Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Midland States Bancorp, Inc.    MSBI

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midland States Bancorp : Stephens Bank CEO Forum 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

NASDAQ: MSBI

Investor Presentation

Stephens Bank CEO Forum

September 23, 2020

1

Forward‐Looking Statements. This presentation may contain forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward‐looking statements expressing management's current expectations, forecasts of future events or long‐term goals may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Midland's management, and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made, and Midland undertakes no obligation to update any statement. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Midland to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward‐looking statements including the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‐19) pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward‐looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Midland and its businesses, including additional factors that could materially affect Midland's financial results, are included in Midland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non‐GAAP Financial Measures. This presentation may contain certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non‐GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share," "Adjusted Return on Average Assets," "Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity," "Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," "Efficiency Ratio," "Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets," "Tangible Book Value Per Share," and "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity." The Company believes that these non‐GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's funding profile and profitability. These non‐GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non‐GAAP measures are provided in the Appendix section of this presentation.

2

Company Snapshot

  • $6.64 billion asset community bank established in 1881 and headquartered in Effingham, Illinois
    • 3rd largest Illinois-based community bank1
  • $3.25 billion Wealth Management business
  • Diversified lender with national equipment financing and consumer loan origination platforms complementing in-market commercial relationship banking
  • 52 branches in Illinois and Missouri (pro forma to represent branch closures scheduled by end of 2020)
  • 14 successful acquisitions since 2008

Notes:

  • 1) Community bank defined as banks with less than $10 billion in assets; Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
    1. All financial data as of June 30, 2020

Financial Services & Banking Center Footprint*

4

*Pro forma

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midland States Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
05:30pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP : Stephens Bank CEO Forum 2020
PU
05:03pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/04MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/03Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Branch and Facilities Plan as Part of ..
GL
08/31MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : sells commercial FHA platform, retains servicing busine..
AQ
08/28MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
08/28Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Sale of Commercial FHA Origination Pla..
GL
08/06MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/04MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/04MIDLAND STATES BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2675 Per Share
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 M - -
Net income 2020 38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 8,00%
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 010
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 13,42 $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Schultz Chairman
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Leon J. Holschbach Vice Chairman
Robert F. Schultz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.-53.66%304
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%290 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.67%243 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.52%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.84%172 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.80%139 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group