the Garden Battery and adjoining areas. The Company was in a position to commence civil works as soon as the appeal process initiated by a third party was not upheld by the Environmental and Planning Review Tribunal in April 2022.
Given that the Company has no inventory of apartments for sale, the Company will have to rely on its property rental and management segment for revenue generation for the second half of 2022. In this respect, a similar performance for the second half of 2022 to the one being reported for the Relevant Period is expected. It is also important to note that projected returns from its current projects, i.e. that of the Q3 residential project and the Manoel Island development, are not expected to accrue in the short term. In view of this, the Group continues to adopt a prudent approach in its projected cashflow assessments. Based on these assessments, the Group has sufficient liquidity and financial resources to meet all its obligations and expected outflows after considering arrangements with its bankers in respect of sanctioned bank facilities.
Interim Directors' Report pursuant to Listing Rule 5.75.2 ‐ continued
Related party transactions
MIDI p.l.c. and its subsidiaries enter into related party transactions in the ordinary course of their activities. Related party transactions are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee on a regular basis. All related party transactions pertaining to the six‐month period ended 30 June 2022 have been disclosed in Note 6 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information.
On behalf of the Board
|
Alec A. Mizzi
|
Joseph A. Gasan
|
Chairman
|
Director
|
29 August 2022
|
|
Company Secretary:
|
Catherine Formosa
|
Registered Office:
|
North Shore, Manoel Island, Gżira, Malta
|
Telephone Number:
|
(+356) 2065 5500
|
Company Registration No:
|
C 15836
