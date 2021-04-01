Midland : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF

THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 APRIL 2021

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of special general meeting of Midland Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2021. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the SGM held on 1 April 2021 was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM are as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximate %)

For

Against

(a)

To approve, ratify and confirm the entering into of the Cross

Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) between the

Company and Midland IC&I Limited and the transactions

contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith and any

other documents ancillary to it;

(b)

To approve, ratify and confirm the Proposed Annual Caps as

contemplated under the Cross Referral Services Framework

Agreement (2021); and

171,098,006

50

(c)

To authorize any director(s) of the Company, for and on behalf

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

of the Company, to do all acts and things and execute any

agreements, deeds, instruments and any other documents, as

he/she/they may determine to be appropriate, necessary or

desirable to give effect to or in connection with the Cross

Referral Services Framework Agreement (2021) and the

transactions contemplated thereunder.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares was 718,046,005 Shares. Mr. Wong and Sunluck, holding an aggregate of 265,427,824 Shares (representing approximately 36.97% of all issued Shares) as at the date of the SGM, were required under the Listing Rules to abstain, and had abstained, from voting on the resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 452,618,181 Shares (representing approximately 63.03% of all issued Shares). There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed above, there were no other Shareholders required to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution at the SGM.

Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.

By Order of the Board

Midland Holdings Limited

MUI Ngar May, Joel

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, of which four are Executive Directors, namely Mr. WONG Kin Yip, Freddie, Ms. WONG Ching Yi, Angela, Mr. WONG Tsz Wa, Pierre and Mr. CHEUNG Kam Shing; one is Non-Executive Director, namely Mr. WONG Wing Cheung Dennis; and three are Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. HO Kwan Tat, Ted, Mr. SUN Tak Chiu and Mr. WONG San.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Midland Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
