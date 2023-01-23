Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Midland Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MD   CA59751U1003

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC.

(MD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54:12 2023-01-23 pm EST
0.3700 CAD   -5.13%
04:31pMidland Completes the Third Tranche of a Private Placement Totalling $3.6M
GL
04:30pMidland Completes the Third Tranche of a Private Placement Totalling $3.6M
AQ
01/19Midland Exploration Provides 2023 Exploration Overview
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midland Completes the Third Tranche of a Private Placement Totalling $3.6M

01/23/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that it has completed a third and last tranche of the non brokered private placement previously announced on November 17 and December 1, 2022 (the “Private Placement”) by issuing 356,000 common shares at $0.40 per common share for gross proceeds of $142,400. BHP Canada Inc. (“BHP”) has exercised its right to maintain its ownership at 5.0% by acquiring those 356,000 common shares of Midland. This right had been granted to BHP on April 18, 2019, pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement with Midland. The total gross proceeds of the Private Placement is $3,627,280.

The securities issued in the third tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 24, 2023. Midland will use the Private Placement proceeds to fund exploration works on its properties located in Quebec and for general corporate purposes. As a result of the closing of the Private Placement, there are 82,776,197 common shares of Midland issued and outstanding.

The Private Placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Amendment to Stock Option Plan
On December 8, 2022, the Corporation amended its stock option plan (the "Plan") to increase from 5,790,000 to 8,200,000 the number of shares issuable under the Plan, to provide for the requirement to obtain disinterested shareholders’ approval to extend the term of options granted to insiders, eliminate the cashless exercise feature and provide that any adjustment to security-based compensation awarded or issued under the Plan, other than in connection with a stock consolidation or a stock split, is subject to the prior consent of the Exchange.

About Midland
Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
E-mail: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.


All news about MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC.
04:31pMidland Completes the Third Tranche of a Private Placement Totalling $3.6M
GL
04:30pMidland Completes the Third Tranche of a Private Placement Totalling $3.6M
AQ
01/19Midland Exploration Provides 2023 Exploration Overview
MT
01/19Midland Provides an Overview of its 2023 Exploration Activities with its Partners and t..
CI
01/19Midland Provides an Overview of Its 2023 Exploration Activities With Its Partners and t..
GL
01/19Midland Provides an Overview of Its 2023 Exploration Activities With Its Partners and t..
GL
2022Midland Exploration : 2022 Annual Report
PU
2022Midland Begins an Important Drilling Program Totalling 10,000 Metres on Its Gold and Ni..
AQ
2022Midland Exploration to Launch 10,000 Meter Drill Program Targeting 5 Projects
MT
2022Midland Begins an Important Drilling Program Totalling 10,000 Metres on Its Gold and Ni..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,21 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2022 -1,90 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2022 6,33 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 189x
EV / Sales 2022 123x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Midland Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gino Roger Director
Ingrid Martin Director & Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Janson Chairman
René Branchaud Director
Paul Archer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC.1.30%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.47%175 967
RIO TINTO PLC7.16%128 868
GLENCORE PLC4.25%91 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.18%53 605
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.92%49 301