Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Midland States Bancorp, Inc.    MSBI

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:15pm EST

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) (the “Company”) today announced the retirement of John M. (Jack) Schultz from his position as Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective December 9, 2020. Jeffrey C. Smith, currently the Chairman of the Board of Midland States Bank (the “Bank”), has been appointed to succeed Mr. Schultz as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dean Bingham, currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

“Jack has been a Midland director since 1984 and Chairman of the Company since 2006. He has been instrumental in guiding our growth into one of the largest community banks in Illinois,” said Mr. Smith. “On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to thank Jack for his exceptional service over more than three decades and wish him the best in his retirement. I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Company’s Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and our executive management team to continue navigating Midland through these challenging times and executing on our long-term strategic plan to enhance the value of our franchise. I would also like to welcome Dean Bingham to the Board of Directors of the Company. Dean’s business experience and expertise in facility development and manufacturing has made him a valuable member of the Board of our Bank and we believe he will be an asset to the Company’s Board of Directors as well.”

Mr. Smith has served on the Boards of the holding company and the Bank since 2005 and was elected Chairman of the Bank in 2017. Mr. Smith serves as a Principal and the Managing Partner of Walters Golf Management, a golf course management company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, which currently manages and consults at over a dozen properties with more than 500 employees and offers turnkey management, construction management, acquisition, consulting, agronomics and remodeling/redecorating services. The company also maintains a portfolio throughout North America utilizing a Revenue Management/Dynamic Pricing platform it developed. He has been with Walters Golf Management since 1996 and held previous positions with the PGA of America and McDonnell Douglas. Mr. Smith received his B.S. in Education from the University of Missouri.

Dean Bingham has served on the Board of the Bank since 2018. Since 1994, Mr. Bingham has served as President of Agracel, Inc., an industrial developer of facilities for manufacturing and high-tech entities in small to midsized communities. Throughout his career, Mr. Bingham has been directly involved with the development of over 17 million square feet of industrial projects on long term leases, focused primarily in tertiary markets with an emphasis on manufacturing. Mr. Bingham received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.7 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.25 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. For more information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
04:18pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
04:16pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
04:15pMidland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
11/06MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
11/05MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per Share
AQ
11/05Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per ..
GL
11/05MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
10/22MIDLAND STATES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : Q3 2020 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Call Pres..
PU
10/22MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 266 M - -
Net income 2020 26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 7,35%
Capitalization 328 M 328 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 939
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 14,61 $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Schultz Chairman
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Leon J. Holschbach Vice Chairman
Robert F. Schultz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.-42.09%328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%254 654
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.18%190 355
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.50%159 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group