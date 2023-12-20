Effective December 20, 2023, Midway Holding AB (publ) will change its name to HAKI Safety AB.
Midway Holding AB will Change its Name to HAKI Safety AB
December 20, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.8 SEK
|-0.95%
|+15.56%
|-19.69%
|06:00am
|Midway Holding AB will Change its Name to HAKI Safety AB
|CI
|06:00am
|Midway Holding AB will Change its Ticker to HAKI from MIDW B
|CI
Effective December 20, 2023, Midway Holding AB (publ) will change its name to HAKI Safety AB.
|Midway Holding AB will Change its Name to HAKI Safety AB
|CI
|Midway Holding AB will Change its Ticker to HAKI from MIDW B
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Midway Holding AB (OM : MIDW B) acquired Novakorp Systems.
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
|CI
|Midway Holding AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
|CI
|Nordiska Motor Forvaltnings Ab acquired Gustaf E Bil AB from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B).
|CI
|Teqnion AB acquired Stans & Press Industriservice I Olofström AB from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B).
|CI
|Kultakeskus Oy completed the acquisition of AB Sporrong from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B).
|CI
|Kultakeskus Oy agreed to acquire AB Sporrong from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B).
|CI
|Acrinova AB acquired remaining 49.9% stake in Lundgrens Montage i Hjärup AB from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B) for SEK 5.5 million.
|CI
|Acrinova AB acquired 51% stake in Lundgrens Montage i Hjärup AB from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B) for SEK 3.1 million.
|CI
|Acrinova AB (OM:ACRI) cancelled the acquisition of 34% stake in Fastighets AB Lennart B Eriksson from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B).
|CI
|Inission AB (OM:INISS B) acquired Onrox AB from Midway Holding AB (OM:MIDW B) for SEK 40 million.
|CI
|Midway Holding To Sale Several Units
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-19.69%
|55 M $
|+18.34%
|790 B $
|-2.56%
|239 B $
|-4.53%
|135 B $
|+50.30%
|137 B $
|+17.38%
|77 806 M $
|+49.32%
|64 143 M $
|-11.40%
|58 684 M $
|-21.42%
|57 939 M $
|+55.81%
|29 163 M $