Midland Exploration : MD&A, March 31, 2021 (391.80KB)

Midland Exploration Inc.

Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Six months ended March 31, 2021

2. OVERALL PERFORMANCE (CONT'D)

Midland also retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with the Exchange policies. ITG will trade the securities of Midland on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, Midland started paying a monthly cash fee of $5,000 (tax included) on February 1, 2021.

Interest income decreased to $61,939 ($143,343 in Q2-20 YTD). The weighted average interest rate earned on the investments is half of that earned in Q2-21 YTD.

The Corporation recorded change in fair value - listed shares favorable of $42,324 (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD). A favorable change of $47,248 was recorded on the Niobay Metals Inc. ("Niobay") shares (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD), composed of a realized gain or $87,248 following the sale of 100,000 shares of Niobay and an unfavorable change of $40,000 on the remaining shares held by the Corporation. An unfavorable change of $4,924 was recorded on the share of Probe Metals inc. ("Probe") (nil in Q2-20 YTD). Those shares were received as part of option agreement on properties.

2.7 Change at the Board of Directors

On March 18, 2021, Midland welcomed Annie Dutil as Director of the Board. Her experience gained while working at Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and her knowledge of the capital markets, financing transactions and regulatory and public accounting matters will complement Midland's Board of Director.