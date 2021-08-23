Midland Exploration : MD&A, March 31, 2021 (391.80KB)

The following quarterly highlights management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A Highlights") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland" or "the Corporation") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Corporation's financial and operating performance for the six months ended March 31, 2021. This MD&A Highlights should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as well as with the management discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2020. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be found on www.sedar.com.
NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
Midland, incorporated on October 2, 1995 and operating under the Business Corporations Act (Québec), is a company in the mining exploration business. The Corporation's operations include the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "MD".
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
Highlights of exploration work in Q2-21 YTD
New Syenite-Associated gold system identified on Samson
New gold-bearing zone identified on Maritime-Cadillac
Drilling programs in preparation on Samson, Lewis, Casault & Gaudet JV
New acquisition along the extension of Sunday Lake fault zone - Nomans project
New acquisition for Ni-Cu in Grenville
Drilling program (3,000 m) commencing on Samson
Ground EM and airborne VTEM surveys commencing on Nunavik BHP Alliance
New strategic Alliance with SOQUEM in Labrador Trough
Working capital
Midland has a working capital of $10,684,219 as at March 31, 2021 ($10,973,875 as at September 30, 2020), which will allow the Corporation to execute its current exploration program for at least the next three years.
Private placements
On November 5, 2020, the Corporation completed private placement of 1,827,800 flow-through shares at $1.25 per share for total gross proceeds of $2,284,750. In connection with the private placements, the Corporation incurred $132,343 share issue expensed of which $100,065 was paid as finder's fees. Directors and officers of the Corporation participated in the flow-through private placement for a total consideration of $160,000 under the same terms as other investors.
On November 9, 2020, the Corporation completed a private placement of 96,209 shares at a price of $1.00 per shares for total gross proceeds of $96,209. BHP Canada Inc. ("BHP") has exercised its right to maintain its ownership to 5.0% by acquiring 96,209 shares. This right had been granted to BHP on April 18, 2019 pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement with the Corporation.
Outstanding share data
As at
As at
May 6, 2021
March 31, 2021
Number
Number
Common shares
72,278,052
72,278,052
Options
5,165,000
5,165,000
Warrants
-
-
77,443,052
77,443,052
Update on agreements with partners
On February 18, 2021, the Corporation signed a strategic alliance with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM") to jointly explore the Labrador Trough, for an amount of up to $5,000,000 over 4 years. A joint annual budget of $1,000,000 over a period of 4 years (firm commitment totalling $2,000,000 for the first 2 years), for a total of up to $4,000,000, will be provided under the Alliance for the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. Midland will be project operator in charge of exploration work during the targeting and field reconnaissance phase. An additional, firmly committed, joint budget of $1,000,000 for the 2nd year is provided under the agreement to explore the designated projects. The joint budgets for exploration work in years 3 and 4 on the designated projects shall be approved by the management committee. SOQUEM will become project operator on all designated projects.
Results of operations
As operator, Midland incurred exploration expenditures totalling $2,277,268 ($1,559,453 in Q2-20 YTD), on its properties of which $888 495 was recharged to its partners ($2,926 in Q2-20 YTD). The operating partners incurred $397,367 exploration expenses in Q2-21 ($4,683 in Q2-20 YTD). Also, the Corporation invested $379,819 ($313,967 in Q2-20 YTD) to complete several property acquisitions or renew its claims in Quebec of which $130,121 was recharged to its partners ($7,554 in Q2-20 YTD).
The Corporation reported a net loss of $628,099 in Q2-21 YTD compared to $963,386 for Q2-20 YTD. Operating expenses decreased to $1,108,898 ($1,342,575 in Q2-20 YTD):
Conference and investors relations: $55,329 ($254,622 in Q2-20 YTD). Several conferences were cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Professional fees: $259,442 ($112,147 in Q2-20 YTD). Fees of $75,729 (nil in Q2-20 YTD) were incurred relating to the mandate given to an external firm to develop rules and procedures related to health and safety. Fees of $21,544 were incurred (nil in Q2-20 YTD) relating to the analysis of management and directors' compensation, its comparison to market and recommendations from Perrault Consulting, the Corporation's external advisor.
Midland also retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with the Exchange policies. ITG will trade the securities of Midland on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, Midland started paying a monthly cash fee of $5,000 (tax included) on February 1, 2021.
Interest income decreased to $61,939 ($143,343 in Q2-20 YTD). The weighted average interest rate earned on the investments is half of that earned in Q2-21 YTD.
The Corporation recorded change in fair value - listed shares favorable of $42,324 (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD). A favorable change of $47,248 was recorded on the Niobay Metals Inc. ("Niobay") shares (unfavorable of $20,000 in Q2-20 YTD), composed of a realized gain or $87,248 following the sale of 100,000 shares of Niobay and an unfavorable change of $40,000 on the remaining shares held by the Corporation. An unfavorable change of $4,924 was recorded on the share of Probe Metals inc. ("Probe") (nil in Q2-20 YTD). Those shares were received as part of option agreement on properties.
2.7 Change at the Board of Directors
On March 18, 2021, Midland welcomed Annie Dutil as Director of the Board. Her experience gained while working at Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and her knowledge of the capital markets, financing transactions and regulatory and public accounting matters will complement Midland's Board of Director.
