Midpoint Holdings to Change Name to Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V:MATE)

TORONTO and LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midpoint Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:MPT) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Midpoint” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors has approved a corporate rebranding and change of name to “Blockmate Ventures inc.”



Effective at the opening of markets on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name and the new ticker symbol “MATE”.

A new Company website will be released on Tuesday, May 17th from 8am EDT – www.blockmate.com

There has been no change in corporate structure in connection with the name change. The CUSIP for the common shares of the Company has changed to 09370U106.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Domenic Carosa (President and Chief Executive Officer)

For further information contact:

Domenic Carosa, CEO & President https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Blockmate Ventures Inc

dom@blockmate.com

(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.