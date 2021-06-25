Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MIDI p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDI   MT0000420126

MIDI P.L.C.

(MDI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 06/24
0.36 EUR   +9.09%
10:07aMIDI P L C  : Embellishment works on Manoel Island's foreshore
PU
06/23MIDI P L C  : 2021 Financial Analysis Summary
PU
06/22MIDI P L C  : 2021 Annual General Meeting of MIDI p.l.c.
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MIDI p l c : Embellishment works on Manoel Island's foreshore

06/25/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Embellishment works on Manoel Island's foreshore 25 June 2021

Access to the foreshore area of Manoel Island is being embellished for the benefit of the increased number of bathers.

The works, which are being conducted by MIDI were identified by the Manoel Island Foundation as an initiative in order to improve access to the foreshore for bathers. The work, include the installation of railings along the pathways leading down to the foreshore and site clearing works in various areas of the coastline. During these works a winding staircase leading down to the beach under the Couvre Porte was exposed following extensive clearance works. The works started in mid-May and are expected to be completed towards mid-July.

In an effort to keep Manoel Island clean and safe, MIDI has also embarked on a clean-up initiative where a number of bins have been placed in the areas which are mostly frequented by the public. These bins are cleaned, and the litter is sorted by MIDI on a regular basis.

During a site visit to Manoel Island, Gzira Local Council Mayor, Conrad Borg Manche thanked MIDI for taking the initiative and completing the works in time for the summer season. He said that, as the number of visitors to Manoel Island have increased, these works will help to make the foreshore safer and more accessible for Gzira residents and all visitors.

MIDI CEO, Mark Portelli said that MIDI is committed to provide a safe and clean environment for visitors to Manoel Island. Mr Portelli added that, as part of our commitment to make Manoel Island more accessible, as from Saturday 26th June, MIDI will be providing a minibus shuttle service on weekends and public holidays from the Manoel Island bridge to the bathing areas on north and east shores.

Disclaimer

Midi plc published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIDI P.L.C.
10:07aMIDI P L C  : Embellishment works on Manoel Island's foreshore
PU
06/23MIDI P L C  : 2021 Financial Analysis Summary
PU
06/22MIDI P L C  : 2021 Annual General Meeting of MIDI p.l.c.
PU
06/21MIDI P L C  : Shuttle service for bathers at Manoel Island
PU
06/18MIDI P L C  : Report - MIDI plc 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/18MIDI P L C  : ERA gives green light to Manoel Island development EIA
PU
06/18MIDI P L C  : ERA give green light to Manoel Island development EIA
PU
05/27MIDI P L C  : Letter to Shareholders
PU
05/27MIDI P L C  : AGM Agenda and other AGM information
PU
05/18MIDI P L C  : Bird Ringing at Manoel Island's Glacis Park
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,82 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
Net income 2020 -2,12 M -2,53 M -2,53 M
Net Debt 2020 62,0 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,1 M 92,0 M 92,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,02x
EV / Sales 2020 56,1x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart MIDI P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MIDI p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Portelli Chief Executive Officer
Jesmond Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Alec A. Mizzi Chairman
David G. Curmi Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Bonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDI P.L.C.-19.64%92
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.23%42 657
VONOVIA SE-7.50%37 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.88%21 119
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.85%18 536
VINGROUP8.60%16 485