MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors and officers of Midland to acquire an aggregate of 840,000 common shares at $0.39 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland’s Stock Option Plan.



Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Probe Gold Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Electric Element Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

