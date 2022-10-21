Advanced search
    MSBI   US5977421057

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
27.02 USD   +3.05%
Midland States Bancorp : Q3 2022 Midland States Bancorp Inc Earnings Conference Call

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

NASDAQ: MSBI

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

1

Forward-LookingStatements. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements expressing management's current expectations, forecasts of future events or long-term goals may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Midland's management, and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made, and Midland undertakes no obligation to update any statement. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Midland to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements including the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, and the impact of inflation. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Midland and its businesses, including additional factors that could materially affect Midland's financial results, are included in Midland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. This presentation may contain certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share," "Adjusted Return on Average Assets," "Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity," "Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," "Adjusted Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income," "Adjusted Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets," "Efficiency Ratio," "Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets," "Tangible Book Value Per Share," and "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity." The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are provided in the Appendix section of this presentation.

2

Overview of 3Q22

Higher Earnings and

Improved Returns

Strong, Well Balanced

Loan Growth

Positive Trends

Across Key Metrics

Strengthened

Capital Ratios

  • Net income of $23.5 million, or $1.04 diluted EPS, up from $0.97 in prior quarter
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision earnings(1) of $36.4 million, up from $35.9 million in prior quarter
  • ROAA of 1.22% and ROATCE(1) of 20.20%, both increased from prior quarter
  • Total loans increased 27.8% annualized
  • Growth in all portfolios with largest increases in commercial and CRE loans
  • Equipment financing portfolio surpasses $1.0 billion
  • Average loan yields increased 34 bps from prior quarter
  • Continued growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits
  • Nonperforming assets declined 14% from end of prior quarter
  • $115 million preferred stock offering completed in August
  • Combination of preferred stock offering and strong financial performance positively impacted capital ratios
  • Total capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio both increased from prior quarter

3

Notes:

3

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the appendix.

Loan Portfolio

  • Total loans increased $402.9 million from prior quarter to $6.20 billion
  • Growth in all portfolios with the exception of SBA PPP loans
  • Largest increases came in commercial and CRE loans, which increased at 36% annualized and 22% annualized, respectively
  • Equipment finance balances increased $49.5 million, or 5.0% from end of prior quarter

Total Loans and Average Loan Yield

Loan Portfolio Mix

(in millions, as of quarter-end)

(in millions, as of quarter-end)

3Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2021

$6,198

Commercial loans and leases

$ 1,994

$ 1,830

$ 1,880

$5,540

$5,796

$5,225

$4,916

Commercial real estate

2,466

2,336

1,562

Construction and land development

226

204

201

Residential real estate

356

340

344

4.83%

Consumer

1,156

1,085

929

4.42%

4.36%

4.40%

4.49%

Total Loans

$6,198

$5,796

$4,916

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

Total Loans

$6,144

$5,765

$4,653

Total Loans

Average Loan Yield

4

ex. Commercial FHA Lines and PPP

Total Deposits

  • Total deposits increased $210.8 million from prior quarter to $6.40 billion
  • Increase driven by higher balances of noninterest-bearing and lower-costinterest-bearing deposits
  • Continued improvement in deposit mix with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing to 31.7% of total deposits from 29.9% of total deposits in 3Q21
  • Strengthened commercial banking and treasury management teams consistently generating new relationships that provide steady inflow of commercial deposits

Deposit Mix

Total Deposits and Cost of Deposits

(in millions, as of quarter-end)

(in millions, as of quarter-end)

3Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2021

$6,395

$6,111

$6,184

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,025

$ 1,972

$ 1,673

$6,057

Interest-bearing:

$5,601

0.65%

Checking

1,905

1,809

1,697

Money market

1,125

1,028

853

Savings

704

740

666

0.25%

0.19%

Time

621

620

689

0.15%

0.15%

Brokered time

14

15

24

Total Deposits

$6,395

$6,184

$5,601

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

Total Deposits

Cost of Deposits

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midland States Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 20:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 310 M - -
Net income 2022 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 932
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey C. Smith Chairman
Robert F. Schultz Independent Director
Richard Thomas Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.5.77%579
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251