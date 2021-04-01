Midland : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021
04/01/2021 | 04:51am EDT
POLL RESULTS OF
THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021
References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of special general meeting of Midland Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2021. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the SGM held on 1 April 2021 was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM are as follows:
Number of Votes
Ordinary Resolution
(Approximate %)
For
Against
(a)
To approve, ratify and confirm the entering into of the Cross
Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) between the
Company and Midland IC&I Limited and the transactions
contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith and any
other documents ancillary to it;
(b)
To approve, ratify and confirm the Proposed Annual Caps as
contemplated under the Cross Referral Services Framework
Agreement (2021); and
171,098,006
50
(c)
To authorize any director(s) of the Company, for and on behalf
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
of the Company, to do all acts and things and execute any
agreements, deeds, instruments and any other documents, as
he/she/they may determine to be appropriate, necessary or
desirable to give effect to or in connection with the Cross
Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) and the
transactions contemplated thereunder.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution.
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 718,046,005 Shares. Mr. Wong and Sunluck, holding an aggregate of 265,427,824 Shares (representing approximately 36.97% of all issued Shares) as at the date of the SGM, were required under the Listing Rules to abstain, and had abstained, from voting on the resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 452,618,181 Shares (representing approximately 63.03% of all issued Shares). There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed above, there were no other Shareholders required to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution at the SGM.
Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.
