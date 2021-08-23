Midland Exploration : MD&A, March 31, 2021 (391.80KB)

Log in
08/23/2021
Midland Exploration Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

Midland Exploration Inc.

Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

The following quarterly highlights management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A Highlights") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland" or "the Corporation") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the six months ended March 31, 2021. This MD&A Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2020. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be found on www.sedar.com.

Abbreviation

Period

Q1-20

October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Q2-20

January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020

Q2-20 YTD

October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

Q3-20

April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

Q4-20

July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Fiscal 20

October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020

Q1-21

October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

Q2-21

January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021

Q2-21 YTD

October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

Q3-21

April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021

Q4-21

July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Fiscal 21

October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

  1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
    Midland, incorporated on October 2, 1995 and operating under the Business Corporations Act (Québec), is a company in the mining exploration business. The Corporation's operations include the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "MD".
  2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE
  1. Highlights of exploration work in Q2-21 YTD
    • New Syenite-Associated gold system identified on Samson
    • New gold-bearing zone identified on Maritime-Cadillac
    • Drilling programs in preparation on Samson, Lewis, Casault & Gaudet JV
    • New acquisition along the extension of Sunday Lake fault zone - Nomans project
    • New acquisition for Ni-Cu in Grenville
    • Drilling program (3,000 m) commencing on Samson
    • Ground EM and airborne VTEM surveys commencing on Nunavik BHP Alliance
    • New strategic Alliance with SOQUEM in Labrador Trough
  3. Working capital
    Midland has a working capital of $10,684,219 as at March 31, 2021 ($10,973,875 as at September 30, 2020), which will allow the Corporation to execute its current exploration program for at least the next three years.

- 2 -

Midland Exploration Inc.

Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE (CONT'D)

  1. Private placements
    On November 5, 2020, the Corporation completed private placement of 1,827,800 flow-through shares at $1.25 per share for total gross proceeds of $2,284,750. In connection with the private placements, the Corporation incurred $132,343 share issue expensed of which $100,065 was paid as finder's fees. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $160,000 under the same terms as other investors.
    On November 9, 2020, the Corporation completed a private placement of 96,209 shares at a price of $1.00 per shares for total gross proceeds of $96,209. BHP Canada Inc. ("BHP") has exercised its right to maintain its ownership to 5.0% by acquiring 96,209 shares. This right had been granted to BHP on April 18, 2019 pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement with the Corporation.
  2. Outstanding share data

As at

As at

May 6, 2021

March 31, 2021

Number

Number

Common shares

72,278,052

72,278,052

Options

5,165,000

5,165,000

Warrants

-

-

77,443,052

77,443,052

  1. Update on agreements with partners
    On February 18, 2021, the Corporation signed a strategic alliance with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM") to jointly explore the Labrador Trough, for an amount of up to $5,000,000 over 4 years. A joint annual budget of $1,000,000 over a period of 4 years (firm commitment totalling $2,000,000 for the first 2 years), for a total of up to $4,000,000, will be provided under the Alliance for the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. Midland will be project operator in charge of exploration work during the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. An additional, firmly committed, joint budget of $1,000,000 for the 2nd year is provided under the agreement to explore the designated projects. The joint budgets for exploration work in years 3 and 4 on the designated projects shall be approved by the management committee. SOQUEM will become project operator on all designated projects.
  2. Results of operations
    As operator, Midland incurred exploration expenditures totalling $2,277,268 ($1,559,453 in Q2-20 YTD), on its properties of which $888 495 was recharged to its partners ($2,926 in Q2-20 YTD). The operating partners incurred $397,367 exploration expenses in Q2-21 ($4,683 in Q2-20 YTD). Also, the Corporation invested $379,819 ($313,967 in Q2-20 YTD) to complete several property acquisitions or renew its claims in Quebec of which $130,121 was recharged to its partners ($7,554 in Q2-20 YTD).
    The Corporation reported a net loss of $628,099 in Q2-21 YTD compared to $963,386 for Q2-20 YTD. Operating expenses decreased to $1,108,898 ($1,342,575 in Q2-20 YTD):
    • Conference and investors relations: $55,329 ($254,622 in Q2-20 YTD). Several conferences were cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic.
    • Professional fees: $259,442 ($112,147 in Q2-20 YTD). Fees of $75,729 (nil in Q2-20 YTD) were incurred relating to the mandate given to an external firm to develop rules and procedures related to health and safety. Fees of $21,544 were incurred (nil in Q2-20 YTD) relating to the analysis of management and directors' compensation, its comparison to market and recommendations from Perrault Consulting, the Corporation's external advisor.
      • 3 -

Midland Exploration Inc.

Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE (CONT'D)

Midland also retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with the Exchange policies. ITG will trade the securities of Midland on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, Midland started paying a monthly cash fee of $5,000 (tax included) on February 1, 2021.

Interest income decreased to $61,939 ($143,343 in Q2-20 YTD). The weighted average interest rate earned on the investments is half of that earned in Q2-21 YTD.

