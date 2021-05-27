MIDI p l c : Letter to Shareholders

27 May 2021
Dear Shareholder
MIDI p.l.c. ‐ Annual General Meeting 2021
I have the pleasure of enclosing with this letter the Notice to Shareholders and other relevant documentation for the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of MIDI p.l.c. which is being held on Thursday, the 17 June 2021 at 1600 hours.
In line with the ongoing advice by the Public Health Authorities and in the interests of the health and safety of all concerned, the AGM will once again be held remotelyin compliance with Legal Notice 288 of 2020 and consequently no physical presence of Shareholders is allowed at the Meeting.
Annual Report
May we remind you that following changes to the law and MIDI's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Company will no longer be mailing a hard (printed) copy of its Annual Report to its shareholders. A copy of the annual report can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website on https://www.midimalta.com/
Should you however wish to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, you may wish to send your request on agm@midimalta.comor alternatively you can call on +356 2065 5500.
Proxy
Shareholders are entitled and encouraged to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting through the submission of the enclosed form of proxy to the Company, nominating the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy and indicating how the Chairman as proxy is to vote on each resolution put to the Meeting. The form of proxy may be sent by mail to MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Gzira, GZR3016 or electronically on email address agm@midimalta.comno later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM.
Questions
Shareholders are also entitled to ask questions that are pertinent and related to the resolutions being discussed. Since the Meeting is being held remotely, any such questions may be submitted by mail or email on the addresses indicated above no later than 48 hours before the meeting. All questions and replies will be published on the Company's website in accordance with Legal Notice 288 of 2020, together with a report indicating the decisions taken with respect to every item on the agenda.
I thank you for your support and look forward to a productive meeting.
Yours sincerely
MIDI p.l.c.
Catherine Formosa
Company Secretary
|
MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Malta
|
Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501
|
Company Registration No. C 15836
|
Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com
27 ta' Mejju 2021
Għażiż Azzjonist
MIDI p.l.c. - Laqgħa Ġenerali Annwali 2021
Għandi pjaċir nibgħatlek ma' din l‐ittra l‐Avviż lill‐Azzjonisti u dokumenti oħra relevanti għall‐Laqgħa Ġenerali Annwali ("l‐Laqgħa") tal‐MIDI p.l.c. li ser tinżamm nhar il‐Ħamis, 17 ta' Ġunju 2021 fl‐4 p.m.
B'konformita` mal‐pariri tal‐Awtoritajiet tas‐Saħħa Pubblika u fl‐interess tas‐saħħa u s‐sigurta` ta' kulħadd, il‐Laqgħa ser terga' tinżamm b'mod remotskond l‐Avviż Legali 288 tal‐2020 u għalhekk il‐ preżenza fiżika tal‐azzjonisti waqt il‐Laqgħa mhux permessa.
Ir‐Rapport Annwali
Nixtiequ nfakkruk li wara tibdil fil‐liġi u fl‐istatut tal‐MIDI, il‐Kumpanija mhux ser tibqa' tibgħat bil‐posta kopji tar‐Rapport Annwali lill‐azzjonisti. Tista' ssib u tniżżel kopja tar‐Rapport Annwali fuq il‐website tal‐ Kumpanija fuq https://www.midimalta.com/
Madanakollu jekk tixtieq tirċievi kopja bil‐posta, nistednuk tibgħat it‐talba tiegħek fuq agm@midimalta.comjew inkella ċċemplilna fuq +356 2065 5500.
Prokura (Proxy)
L‐azzjonisti huma ntitolati u huma mħeġġa jipparteċipaw u jivvutaw fil‐Laqgħa Ġenerali Annwali billi jibagħtu l‐formola ta' prokura hawn inkluża lill‐Kumpanija, u biha jinnominaw lic‐Chairman tal‐Laqgħa bħala l‐prokuratur tagħhom u jindikaw lic‐Chairman kif għandu jivvota fuq kull riżoluzzjoni li qed titressaq quddiem il‐Laqgħa. Il‐formola ta' prokura tista' tintbagħat bil‐posta lil MIDI p.l.c, North Shore, Manoel Island, Gżira, GŻR3016 jew b'mod elettroniku bl‐email fuq agm@midimalta.commhux iktar tard minn 48 siegħa qabel ma tibda l‐Laqgħa.
Mistoqsijiet
L‐Azzjonisti huma ntitolati li jistaqsu mistoqsijiet li huma pertinenti u relevanti għar‐riżoluzzjonijiet li qed ikunu diskussi. Billi l‐Laqgħa ser tinżamm b'mod remot, il‐mistoqsijiet jistgħu jiġu mibgħuta bil‐posta jew bl‐email fuq l‐indirizzi msemmija qabel mhux aktar tard minn 48 siegħa qabel il‐Laqgħa. Il‐mistoqsijiet u t‐ tweġibiet ikunu ppubblikati fuq il‐websajt tal‐Kumpanija skond l‐Avviż Legali 288 tal‐2020, flimkien ma' rapport li juri d‐deciżjoni li ttieħdet dwar kull riżoluzzjoni fuq l‐agenda.
Nirringrazzjakom tal‐appoġġ u tal‐parteċipazzjoni tagħkom f'din il‐Laqgħa.
Dejjem tagħkom.
Catherine Formosa
Segretarju tal‐Kumpanija
|
MIDI p.l.c., North Shore, Manoel Island, Malta
|
Tel: (+356) 20655500, Fax: (+356) 20655501
|
Company Registration No. C 15836
|
Email: info@midimalta.com Website: www.midimalta.com
Disclaimer
Midi plc published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:24:04 UTC.