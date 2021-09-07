Midland States Bancorp : Announces $25 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program (Form 8-K)

Log in
09/07/2021
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces $25 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved modifications to the Company's previously announced stock repurchase program, which increase the aggregate repurchase authority to $75 million from $50 million, and extend the expiration date of the program to December 31, 2022. As of August 31, 2021, after giving effect to the modifications, there was approximately $26.3 million remaining under the stock repurchase program authorization.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, 'The expansion and extension of the stock repurchase program will provide us with the flexibility to continue employing a balanced approach to capital deployment that includes maintaining sufficient capital to support the organic and acquisitive growth of the Company and consistently returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and stock repurchases.'

Stock repurchases under the Company's authorized program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or in any other manner that complies with applicable securities laws, at the discretion of the Company. The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program is dependent upon a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.63 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.08 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company's plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'will,' 'propose,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321



Disclaimer

Midland States Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
