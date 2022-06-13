Midland Discovers High-Grade Gold-Bearing Boulders on Its Laflamme JV Project

MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the discovery of high-grade gold-bearing boulders as well as new auriferous shear zones during a recent prospecting program on its Laflamme JV project.



The Laflamme project is located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Abitibi, Quebec, and currently consists of 436 claims covering a total surface area of about 234 square kilometres. This project is a joint venture between Midland (77.9%) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt”) (22.1%).

High-grade gold-bearing boulders discovered by prospecting

During a prospecting program conducted in late May 2022, a metre-scale angular erratic boulder was discovered approximately 700 metres southeast of the historical Notting Hill gold showing. This boulder graded 28.7 g/t Au and is characterized by an intense stockwork of quartz-ankerite veins containing up to 15% pyrite mineralization. Another sample collected from a similar boulder located 1 metre apart yielded a grade of 6.0 g/t Au in a country rock completely altered to ankerite and containing 5% pyrite mineralization, which represents the stockwork host rock.

Given the angular shape of this boulder and known glacial flow directions in this part of the Abitibi, the potential source of these erratic boulders is interpreted as being at a short distance to the NNE. The target area has never been drill-tested and corresponds to a magnetic low that remains untested over a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.

New gold-bearing shear structures identified near the discovery boulders

Prospecting also yielded several anomalous gold values on outcrops with grades between 0.1 and 1.0 g/t Au, in grab samples associated with new shear zones with strong carbonate alteration, supporting the gold potential in the vicinity of the discovery boulder.

This new favourable area is located approximately 700 metres southeast of the Notting Hill gold showing discovered in 2013 by Midland, which graded 0.34 g/t Au over 25.56 metres from 144.00 to 169.56 metres in hole LAF-13-21. In addition, this new discovery is located approximately 12 kilometres northwest of the Osborne-Bell deposit where Osisko Mining Inc. reported new drill intersections grading up to 37.0 g/t Au over 5.4 metres (see press release by Osisko dated September 28, 2018).

During the coming field season, Midland is planning to conduct a soil sampling program, an induced polarization survey, as well as mechanical stripping to help locate the source of the gold-bearing boulders.

Cautionary statements:

Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Mineralization occurring at the Osborne-Bell deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be identified on the Laflamme property.

True thicknesses cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 50-gram fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) at ALS Laboratories in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Exploration programs are designed and results are interpreted by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Abcourt, BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM Inc., Osisko Development Corp., and the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

