Midland : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021

POLL RESULTS OF

THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of special general meeting of Midland Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2021. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the SGM held on 1 April 2021 was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM are as follows:

Number of Votes Ordinary Resolution (Approximate %) For Against (a) To approve, ratify and confirm the entering into of the Cross Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) between the Company and Midland IC&I Limited and the transactions contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith and any other documents ancillary to it; (b) To approve, ratify and confirm the Proposed Annual Caps as contemplated under the Cross Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021); and 171,098,006 50 (c) To authorize any director(s) of the Company, for and on behalf (99.99%) (0.01%) of the Company, to do all acts and things and execute any agreements, deeds, instruments and any other documents, as he/she/they may determine to be appropriate, necessary or desirable to give effect to or in connection with the Cross Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution.

* For identification purpose only