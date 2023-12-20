Midway Holding AB is a Sweden-based industrial conglomerate company. The Company reports two divisions, namely Technology and Trade. The Technology division groups the Company's subsidiaries active within the construction supplies and industrial electronics sectors, such as Landqvist Mekaniska AB, Fas Converting Machinery AB, Haki AB and MidTrailer AB. The Trade division groups the Company's subsidiaries active within the automotive, construction machinery, business solutions and communications equipment sectors, such as Gustaf E Bil AB and NOM Holding AS. The Company operates primarily in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates