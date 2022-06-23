Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MIDI p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDI   MT0000420126

MIDI P.L.C.

(MDI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-24
0.3760 EUR   -1.05%
MIDI p l c : Jackie Briffa appointed director on the board of MIDI plc

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jackie Briffa appointed director on the board of MIDI plc 21 June 2022

Jackie Briffa, a Certified Public Accountant has been appointed on the board of MIDI plc during the Company's twelfth Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 16th June 2022.

Ms Briffa joined Manduca, Mercieca & Co (currently Deloitte Malta) in 1989, working on various high profile audit assignments including Bank of Valletta plc and Merrill Lynch Bank London. During her time at Deloitte Jackie occupied other roles, engaging in indirect tax advisory, corporate and financial advisory services. She led Deloitte's regulatory and compliance function and served as the firm's Compliance Director and MLRO between 2003 and 2005.

Jackie was admitted as Associate Member of the Malta Institute of Taxation in 1995, Associate Member of the Malta Institute of Financial Services Practitioners and Fellow Member of the Malta Institute of Accountants in 2000. During 2004 and 2005 she served as member of the Anti-Money Laundering Ad Hoc Committee of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Jackie joined Alf. Mizzi & Sons Group in 2005 and currently occupies the position of Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Director of the holding company, Alf. Mizzi & Sons Ltd. She served as Group company secretary until 2014. She is currently a member of the Audit Committee and of the Finance and Treasury Committee of Alf. Mizzi & Sons Group. She serves as Non-Executive Director on the boards of several Alf. Mizzi & Sons group and related companies.

Disclaimer

Midi plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,42 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net income 2021 0,56 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net Debt 2021 64,2 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 165x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,5 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 56,1x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 48,0%
Managers and Directors
Mark Portelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jesmond Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Alec A. Mizzi Chairman
Joseph Bonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph A. Gasan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDI P.L.C.-12.56%85
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.39%30 659
VONOVIA SE-34.97%25 950
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.98%12 120
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.14%11 953
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.13%9 466