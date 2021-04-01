Midpoint : Announces Closing of Private Placement Apr 1, 2021
04/01/2021 | 05:23am EDT
MIDPOINT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
London, UK (March 24, 2021) - Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MPT) ("Midpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (on February 19, 2021) private placement for $3,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which the Company has now issued an aggregate of 12,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at a subscription price of $0.25 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share (each
"Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company, and with each whole Warrant now entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share.
The Common Shares now issued as part of the Units, together with Warrant Shares issuable upon the exercise of any of the Warrants, are now subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing in each instance.
The proceeds of the proposed Private Placement will be used for the Company's general corporate and working capital purposes.
About Midpoint
Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institutions specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpoint's US patent-protected platform for transparent, multi-party,multi-currency services.
Midpoint currently handles transactions in 24 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost- effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.
Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Forward-looking information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing Midpoint and its business and affairs, readers should refer to Midpoint's Management's Discussion and Analysis. Midpoint undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking information.
