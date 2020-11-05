Log in
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per Share

11/05/2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on or about November 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.70 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.26 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:
Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 266 M - -
Net income 2020 26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 7,56%
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Schultz Chairman
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Leon J. Holschbach Vice Chairman
Robert F. Schultz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.-51.00%321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.08%305 582
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%251 882
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.77%204 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.12%183 980
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.86%159 754
