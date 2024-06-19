Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that Dr. Kevin Bonel has joined the Company as COO, Zambia. Dr. Bonel has over 25 years of geological experience in Sub-Saharan Africa, most recently with Barrick Gold's operations at the Lumwana Mine, located directly west of Midnight Sun's Solwezi Project.

Al Fabbro, Midnight Sun's President & CEO, stated: "On behalf of the directors and management, I would like to welcome Kevin. Midnight Sun is entering a new phase of exploration which will have us drilling aggressively on both a Lumwana analog at Dumbwa with KoBold Metals, and on two oxide-copper targets at Kazhiba and Mitu with First Quantum. It is imperative that we continue to build our team, adding personnel with deep experience relevant to our project. In addition to numerous discoveries in the region, Kevin's tenure with Barrick saw him lead both a technical re-evaluation of their Lumwana asset and the discovery of a brand-new deposit, which added 25 years of reserves to the mining operation. Kevin's experience, at Lumwana in particular, will be tremendously valuable to our future exploration plans."

Dr. Bonel, P. Geo is an experienced independent geologist and exploration manager. Most recently, he led the exploration team at Barrick's Lumwana Mine which completed a technical re-evaluation of the Lubwe copper deposit, bringing the deposit to the Pre-Feasibility Stage within 12 months. Dr. Bonel also made the mine site discovery of the Kamaranda copper deposit at Lumwana. Prior to his work with Barrick, he managed exploration of Freeport McMoRan's copper exploration project in Kabompo, Zambia. He was a member of the Kisanfu copper-cobalt pre-feasibility and feasibility leadership team in the DRC, and he oversaw the reinterpretation of the Munali nickel deposit in Zambia, which is now in production. He is credited with the discovery of the Mpemba Hill Ni-Cu-PGE deposit in Malawi, and the discovery of a new copper deposit near Mpongwe, Zambia.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

