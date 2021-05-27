MIDI p l c : Letter to Shareholders

27 May 2021

Dear Shareholder

MIDI p.l.c. ‐ Annual General Meeting 2021

I have the pleasure of enclosing with this letter the Notice to Shareholders and other relevant documentation for the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of MIDI p.l.c. which is being held on Thursday, the 17 June 2021 at 1600 hours.

In line with the ongoing advice by the Public Health Authorities and in the interests of the health and safety of all concerned, the AGM will once again be held remotelyin compliance with Legal Notice 288 of 2020 and consequently no physical presence of Shareholders is allowed at the Meeting.

Annual Report

May we remind you that following changes to the law and MIDI's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Company will no longer be mailing a hard (printed) copy of its Annual Report to its shareholders. A copy of the annual report can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website on https://www.midimalta.com/

Should you however wish to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, you may wish to send your request on agm@midimalta.comor alternatively you can call on +356 2065 5500.

Proxy

Shareholders are entitled and encouraged to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting through the submission of the enclosed form of proxy to the Company, nominating the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy and indicating how the Chairman as proxy is to vote on each resolution put to the Meeting. The form of proxy may be sent by mail to MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016 or electronically on email address agm@midimalta.comno later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM.

Questions

Shareholders are also entitled to ask questions that are pertinent and related to the resolutions being discussed. Since the Meeting is being held remotely, any such questions may be submitted by mail or email on the addresses indicated above no later than 48 hours before the meeting. All questions and replies will be published on the Company's website in accordance with Legal Notice 288 of 2020, together with a report indicating the decisions taken with respect to every item on the agenda.

I thank you for your support and look forward to a productive meeting.

Yours sincerely

MIDI p.l.c.

Catherine Formosa

Company Secretary