The Corporation recorded change in fair value - listed shares favorable of $42,324 (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD). A favorable change of $47,248 was recorded on the Niobay Metals Inc. ("Niobay") shares (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD), composed of a realized gain or $87,248 following the sale of 100,000 shares of Niobay and an unfavorable change of $40,000 on the remaining shares held by the Corporation. An unfavorable change of $4,924 was recorded on the share of Probe Metals inc. ("Probe") (nil in Q2-20 YTD). Those shares were received as part of option agreement on properties.

2.7 Change at the Board of Directors

On March 18, 2021, Midland welcomed Annie Dutil as Director of the Board. Her experience gained while working at Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and her knowledge of the capital markets, financing transactions and regulatory and public accounting matters will complement Midland's Board of Director.

- 4 -

Midland Exploration Inc.

Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

3. EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES (CONT'D)

Deferred

Balance

Stock-

Balance

exploration

Geo-

Geo-

Sub

Tax

Option

Net

Sept. 30,

Geology

Drilling

based

Recharge

Write-off

Mar 31,

expenses

physics

chemistry

total

credits

Payment

change

Q2-21 YTD

2020

comp.

2021

Abitibi

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

102,850

-

103,665

381,188

Adam

277,523

19,041

-

-

83,809

815

-

-

-

Casault Au

2,270,451

1,870

-

4,988

-

6,858

2,326

(6,858)

-

-

-

2,326

2,272,777

Coigny

1,066

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,066

Fleuribleu

-

3,915

-

-

-

3,915

-

-

-

-

-

3,915

3,915

Gaudet

152,523

5,940

102,780

3,822

45,964

158,506

-

(935)

-

-

-

157,571

310,094

Guyberry

1,238

5,403

-

-

-

5,403

-

-

-

-

-

5,403

6,641

Heva Au

277,022

787

-

400

-

1,187

-

-

-

-

-

1,187

278,209

Jeremie

92,875

7,997

-

-

804

8,801

-

-

-

-

-

8,801

101,676

Jouvex Au

678,490

8,716

-

-

-

8,716

-

-

(2,184)

-

-

6,532

685,022

La Peltrie Au

1,105,925

1,322

-

538

-

1,860

-

(538)

(576)

-

-

746

1,106,671

Lac Esther

5,671

7,398

-

-

323

7,721

-

-

-

-

-

7,721

13,392

Laflamme Au

3,111,173

7,716

-

918

-

8,634

576

-

(2,634)

-

-

6,576

3,117,749

Lewis

74,460

86,555

108,532

-

7,077

202,164

420

-

(23,711)

-

-

178,873

253,333

Mar.Cadillac Au

481,033

1,136

-

10,959

4,252

16,347

1,016

-

-

-

-

17,363

498,396

Mistaouac

253,865

16,334

59,650

-

804

76,788

375

-

-

-

-

77,163

331,028

Nomans

4,860

-

-

-

4,860

-

-

-

-

-

4,860

4,860

Noyelles

3,165

675

-

-

-

675

-

-

-

-

-

675

3,840

Patris Au

241,217

15,096

93,283

2,903

1,912

113,194

248

-

-

-

-

113,442

354,659

Samson

805,247

88,365

120,275

24,176

131,267

364,083

3,419

-

(8,914)

-

-

358,588

1,163,835

Turgeon

202,050

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

202,050

Wawagosic

32,949

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32,949

10,067,943

283,126

484,520

48,704

276,212

1,092,562

9,195

(8,331)

(38,019)

-

-

1,055,407

11,123,350

Grenville

-

-

-

37,064

Gatineau Zn

37,064

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gatineau JV

43,151

41,433

-

379

-

41,812

-

(1,385)

(3,371)

-

-

37,056

80,207

Grenville Ni

-

23,225

-

-

241

23,466

-

-

(1,160)

-

-

22,306

22,306

Tête Nord

-

11,475

-

-

-

11,475

-

-

-

-

-

11,475

11,475

Weedon Cu Zn Au

755,893

3,141

-

-

-

3,141

375

-

-

-

-

3,516

759,409

836,108

79,274

-

379

241

79,894

375

(1,385)

(4,531)

-

-

74,353

910,461

James Bay

-

-

314

1,779,767

BJ Eleonore Au

1,779,453

-

-

-

-

314

-

-

-

BJ Gold

474,613

-

-

-

-

-

387

-

-

-

-

387

475,000

Elrond

80,653

9,375

-

-

-

9,375

248

-

-

-

-

9,623

90,276

Fangorn

15,950

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,950

Helms

65,026

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

65,026

JV Eleonore Au

617,865

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

617,865

Komo

52,950

8,813

-

-

6,517

15,330

-

-

(4,037)

-

-

11,293

64,243

McDuff

34,138

525

-

-

-

525

-

-

-

-

-

525

34,663

Minas Tirith

41,895

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

41,895

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midland Exploration Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
