Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Midland States Bancorp, Inc.    MSBI

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.

(MSBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midland States Bancorp : March 2021 Investor Presentation

03/12/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. NASDAQ: MSBI

Investor Presentation March 2021

2

ForwardLooking Statements. This presentation may contain forwardlooking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forwardlooking statements expressing management's current expectations, forecasts of future events or longterm goals may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Midland's management, and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made, and Midland undertakes no obligation to update any statement. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Midland to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forwardlooking statements including the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID19) pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forwardlooking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Midland and its businesses, including additional factors that could materially affect Midland's financial results, are included in Midland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of NonGAAP Financial Measures. This presentation may contain certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These nonGAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," "PreTax, PreProvision Income," "Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share," "Adjusted Return on Average Assets," "Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity," "Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity," "Adjusted Pre Tax, Provision Return on Average Assets," "Efficiency Ratio," "Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets," "Tangible Book Value Per Share," and "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity." The Company believes that these nonGAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's funding profile and profitability. These nonGAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these nonGAAP measures are provided in the Appendix section of this presentation.

3

Company Snapshot

  • $6.86 billion asset community bank established in 1881 and headquartered in Effingham, Illinois

    • 2nd largest Illinois-based community bank1

  • $3.48 billion Wealth Management business

  • Diversified lender with national equipment financing and consumer loan origination platforms complementing in-market commercial relationship banking

  • 52 branches in Illinois and Missouri

  • 14 successful acquisitions since 2008

Notes:

  • 1) Community bank defined as banks with less than $10 billion in assets; Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • 2) All financial data as of December 31, 2020

4

Financial Services & Banking Center Footprint

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midland States Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 22:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
05:17pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
04:34pMIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09:17aMIDLAND STATES BANCORP  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
02/26MIDLAND STATES BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/10MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/10Midland States Bancorp Announces Signing of Agreement to Acquire ATG Trust Co..
GL
02/02MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
02/02MIDLAND STATES BANCORP  : Hikes Quarterly Dividend 4.7% to $0.28 a Share, Payabl..
MT
02/02Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.28 Per S..
GL
01/29MIDLAND STATES BANCORP  : Q4 2020 Midland States Bancorp Inc Earnings Conference..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 273 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 884
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,25 $
Last Close Price 29,38 $
Spread / Highest target -4,70%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey G. Ludwig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric T. Lemke Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey C. Smith Chairman
Richard Thomas Ramos Independent Director
Jeffrey M. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.62.90%654
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.44%470 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.86%321 279
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%289 817
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%213 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%201 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